It seems Camila Cabello is ready to once again take her talents from the radio to the big screen. Deadline is reporting that the award-winning singer-songwriter and Cinderella star has found her next film role. Cabello will star alongside Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, and Chiwetel Ejiofor in the drama Rob Peace, directed by Ejiofor.

Rob Peace is an adaptation of Jeff Hobbs’ best-selling biography The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace: A Brilliant Young Man Who Left Newark for the Ivy League. The film will tell the true story of Robert Peace (Will) who went from growing up in a “crime-ridden” area of Newark to graduating from Yale. He lived double life both working “as a lab researcher of cancer and infectious diseases, while at the same time making six figures from the sale of marijuana.” Peace’s life was tragically cut short in a 2011 shooting. Cabello has been announced to be playing Naya, a classmate of Peace’s at Yale, while Blige and Ejiofor will be playing his parents.

This adaptation will be Cabello’s second feature film role. She made her debut in 2021 when she starred in the titular role of Prime Video’s Cinderella reimagining. Before turning her sights to acting, she was already a successful musician and a Latin Grammy, American Music Award, and Billboard Music Award winner. She is also a former member of Fifth Harmony, which was at a time one of the biggest girl groups in music history.

Image via Amazon

Cabello will be surrounded by talent both in front and behind the camera. Will has recently gained acclaim for his role in the latest Taylor Sheridan series, Tulsa King. Additionally, Blige and Ejiofor are both Academy Award-nominated performers. Blige was nominated for both Best Supporting Actress and Best Original Song for Mudbound while Ejiofor was nominated for Best Leading Actor for 12 Years a Slave.

Ejiofor will also be behind the camera, directing from a script he adapted himself from Hobbs’ book. This will be his sophomore feature film effort as he previously wrote and directed 2019’s The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. Producers on the film include Antoine Fuqua, Rebecca Hobbs, Kat Samick, Andrea Calderwood, Jeffrey Soros, Simon Horsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. Meanwhile, Blige, Luke Rodgers, Morgan Earnest, Jeff Skoll, Robert Kessel, Jamin O’Brien, and Bruce Evans serve as executive producers.

Rob Peace is currently in production, stay tuned to Collider for any future updates. Check out the trailer for Cabello’s previous film, Cinderella, below: