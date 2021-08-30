Director Kay Cannon revealed a lot of what we can expect to see this Friday.

In case you weren’t in Los Angeles this weekend to see Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, and James Corden singing and dancing in the street, it’s time to remember the new version of Cinderella is just around the corner. A bunch of set photos, movie stills and a statement from director Kay Cannon (Blockers) released by Amazon reveal a little more of what we can expect from the new take on the fairy tale princess story.

The stills reveal Cabello on set with Porter and being instructed by Cannon, as well as more glimpses into the cast, production, and costume designs. They also document the crew fully masked as production moved forward with COVID-19 safety protocols.

The new version of Cinderella intends to fully update the classic story to modern audiences, with bold takes on characters and tropes we know all too well. Cannon decided to write a message to fans of the story in an official statement that you can read below:

While so many elements of the classic Cinderella tale are timeless, I really wanted to reach a new generation through contemporary touches on many of the aspects that felt outdated. The opportunity to turn some of those classic tropes on their heads was exciting to me, and I couldn’t wait to retell this in a way that’s more relatable to what girls, including my almost-eight-year-old daughter, and young women are going through today. Our Cinderella is not just some pretty face waiting to be saved by a prince. She’s vocal, active, fearless and witty; she has dreams and craves independence. Her main priority is her career in a time when women couldn’t have one. Our Cinderella is someone that parents can watch their kids look up to in a new way, and my hope is that families will laugh, dance, and sing while watching this movie together. If ya know the words, let me hear ya!

The musical will mark Cabello’s debut as an actress, after having a successful run as a solo recording artist. Aside from her, Porter, and Corden, the cast also features Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, and Pierce Brosnan.

Cinderella premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on September 3. You can see the official stills below:

Here's the official synopsis for Cinderella:

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

