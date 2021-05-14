It's a big week for Cinderella fans: the long-awaited live-action production is finally getting a release date, along with some first-look images to give audiences a taste of what's in store. This modern take on the classic Disney story will star pop music powerhouse Camila Cabello as Cinderella with Billy Porter as her fairy godparent, Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert. It will release exclusively on Amazon Prime this September, and will be available for streaming in over 240 countries.

The announcement follows the news that this version of Cinderella had recently been acquired by Amazon from Sony Pictures, skipping a theatrical release altogether. The film is both written and directed by Kay Cannon (Blockers, Pitch Perfect) and includes covers of songs written by top-selling musical artists, as well as original songs penned for the film by Cabello and Menzel. In addition to the previously mentioned actors, the all-star cast also includes Minnie Driver, John Mulaney and Pierce Brosnan, among others, so this will likely land at the top of many people's must-watch lists for September. Producers are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

"Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast. Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world," said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. "We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story."

Cinderella will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video this September. Here's the official synopsis for the film:

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman, whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

