Camila Cabello has a lot to sing about in the newly released Cinderella trailer. Amazon Studios has released the first official teaser trailer for Cinderella, which the studio acquired in May. Cabello stars as Ella in her acting debut, bringing to life a new twist on an old classic.

In this newest iteration, Ella has dreams bigger than catching the eye of a prince. As the trailer reveals, she has a plan to open “Dresses By Ella” and indulge in her talent for design. However, those dreams may be bigger than the world will allow. The trailer features one song where Ella sings that the world is going to know her name. Based on the snippet, it’s safe to say that the film is going to have a phenomenal soundtrack.

"Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast,” said Jennifer Salke, the Head of Amazon Studios back in May. “We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story.”

Also spotted in the teaser is Idina Menzel as Ella’s stepmother, Billy Porter as Ella’s fairy godparent, Fab G, and her prince played by Nicholas Galitzine. The cast also includes Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, along with James Corden, Romesh Ranganathan, and John Mulaney as the mice-turned-footmen. Cinderella is written and directed by Kay Cannon, who wrote the Pitch Perfect franchise.

With the trailer, Amazon Studios has also set the date for the big ball — September 3. Check out the new trailer below:

