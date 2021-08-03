Amazon has just released the official trailer and poster for Cinderella, starring Camila Cabello in the titular role. This new version of the classic tale is a musical that takes place in the modern-day, where Cinderella lives with her abusive and overprotective stepmother and stepsisters. The film is will be released on September 3, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The trailer shows a vibrant setting with all-around fabulous outfits surely primed to win awards — or at least, nominations. The costuming definitely stands out and it won't be surprising if fans tune in for the fashion alone. As the trailer reveals, Cabello's Ella harbors long-time dreams of opening her own dress shop. It looks to be an entertaining ride and with so many iterations of the Cinderella tale, it does make one wonder what will make it different from all the others, but this version looks to be self-referential enough to stand out from the rest of the pack when it comes to adaptations, poking fun at how often characters break out into song and highlighting the fact that Ella refuses to just be a princess on someone's arm.

In addition to Cabello, the film stars Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Billy Porter, and Pierce Brosnan. Cinderella is written and directed by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) and is produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh.

Cinderella is scheduled to be released on September 3 by Amazon Prime Video. Check out the trailer and poster below:

Here's the official synopsis for Cinderella:

Cinderella is a musically-driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

