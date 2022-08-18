With production now underway, Gulfstream Pictures’ upcoming romantic comedy film Upgraded has added two leads to its cast with Camila Mendes, best known for her role in Riverdale, joining the project alongside Archie Renaux, who stars in Shadow and Bone.

While starring in the feature, Mendes will also serve as an executive producer for the film which will be helmed by Carlson Young, who previously directed the fantasy horror film The Blazing World. Writers Christine Lenig, Justin Matthews, and Luke Roberts penned the film's screenplay. Alongside Mendes, Rachel Matthews, Josie Rosen, and Matt Williams will also be executive producing the project. With a set of talents attached to the upcoming romantic comedy, Upgraded could potentially be an interesting film for fans of Mendes and Renaux's television work.

Mendes stars in the film as Ana, an auction house trainee and aspiring artist who ends up finding herself going on a last-minute work trip to London where she meets a young, handsome, and wealthy businessman named William, played by Renaux. While little information is known about the film, further casting is expected to be revealed within the next few weeks as production on Upgraded continues.

“We are thrilled to be working with the enormously talented Camila Mendes, Carlson Young, and Archie Renaux, as they pull back the curtain on the art world in this fun and engaging romantic comedy,” said Gulfstream’s Mike Karz and Bill Bindley, who serve as producers for the film.

Alongside the eventual release of Upgraded, Mendes is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix dark comedy film Do Revenge which will be released on the streaming platform on September 19. Later this year, Renaux will be featured in Catherine Called Birdy, a medieval comedy by Amazon Studios. The actor will also star in The Greatest Beer Run Ever, which will also release in September this year and premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Upgraded is the third project this year financed under Gulfstream with the film preceded by One Fast Move, which stars KJ Apa, and The Other Zoey, which recently completed principal photography and also has Renaux attached to star.

With the film still in its early stages production, no release date for Upgraded has been set yet.