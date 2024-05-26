The Big Picture Upgraded features an unconventional romance between Ana and art, rather than the expected love story with William.

The film captures Ana's journey of female empowerment in the art world, not a traditional romance.

Gender roles are flipped in the finale, where William symbolizes Ana's victory, similar to The Devil Wears Prada.

If you walked into Prime Video's Upgraded with the high hopes of a timeless romance filled with tender moments that make you shiver, then you've come to the right place. Upgraded is marketed as a romance between an aspiring art intern and the handsome stranger she meets on the plane, and if you thought that was the timeless romance you came seeking, you'll be hard-pressed to find any satisfaction. Although their first interaction on the plane promises us chemistry and wit, we end up sluggishly wading through the latter, hoping to find any recurring hint of romance within the relationship. Instead, shift your perspective slightly wider, and you'll find the larger-life-life romance between Ana (Camila Mendes) and art.

The love story between humans and art has been the subject of speculation for eons, and Upgraded taps into this love to bring forth a modern rendition of it. In this world, Ana is voraciously determined to bridge the gap between her and her lover by doggedly climbing the corporate ladder while tackling the class differences that accompany it. William (Archie Renaux, known for his role in Netflix's Shadow and Bone) simply becomes the golden ticket for a shorter train ride there, while also becoming a trophy, symbolic of Ana's victory, in the end. In fact, there ends up being more chemistry between Ana and her boss, with their The Devil Wears Prada relationship becoming simultaneously an obstacle and a vehicle to unite Ana with her great love.

The Stereotypical Romance in 'Upgraded' Is Boring and Expected

Crashing into each other in the first-class lounge of the airport, Ana and Williams' romance literally starts off with a bang, leading into witty banter on the plane. In the closed environment of the intimate first-class seats in the sky, the spark between them engulfs the space as their quick retorts bounce off one another. This private moment is as intoxicating as the Bloody Mary that was spilled, even with Ana's outrageous lie about being the youngest ever art director in her company. However, this chemistry is only breathtaking in the air, driven further beneath the ground as the plane lands. Mendes returns to her place at center-stage as her interactions with Lena Olin's Catherine feel more flirtatious than the dead air that now hangs between her and William. Even her comment about Catherine looking like she "stepped out of a Jean Beraud painting" creates a closer connection between them and immediately bars William out of the interaction for a moment.

This shift in focus probably relates to William's conflict about being overshadowed by his mother's success and his desire to migrate to New York to establish his own brand -- an advertisement executive one, that is. But his character arc feels flimsy as most of it includes him becoming slightly brooding whenever his flamboyant mother is around, and then suddenly being propelled towards independence through the inspiration he finds in his relationship with Ana. This is translated to their romance, essentially summed up by a montage of their highlights and a couple of sporadic conversations about art. In fact, it's almost the antithesis of the Bechdel test, as the majority of their significant interactions involve Ana pining over art and her corporate pursuits rather than the romance in front of her.

Art Is Ana's Real Love Interest in 'Upgraded'

The vague interpretation of the romance between Ana and William is fairly arbitrary and, if anything, the film treats him as her golden ticket into the art world rather than a solid love interest. Their initial chemistry is wiped off the screen as it pales against the chemistry between Ana and the figures of the art world. Subsequently, William becomes more of a supporting character rather than a solid love interest, propelling Ana's journey to unite with her real love. A love that is so blindingly obvious, it is ludicrous that we would miss it during our first viewing. Whilst wading through the comedic dialogue and simplicity of her relationship with William, we forget to check out the overwhelming wealth of emotions that exist between Ana and the art she admires.

While the lack of traditional romance in Upgraded could be read as the film trying to exhibit an empowered young female protagonist trying to make her mark on the world by prioritizing her career, it simply is more than that. As an intern at the lowest rung of the upper-class art world, Ana still has a lot of distance to cover to become closer to her love. She endures the infuriating tasks given by her demanding boss, the relentless bullying of her coworkers and the ethical dilemmas of using people she envies and respects, just for a chance to occupy the same space as her love interest. It is the stuff of romantic epics where the journey of traversing unbidden territory and slaying beasts to rescue a loved one is just translated to the modern world. Upgraded may feature female empowerment in it, but at heart, it is a love story.

The height of this love is encapsulated in one critical scene where Ana sees Catherine's art collection for the very first time. Ana's company had traveled to London to auction off one of the most extravagant collections of art that had been passed to a widow after her husband's death. Before Ana realizes Catherine was the widow in question, she gazes around her collection of Renoirs and Cezannes, completely enamored by the power of the art surrounding her and emphatically points out that they are all expressions of love. Her own love for them is so influential, it causes Catherine to also perceive them similarly and thus refuse to auction them. While this endangers Ana's position in her company, especially since Catherine believes Ana is the director of the auction house, her passion ultimately brings her closer to establishing herself in the fine arts world.

'Upgraded' Flips Gender Roles in the Finale

Alongside earning the position as a gallery owner she has always dreamed of, which allows her to be constantly surrounded by art, Ana also wins the guy in the end. After the obligatory third-act breakup, William doesn't return until the 6-month-later epilogue, where Ana is thriving in the midst of her work and love. As William strolls into the gallery after it closes, it really does feel like he is the trophy she wins after the successful growth of her gallery, especially since it is on the day her boss Claire Dupont (Marisa Tomei) visits and raises her glass in appreciation and respect. Gender roles are completely reversed as William becomes the symbol of victory in Ana's story, a notion that can only be compared to The Devil Wears Prada.

Although Andrea’s (Anne Hathaway) choice to reunite with former-flame Nate (Adrian Grenier) was controversial in The Devil Wears Prada, considering his constant lack of support and immaturity, he was arguably also a symbol of her victory. When Andrea walks away from the blizzard of the fashion world and the icy queen who rules it, Miranda (Meryl Streep), she chooses honesty, morality and simplicity, all the ideas Nate represents. Similarly, William is also representative of what Ana chooses in the end. As an independent gallery owner, Ana is rewarded with a man who is a part of the upper-class art world and flies away from it to stand on his own feet in his own artistic field (if we agree that advertisements are art). While it may be reductive to choose the "trophy wife" trope as a vehicle for a gender role reversal, its power in emphasizing the love story between Ana and art is undeniable.

'Upgraded' and 'The Devil Wears Prada' Share Many Similarities

But the parallels between Upgraded and The Devil Wears Prada don't end there. Ana and Claire's chemistry-laden professional relationship is essentially modeled after Andrea and Miranda's own. The powerful women are overbearing and fastidious, yet there are moments of quiet surprise and silent acknowledgments of being impressed by their employee's efforts and achievements. In turn, the assistants are initially disheveled and constantly on the brink of turmoil, but eventually learn to thrive in their positions. This culminates in both finales, where each boss gives their respective former employees a subtle signal of respect, treating them as equals.

Both assistants walk away from their previous employment to pursue their own happiness, where Andrea found it in herself, Ana found it in her love of the arts. This passion is the driving force of the film, especially as it closes with a piece that cycles back to the start of the film. The closing artwork we see is Hilma Af Klint's 1914 painting of what looks to be concentric blocks of half-circles on a red background. Named "The Swan," the painting is part of a collection where a black and white swan are illustrated as an almost Ying Yang symbol but are progressively broken down into geometric and abstract shapes with each subsequent piece, until this last one. Klint was inspired by the philosopher's stone, a compound rumored to be able to turn any alloy metal into gold, and thus depicted two opposing forces that continue to become almost purer dimensional versions of themselves.

As such, the painting essentially sums up Ana's journey, as she battles opposing external and internal forces to achieve her dreams. In the end, she is able to achieve the purest version of her dreams, where she is constantly surrounded by romance with no exacting demands to fulfill, apart from simply sharing her love. Though we went into the film with expectations of a cheesy rom-com between two strangers, we come out gushing over this unexpected love story that flips the script of a traditional romance.

Upgraded is available to watch now on Prime Video in the U.S.

