With director Tom McCarthy's Stillwater now playing in theaters, I recently spoke to Camille Cottin about making the crime drama. During the interview, she shared a great story about how she was cast, the way McCarthy writes authentic dialogue, how filming on location added to the realism of the film, being nervous to meet Matt Damon and how he doesn’t ever act like a movie star on set, and more. In addition, with Cottin just having worked with Ridley Scott on House of Gucci, she talked about what it was like collaborating with him on the epic crime drama that also stars Adam Driver and Oscar winners Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons and Al Pacino.

If you haven’t seen the Stillwater trailers, Damon plays an oil-rig worker from Oklahoma who goes to Marseille, France to try and exonerate his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin) over a murder she did not commit. Along the way, he befriends a French woman (Cottin) who tries to assist him with his daughter’s case. Stillwater was written by McCarthy alongside Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, and Noé Debré.

Image via Focus Features

RELATED: Matt Damon on ‘Stillwater,’ ‘No Sudden Move,’ and How He Reads Every Steven Soderbergh Script

Check out what she had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Camille Cottin

What was it like meeting Matt Damon and Tom McCarthy for the first time and was she nervous the night before?

On the unusual way she landed the role and the audition.

What might surprise people to learn about the making of Stillwater?

What it was like filming on location and what that meant to the film.

What was it like working with Ridley Scott on House of Gucci?

The way McCarthy writes realistic dialogue.

Image via Focus Features

Share Share Tweet Email

Tom McCarthy on the Way ‘Stillwater’ Changed in the Editing Room He also reveals why he shot the sequences in Oklahoma with anamorphic lenses and static shots and the stuff in Marseille handheld.

Read Next