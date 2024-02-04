The Big Picture Some of Caroline Manzo's Ultimate Girls Trip co-stars believe her lawsuit is going too far and claim they did not witness the alleged incident.

Vicki Gunvalson publicly supports Brandi Glanville, who is named in the suit.

Brandi Glanville denies the allegations, stating that the lawsuit has taken a toll on her mental and physical health.

Caroline Manzo has filed a lawsuit against Bravo, Peacock, and the production companies responsible for Real Housewives: Ultimate Girl Trip. The season, which fans have not seen and may never get to, reportedly had an incident between Manzo and fellow Housewives alum Brandi Glanville. While details of the situation have been murky, Manzo's lawsuit alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Glanville in the bathroom while on a trip with the cast. Now, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and fellow Ultimate Girl Trip star Camille Grammer is speaking out against Manzo and her lawsuit along with Vicki Gunvalson, who was also part of the season of the reality series.

On an Instagram post, Grammer commented that she thought (along with other cast members) that Manzo was taking it too far. “We all think Caroline has gone too far with this lawsuit. I wasn’t in the bathroom when the so-called alleged event happened. What I did see was the two ladies laughing and getting along." Grammer is also not the only Ultimate Girls Trip cast member to have spoken out about the situation since. Gunvalson has also spoken about the situation in favor of Glanville.

When Glanville took to X (formerly known as Twitter), to share that she was stressed about the situation, Gunvalson responded to Glanville by writing: “I’m looking forward to being on your podcast (finally) today,” she wrote. “You are beautiful inside [and] out! The truth always prevails and I’m confident this stress you are going through will hopefully be done soon!!” This all comes after Glanville has shown pictures of her face and shared updates on her health after the allegations surfaced.

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Iconic members of the "Real Housewives" franchise from coast-to-coast unite on a luxurious getaway filled with unexpected friendships, fun in the sun and plenty of drama. Release Date November 16, 2021 Cast Dorinda Medley , Luann de Lesseps , Ramona Singer , Brandi Glanville Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 5

Fans May Never See What Really Happened Between Caroline Manzo and Brandi Glanville

As of this moment, it does seem as if the Housewives who were featured during this season of Ultimate Girls Trip are siding with Glanville. Manzo's family has publicly supported her, including her sister-in-law and former RHONJ co-star, Jacqueline Laurita. Laurita revealed on the Reality With the King podcast that Manzo was traumatized by the incident.

Glanville has responded to Manzo's lawsuit, through her rep, stating: “Sadly, Brandi had to wake up to yet another lawsuit that includes defamatory, false accusations about her. While filming, Brandi followed what the producers asked of her, and there was no sexual assault. She is innocent of these absurd accusations that have weighed on her mental and physical health for far too long without a word of support from Peacock, Shed, or Bravo.” They went on to say “This painful storytelling seems endless and needs to stop. She is looking to move on and upward and get her life back."

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip can be streamed on Peacock.

