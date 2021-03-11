DreamWorks Animation has released the first trailer for Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3. The trailer not only teases the new story that will unfold in Season 3, but it also reveals the release date for the next season: May 21. Much to our delight, new seasons of Camp Cretaceous have been released in relatively rapid succession following the show's Season 1 Netflix premiere back in September 2020. But, unlike previous seasons, Camp Cretaceous Season 3 has received a 10-episode order, with each episode clocking in at 22 minutes.

As the poster for Camp Cretaceous Season 3 (which you can check out below) tells us, a new threat appears to have arisen on Isla Nublar, per this first teaser trailer. The brief teaser sees Camp Cretaceous friends Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) and Sammy (Raini Rodriguez) become the first campers to realize something new and bad has just occurred. We see shots of the pair in an underground laboratory, where they are stopped dead in their tracks and look at a containment cylinder that has been broken open. Whatever was in there is now on the loose and that spells trouble for Brooklynn, Sammy, and the rest of the Camp Cretaceous crew.

This new teaser arrives just a few months after the release of Season 2 on Netflix. In the second season, viewers follow the Camp Cretaceous team — Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams), Kenji (Ryan Potter), Ben (Sean Giambrone), Yaz (Kausar Mohammed), Brooklynn and Sammy — as they faced down a variety of threats ranging from dinosaurs on the loose to big-game hunter couple Mitch (Bradley Whitford) and Tiff (Stephanie Beatriz) roaming around the Isla Nublar. What awaits the campers in Season 3? And can they handle this new threat as well as they've handled the others? Seems like we'll all have to set a reminder for late May so we can find out.

All ten episodes of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 3 debut on Netflix on May 21. Check out the teaser trailer below.

Here's the official Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous synopsis and Season 3 poster:

'Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous' follows a group of six teenagers chosen for a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp on the opposite side of Isla Nublar. But when dinosaurs wreak havoc across the island, the campers are stranded. Unable to reach the outside world, they’ll need to go from strangers to friends to family if they’re going to survive. Scott Kreamer and Lane Lueras serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow. Zack Stentz serves as consulting producer.

