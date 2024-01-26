The Big Picture Camp Pleasant Lake is a throwback to 80s camp slashers like Friday the 13th and The Burning.

The film's plot revolves around a couple uncovering the dark past of an old campsite, leading to horrifying revelations.

With influences from classic horror franchises, this darker film promises to be an intense and entertaining experience for horror enthusiasts.

It’s a great time to be a horror fan. With a great blend of original nightmares and returning franchise terrors, the genre is as bloodthirsty as it's ever been. 2024 has a lot of scares in store for moviegoers and one of the original slashers killing its way to theaters soon is Camp Pleasant Lake. Now the 80s-inspired killing spree’s first look presents a new masked killer on the loose.

The image, provided exclusively by Deadline, has a creepy black hooded figure looking down amusingly on their next victim. It’s a classic horror shot that evokes classics like Halloween and Friday the 13th. The eerie mask the killer is wearing also feels ripped straight out of The Purge. These influences shouldn’t come as a surprise as Pleasant Lake is a throwback to the genre’s prime when it was filled with camp slashers like The Burning and Sleepaway Camp. The film’s plot is as follows:

“Rick and Darlene Rutherford, who attempt to breathe life into the eerie remnants of an old campsite, unaware of its dark past. Strange occurrences haunt the area, mirroring the tragedies of the old camp, where two decades earlier, a young girl was kidnapped and her parents brutally murdered. Amidst chilling atmospheres and long-forgotten secrets, the couple grapples with a horrifying revelation—they are entwined in the camp’s history. And as the shadows of the past collide with the present, the Rutherfords must confront the haunting histories of a sinister crime.”

Again, it’s a plot that echoes the original Friday the 13th which saw Camp Crystal Lake aka “Camp Blood'' trying to reopen after young Jason Voorhees drowned in the lake decades prior. As horror fans know well, that ended in bloodshed, but Pleasant Lake’s description is disturbing enough to send a chill down even the most seasoned genre veteran’s spine. While it took influence from the franchises of the 80s, this definitely sounds like a darker film in comparison and, if there’s anything that horror fans love, it’s unraveling a spooky masked killer mystery. When expressing his excitement about the film, writer-director Thomas Walton said, “Collaborating with the DeskPop team to release Camp Pleasant Lake has been a pleasure. We’ve crafted an intense, frightening, and entertaining experience, and we’re excited for horror enthusiasts to come together in cinemas and VOD and relish the twists and turns we’ve brought to life.”

Camp Slashers 101 is Now in Session

While Friday the 13th is the camp slasher to end all camp slashers, it created a sunshine-filled sub-genre that horror fans lovingly rewatch every year. The Burning was one of the darkest films to come out of the 80s, while the bizarrely fun tone of Sleepaway Camp gave us one of the most memorable twists in film history. However, recently the sub-genre has been making a comeback with films like the beloved Fear Street Part Two: 1978, They/Them and Final Summer. Summer camps are supposed to be a place of peace, laughter, and an environment full of great memories, but that’s also why it’s the perfect location for a rabid horror film.

When Does ‘Camp Pleasant Lake’ Release?

Camp Pleasant Lake is killing its way to theaters and VOD on February 27, 2024. The slasher stars Jonathan Lipnicki (Jerry Maguire), horror legend Bonnie Aarons (The Nun), Andrew Divoff (Wishmaster), Michael Paré, Kelly Lynn Reiter, Robert LaSardo (Death Race), Maritza Brikisak and Greg Tally. You can view the first image for Camp Pleasant Lake below.