Although SummerWeen and its fantastic lineup of slashers are still quite a while away, horror fans haven't exactly been stuck for something to watch this year. 2024 may have only just begun, but fans of all things spooky have been treated to a packed, fright-filled schedule thus far. With hotly-anticipated movies such as Night Swim, Baghead, and Lisa Frankenstein releasing on big screens worldwide over the past few months, it's fair to say we've been spoiled for choice.

Adding to this busy schedule and coming soon to a screen near you is Camp Pleasant Lake, starring The Nun herself, The Conjuring Universe's Bonnie Aarons. Camp Pleasant Lake takes place at a restored summer camp where, 20 years earlier, a grisly crime took place. In the present day, new guests begin to experience strange occurrences, and they soon realize the decades-old case is far from over. Here at Collider, we've gathered everything we know about Camp Pleasant Lake into this helpful guide.

Camp Pleasant Lake An enterprising couple, the Rutherfords, decide to open a horror camp on an abandoned camp property (Camp Pleasant Lake) where a young girl named Echo Meadows was kidnapped and her parents were brutally murdered 20 years prior. Release Date February 27, 2024 Director Thomas Walton Cast Jonathan Lipnicki , Bonnie Aarons , Michael Paré , Robert LaSardo Main Genre Horror Writers Thomas Walton

Camp Pleasant Lake will be released in select theaters in the United States on February 27, 2024.

If you can't catch the movie on a big screen near you, or you'd just prefer to be scared to death in the comfort of your own home, worry not: the movie will be released on VOD platforms on the same day.

Watch the Trailer for 'Camp Pleasant Lake'

The trailer for Camp Pleasant Lake began circulating on YouTube back in 2022. Chock-full of bloody kills, the video does a great job of blurring the line between the make-believe violence that takes place during the organized re-enactment and the all-too-real events that occur when Echo's captors return to the camp for revenge. Additionally, the trailer gives us a little more background on the events of Halloween weekend 20 years ago. According to legend, Echo was kidnapped by an evil man as a gift to his strange wife, who always wanted a little girl of her own. Thus, Echo was never seen again, and her parents were brutally murdered. But the fate of Echo's little brother remains unknown. As the kooky band of crime-obsessed visitors work through outlandish theories and try to uncover the mystery, it quickly becomes clear that no one is safe.

What Is 'Camp Pleasant Lake' About?

A gore-filled popcorn slasher, Camp Pleasant Lake is set 20 years after a brutal incident took place at an idyllic summer camp. On that fateful night decades ago, a young girl, Echo Meadows, was kidnapped following the grisly murders of her parents. Now, in the present day, an enterprising couple, the Rutherfords, have spotted a golden opportunity to cash in on the crime. After renovating the property and assembling a team of "counselors" who were campers on the night in question, the Rutherfords charge morbidly curious, true crime-obsessed guests a huge amount of money to relive the events of the murders and Echo's disappearance. However, when strange occurrences begin to plague the cursed campground, the Rutherfords and their guests suspect Echo - or her sadistic captors - is back to wreak revenge.

Read the official synopsis below:

An enterprising couple, 'the Rutherfords' who decide to open a horror camp on the abandoned camp property (Camp Pleasant Lake) where a young girl 'Echo Meadows' was kidnapped, and her parents were brutally murdered 20 years prior.

Who Stars in 'Camp Pleasant Lake'?

The Conjuring Universe's Bonnie Aarons stars as Esmeralda. Joining her is Jonathan Lipnicki (Stuart Little) as Jasper, Michael Paré(The Virgin Suicides) as Rick, Robert LaSardo (Nip/Tuck) as Angel, Kelly Lynn Reiter (Slotherhouse) as Echo, Devanny Pinn (Black Mass) as Harper, Mike Ferguson (Showdown at the Grand) as Lou, Maritza Brikisak (Sophie's Rules) as Darlene, Elley Ringo (Frozen Gold) as Grace, James Di Giacomo (The Kill Room) as John, Adam Treasure (Wicked Little Letters) as Jamal, and Leila Almas Rose (The Summoning) as Ruby.

Who Made 'Camp Pleasant Lake'?

Camp Pleasant Lake is written and directed by Thomas Walton. 2024 is shaping up to be a busy year for Walton, with his first horror movie of the year, They Turned Us Into Killers, having released earlier in January. They Turned Us Into Killers stars Orange Is the New Black'sTaryn Manning and tells the story of a grieving best friend's violent campaign of revenge.

Heading the huge Camp Pleasant Lake production team alongside Walton are Jared Safier (Stay Out), Jackson Everest (Bermuda Island), and David M. Parks (Static Codes). In addition to producing, Parks also served as the movie's cinematographer, with music by Reuven Herman (Star Wars).

