Urban legends have always creeped me out. You know the ones. A couple is making out in a car and gets home to find the hook hand of an escaped killer on their door handle. Or the couple makes out in the car, only for the guy to disappear and be found the next day hanging from a tree, his shoes scraping against the roof. In 1998, fresh off the post-Scream slasher boom, the film Urban Legend looked at these popular stories we've passed down, and although it was a hit, it wasn't the first film of its era to take this approach.

Just a few months after Wes Craven's introduction of Ghostface changed everything came the quickly forgotten Campfire Tales. It looked at popular urban legends through an anthology format and did it all with a cast of young stars on the verge of breaking out, like James Marsden, Amy Smart, Christine Taylor, and Ron Livingston. Urban Legend might get all the glory, but Campfire Tales scared viewers first.

'Campfire Tales' Was the First of the 'Scream' Imitators