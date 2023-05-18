Camp in the 2000s became less appreciated. Mainstream audiences outright rejected camp sensibilities in movies, considering them childish or silly. The 2000s were the time when gritty pictures became increasingly acclaimed, and overly realistic takes on previously campy IPs became the norm.

However, the 2000s still produced several worthy camp pictures. And while they were underappreciated at the time of their original release, modern audiences have rediscovered and reevaluated them, granting them new respect and appreciation for the camp wonders they are. These films are everything a camp classic should be: funny, colorful, self-deprecating, self-aware, and unforgettable.

10 'Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen' (2004)

Lindsay Lohan was the undisputed queen of the teen genre in the early 2000s. Her legacy was all but secured thanks to a spectacular 2004, in which she starred in the game-changing teen comedy Mean Girls and the campy delight that is Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen. Lohan plays Lola, an aspiring actress with a severe case of main character syndrome living in suburban New Jersey.

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen faithfully captures the millennial experience in a way few other noughties films did. Lohan is high camp personified, delivering a histrionic performance that almost feels out of place in a Disney film of the early 2000s. Uneven but surprisingly insightful, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen is an underrated classic overdue for reappraisal.

9 'Die Another Day' (2002)

The James Bond series always existed in a place of camp. Going back to Sean Connery's days, Bond was an exaggerated take on the spy genre, walking a fine line between camp and outright lunacy. However, Bond reached its campy peak with Pierce Brosnan's tenure, going all-in on the ridiculousness and delivering some of the 21st century's guiltiest pleasures.

Die Another Day is loud, dumb, nonsensical, and undeniably entertaining. With increasingly silly gadgets, cheesy dialog, bombastic action setpieces, and a decidedly over-the-top vibe, Die Another Day is James Bond under the influence, an inflated and balls-to-the-wall action escapade, and a heck of a good time.

8 'Planet Terror' (2007)

Rose McGowan is among the noughties' most underappreciated performers. The actress began her campy legacy with 1999's dark comedy Jawbreaker, but she cemented her place as a camp queen with Robert Rodriguez's delightfully manic action horror Planet Terror. The plot follows the survivors of a sudden zombie outbreak trying to survive in rural Texas.

Planet Terror is a fun throwback to the pulpy action movies of the 1970s. Elevated by a spectacular turn from McGowan, who plays go-go dancer turned badass zombie killing machine Cherry Darling, Planet Terror is a deranged and non-stop thrill ride of gore, camp, and humor.

7 'Catwoman' (2004)

Like McGowan, Halle Berry is a campy queen. Her contributions to camp cinema are substantial, thanks to her work in infamous films like Pitof's much-derided Catwoman. Berry stars as Patience Phillips, a meek designer who gets killed after discovering a conspiracy within a powerful makeup company. Reborn as Catwoman, Phillips becomes a crime-fighting vigilante.

Catwoman is bad but not completely horrible. Berry's committed performance does most of the heavy lifting, and Sharon Stone goes full ham, delivering a wickedly campy performance that further rescues the film from mediocrity. If only Catwoman had fully embraced its camp sensibilities -- alas, the film is still a worthy entry in the so-bad-that-it's-good pantheon of cinematic turkeys.

6 'Speed Racer' (2008)

The Wachowski Sisters were ahead of their time when they directed 2008's family adventure Speed Racer. Based on the eponymous 1960s manga, the film follows Speed Racer, a young and talented driver who inadvertently puts himself and his loved ones in danger after rejecting a lucrative deal with a shady company.

Speed Racer is a love letter to anime, video games, and the manga that inspired it. A colorful and vibrant assault on the senses, Speed Racer is playful and kinetic, a visual masterpiece, and the epitome of style over substance. And while its toyetic approach might be too much for some of the most high-brow viewers, Speed Racer is a camp classic in the making.

5 'White Chicks' (2004)

The Wayans Brothers are notorious for their critically panned subpar comedies that exploit tired tropes for laughs. However, they caught lightning in a bottle with their subversive and often hilarious 2004 comedy White Chicks. The film follows two Black FBI agents who go undercover as two white and vapid heiresses.

With plenty of inflammatory jokes accompanying its wild and politically incorrect premise, White Chicks is a shameless exercise in poor taste. The premise could easily run out of steam after a few minutes, but the Wayans deliver a shockingly ballsy and campy performance powerful enough to make White Chicks not only entertaining but, against all odds, quite hilarious.

4 'Rat Race' (2001)

Inspired by the 1963 comedy It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, Jerry Zucker's Rat Race stars an impressive ensemble, including Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Lovtiz, Seth Green, Rowan Atkinson, and John Cleese. The film follows six groups of people racing to reach a locker containing two million in cash.

Rat Race soars thanks to its talented cast, a collection of seasoned comedians going all-in on its stupid premise. Featuring elaborate comedic sequences, several hammy performances, a few instances of gross-out humor, and plenty of willpower to entertain, Rat Race is a campy delight that audiences will find surprisingly tough to forget.

3 'The Sweetest Thing' (2002)

Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate, and Selma Blair star in the R-rated camp romp The Sweetest Thing. The film centers on Christina and Courtney, two party-loving friends who go on a road trip to find a mysterious man who could be Christina's perfect match.

The Sweetest Thing is unhinged in the best possible way. The film features an elaborate musical number about penises, a delirious clothing montage, tons of sexually-charged jokes, and a pair of stellar performances from Diaz and Applegate that embody high camp. The Sweetest Thing might not be for everyone, but camp lovers will find it irresistible.

2 'Sugar & Spice' (2000)

Sugar & Spice stars Marley Shelton as Diane Weston, a popular teenage cheerleader who discovers she is pregnant by her boyfriend, dim-witted but kind-hearted quarterback Jack Bartlett. In urgent need of money to support her new family, Diane and her friends hatch a plan to rob a bank.

Critically panned at the time of its original release, Sugar & Spice has gone down as a modern underrated teen gem. The film hides a surprisingly biting message underneath its cheer uniform, blending a clever critique of fame and infamy with old-fashioned camp, delivering a one-of-a-kind teen movie with teeth sharp enough to match its loud bark.

1 'The House Bunny' (2008)

Campy movies don't get any campier than Anna Faris' underappreciated 2008 comedy The House Bunny. The film co-stars a who's who of future young stars, including Emma Stone, Kat Dennings, Rumer Willis, and Katherine McPhee, and follows a former Playboy model who becomes house mother to an unpopular sorority after getting evicted from the Playboy Mansion.

Powered by Faris' comedic genius, The House Bunny is a camp masterpiece of the highest order. Playful, cheery, and consistently funny, The House Bunny packs a heavy punch under its pastel-covered facade, becoming one of the funniest comedies from the 2000s and a brilliant and unashamed exercise in camp.

