Recognized for its emphasis on the absurd, the exaggerated, and the ironic, camp is an aesthetic that requires a good amount of playfulness. Where this is often seen in the fashion scene, television is no stranger to it. Of course, there are shows that are larger than life (both stylistically and creatively). And where they may not be the most highbrow, they guarantee a ridiculous amount of entertainment.

But it's important to note that being campy isn't something of the past. Yes, the modern era has churned out a ton of over-the-top programming that isn't afraid of being boisterous and fun. Between the many musical shows and young adult soap opera-like dramas, television is just as melodramatic as it was a couple of decades ago—if not more. Sure, some have become the butt of pop-culture jokes, however, that's what's great about the camp genre. Its ridiculousness keeps everything lighthearted and endearing.

10 'Schmigadoon!' (2021–2023)

Developed by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio

Image via AppleTV+

Hoping that a backpacking trip can revive their struggling relationship, Melissa (Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) somehow find themselves in a magical town where everyone is seemingly trapped in a 1940s musical. Intrigued at first because of her own love for musicals, Melissa plays along with it, unlike Josh. But the couple soon discovers that they can't leave Schmigadoon until they find "true love".

In what can only be described as a wildly entertaining homage to the golden age of musicals, Schmigadoon! was the short-lived beauty that added to the array of AppleTV+'s shows. Filled with vibrant costuming, exaggerated genre archetypes, and (unsurprisingly) tons of outrageous musical numbers, this was a theater kid's dream show as it often embraced the excess and the absurd. And unlike other programs, the corniness was a true stylistic choice — not a fun happenstance.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Schmigadoon! Release Date 2021 - 2022 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

9 'Dynasty' (2017–2022)

Created by Sallie Patrick, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz

Image Via The CW

Set in high society Atlanta, Fallon Carrington (Elizabeth Gillies) reunites with her family, expecting to hear the news of her promotion to their lucrative company. Much to her dismay, her billionaire father announces his engagement to an employee quite close to Fallon's age. Assuming the woman is a simple gold digger, Fallon tries her best to separate the couple. But when all efforts fail, she seeks an ally in her father's nemesis.

Bringing the legendary 1980s show to the modern day, Dynasty proved that campy soap operas need not stay as a jewel of the past as they are just as relevant in today's day and age. Between the overly complex romances, the numerous catfights in couture, as well as the dramatic deaths (and fake deaths), this show gave international soap operas a run for their money. Of course, much of Dynasty's campiness is attributed to Gillies' stellar performance. Anchoring the show with the right amount of sass and snark, she—alongside the rest of the cast—set the standards of its dramatic flair.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Dynasty Release Date 2017 - 2021 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming BUY





8 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' (2015–2019)

Created by Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna

Image via The CW

Where Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) seemingly has the perfect life—the upscale Manhattan apartm