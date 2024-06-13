There's something about fresh air, mountain ranges, and woodland landscapes that invites an effortless backdrop for the ideal getaway. For cinematic camping connoisseurs, the sites and sounds of nature are enjoyed from the safe distance of a theater seat or home Wi-Fi network. For nature lovers, the best movies about camping capture the experience of adventure and serenity that nature has to offer. This subject is often intertwined with the wilderness survival genre with movies like Backcountry or well-produced TV series like Alone.

The best movies about pitching a tent or escaping to summer camp dwell more on the quest for unplugging, disrupting the 9-to-5, and making the perfect s'more. Camping movies signify the arrival of summer while also fleshing out personal and cinematic nostalgia with depictions of fashion, ways of life, and relatable summer camp activities. The genre features themes of rebellious escapism and emotional or self-revelations while portraying coming-of-age stories, and a few terrifying encounters in between.

10 'Brokeback Mountain' (2005)

Directed by Ang Lee

Image via Focus Features

A doomed love story, Brokeback Mountain is an atypical camping feature, but a calculated one that uses the escape to nature as a shield to nurture and protect a complicated romance. While tending to a herd of sheep on Brokeback Mountain in 1963, Jack (Jake Gyllenhaal) and ranchhand Ennis (Heath Ledger) develop an unexpected romance. The pair kept their on-off affair secret for decades, using "fishing trips" as an excuse to spend time together after marrying their respective girlfriends.

Camping on Brokeback Mountain serves as the escape from reality that feeds the souls of Jack and Ennis. Being in the mountains, where the world is quiet, symbolizes the release from societal pressures that occurs, one that only nature purely provides. Audiences (and the protagonists) wish they could just exist in that space. The devastation of having to leave behind another life in the same world is what makes Brokeback Mountain a true camping film.

9 'Stand By Me' (1986)

Directed by Rob Reiner

Image via Columbia Pictures

The camaraderie bond of a shared experience cannot be underscored in the camping movie genre and is accurately portrayed in Stand By Me. Culminating in what would be a defining moment of the rest of their lives, four friends (Wil Wheaton, Jerry O'Connell, River Phoenix, and Corey Feldman) trek across the parts of their rural Oregon town to find the body of a missing boy. This iconic 80s film is an adaptation of the Stephen King novella called The Body.

While on this adventure, the boys divulge more information about their home lives and independent struggles than they would in an everyday scenario. Why? Because nature and the act of camping require a release of control to foster inevitable vulnerability. It's a safe space while simultaneously being the most demanding for survival. Stand By Me is a coming-of-age tale about the bonds of friendship and boyhood that demands a backdrop like camping in order to secure a successful buy-in from audiences.

8 'Camp Nowhere' (1994)

Directed by Jonathan Prince

Close

A clear feature for the younger audiences, Camp Nowhere caters to the 90s tween generation's fantasy of an adult-free summer camp. Sick of spending his summer at computer camp, Morris "Mud" Himmel (Jonathan Jackson) devises a plan to create a fake summer camp with no itinerary or adult counselors, convincing ex-drama teacher Dennis Van Welker (Christopher Lloyd) to rent a campground and pose as the counselor to get parental sign-off. Things don't go as planned when the campers' parents plan a visit.

It's the ultimate kid dream to run wild with no rules or regulations in the heart of summer while still getting the benefits of the experience. Camp Nowhere is undoubtedly a corny, far-fetched feature; however, through the antics, it displays the essence of tween determination, problem-solving, and creativity all in the name of summer camp.

Watch on Disney+

7 'Meatballs' (1979)

Directed by Ivan Reitman

Image via Paramount Pictures

A buddy comedy nestled among bug spray and sunscreen of the summer camp genre, Meatballs is wonderfully cliché. Bill Murray stars as Tripper, the head counselor at Camp Northstar, although his maturity is only small steps above the campers he safeguards. Tripper befriends a camper outcast, Rudy (Chris Makepeace), whom he attempts to set up with camp counselor Roxanne (Kate Lynch). In addition to Tripper's matchmaking folly, he rallies his camper troops to band together to beat the rival Camp Mohawk in the annual summer competition.

Meatballs features all the ingredients for an entertaining camping flick, including dramatized rivalry, lustful summer crushes, and the cool guy counselor leading the charge. With a strong performance from Murray, the movie instantly transports audiences to the campgrounds of their youth and the memories they made there.

Meatballs Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Release Date June 28, 1979 Director Ivan Reitman Cast Bill Murray , Harvey Atkin , Kate Lynch , Russ Banham , Kristine DeBell , Sarah Torgov

6 'Into the Wild' (2007)

Directed by Sean Penn