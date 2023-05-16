Camp is sometimes hard to understand. In broad terms, camp is an aesthetic style that values something because of its perceived bad taste. Camp is more of a sensibility than an overt style, though; it's finding the artistic value in something others might otherwise discard as tacky, trashy, or ironic.

Cinema has produced many camp masterpieces throughout the years, but especially in the 1980s. Many were deliberate and calculated projects to capture this sensibility, while others were misguided attempts at gravitas that hilariously backfired. However, these movies have high artistic value for all those willing to look past their histrionics and into their core.

10 'Steel Magnolias' (1989)

An all-star cast, including Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine, Darryl Hannah, and Julia Roberts, stars in the 1989 dramedy Steel Magnolias. The film centers on a group of women who must deal with the unexpected illness of one of their youngest members.

Steel Magnolias' camp values might be less overt than other 90s movies. However, the film is an exercise in campy delight, from the clothing to the dialogues to Dolly Parton and Olympia Dukakis' hilarious performances. Sweet and endearing, Steel Magnolias might not be the campiest movie ever, but it is campy where it counts.

9 'Gremlins' (1984)

Horror and camp go surprisingly well together, and many of the best horror movies from the 80s have healthy doses of camp. Such is the case for Gremlins, the iconic horror comedy about a group of mischievous creatures that become evil monsters if fed after midnight.

Gremlins is a camp classic. With delightful, quirky humor and a tone that expertly juggled genuine thrills with lighthearted comedy, Gremlins is the sort of 80s romp that modern audiences love. Equal parts playful nightmare and love letter to Christmas, Gremlins is silly, fun, and one of the best horror comedies ever made.

8 'Heathers' (1988)

Winona Ryder became a timeless teen icon thanks to her performance in the 1988 dark teen comedy Heathers. The plot centers on Veronica Sawyer, a member of her high school's most popular clique. When an unstable young man enrolls in school, Veronica finds herself pulled into his chaotic orbit, leading to sinister events that push her over the edge.

Subversive and intelligent, Heathers is among the best teen movies in American cinema. The film's humor, soundtrack, and fashion have become iconic and synonymous with camp, while many of its most memorable lines have an undeniably campy quality that makes them fan favorites. Heathers' unique style has often been imitated, but few films have been able to match, let alone surpass it.

7 'The Evil Dead' (1981)

In the pantheon of great comedy horror movies, Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead reigns supreme. The film stars Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, a young man in a secluded cabin who must fight against a horde of demons released after his friends play a mysterious audio tape.

The Evil Dead is an exercise in bad taste, mixing gore and humor like only Sam Raimi can and becoming one of the best movies from 1981. Benefitting from a commendable performance from Campbell, who knows exactly what kind of film this is, The Evil Dead was a game-changing entry into the horror-comedy genre and further confirmation that horror and camp are natural companions.

6 'Clue' (1985)

Movies based on board games are seldom successful. However, Jonathan Lynn's 1985 black comedy Clue excels thanks to a brilliant ensemble, including a who's who of camp performers. The film follows a group of guests at a party where the man who blackmailed them into attending is killed, forcing them to guess the culprit.

Embracing camp in every detail, from the costumes to the performances, Clue is a love letter to the board game that inspired it and the mystery films that shaped American cinema. With a spectacular cast of actors who have turned camp into an art form – Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Christopher Lloyd, and Leslie Ann Warren, among others – Clue is a mischievously delightful farce and a must-see for fans of campy mysteries.

5 'Elvira: Mistress of the Dark' (1988)

Cassandra Peterson stars as campy goddess Elvira in the 1988 horror comedy Elvira: Mistress of the Dark. The film centers on Elvira inheriting a house in an overly prudish community. When the eccentric hostess arrives, she instantly clashes with the town's conservative inhabitants.

Elvira is a character of pure campy excellence. Played with unrestrained gusto by the incredible Peterson, Elvira is a fresh and liberating figure, with the film acting as a classic one-versus-many story about breaking molds and challenging conventions. Elvira: Mistress of the Dark is silly, funny, daring, and unapologetically fabulous, enhanced by an alluring and groundbreaking protagonist whose name has become synonymous with horror and camp.

4 'Flash Gordon' (1980)

80s camp cannot be discussed without mentioning Flash Gordon. Mike Hodges' love letter to sci-fi B-movies stars Sam J. Jones as Flash Gordon, a star quarterback who joins the fight against Emperor Ming the Merciless, a tyrannical madman hellbent on destroying Earth.

Tongue-in-cheek, colorful, and above all fun, Flash Gordon is an ode to goofiness and the self-conscious approach of classic B-movies. Full of color, spandex, and clumsily-delivered lines, Flash Gordon is among the all-time best space operas. Refreshing, unassuming, and unconventional, the film's approach to the genre opts for lighthearted comedy rather than self-important lore, resulting in an unforgettable romp of campy brilliance.

3 'Xanadu' (1980)

The fantasy musical Xanadu is among the most divisive films from the 80s. Olivia Newton-John stars as Kira, a Greek goddess who encourages struggling artist Sonny Malone to join a construction mogul to set up a roller-skating disco.

With music from Newton-John and the Electric Light Orchestra, Xanadu is the definition of a guilty pleasure. The story makes no sense, and the acting is bizarrely amateurish, but Xanadu's muchness saves it from mediocrity. The film's musical numbers are enchantingly over-the-top, and Newton-John delivers a charming performance that embraces camp in all its neon-colored glory.

2 'Hairspray' (1988)

The arbiter of bad taste, John Waters has redefined the meaning of camp on the big screen. His films are camp masterpieces, balancing ridiculousness with gravitas and creating something fresh and often groundbreaking. His 1988 comedy Hairspray, set in 1960s Maryland and centered around a plump teenager who revolutionizes a local television dance program by championing racial integration, is among his most successful efforts.

Waters' films are absurd and distasteful but thought-provoking and deeply affecting: Hairspray is no exception. The film juggles racial issues with empathy and humor, delivering a progressive and subversive film that ranks among Waters' most accessible films without compromising his distinctive campy approach.

1 'Mommie Dearest' (1981)

Meet the biggest mother of them all, indeed! Faye Dunaway stars as the iconic Golden Age actor Joan Crawford in Frank Perry's 1981 biopic Mommie Dearest, based on Christina Crawford's 1978 eponymous autobiography. The film chronicles Crawford's alleged mistreatment of her adopted children, Christina and Cristopher, throughout their infancy and adulthood.

Mommie Dearest is camp brought to life. Over the top to the point of hilarity, the film is an exaggerated portrayal of Crawford, presenting her as a cinematic monster of gargantuan proportions so far detached from any concept of humanity that it can't help but come across as pantomime. Dunaway's scenery-chewing performance is the stuff of camp legend, aided by a clumsy screenplay that might not seem accurate in the slightest but at least produced some of cinema's greatest quotes. No wire hangers, indeed.

