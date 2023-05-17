Camp might've peaked in the 80s, but that doesn't mean it disappeared from the mainstream after the decade. Instead, it evolved, becoming more playful and less in-your-face about its disruptiveness; '90s camp was funnier and less morbid, except for a few instances that embraced the darker tone of the 80s.

These movies were more lighthearted but no less biting, redefining camp for the Gen X generation. From sweet comedies about celebrating individuality to brilliant satires about Americana to wickedly delicious thrillers where death and murder were not uncommon, these movies brilliantly exemplify what '90s camp was all about.

10 'Coneheads' (1993)

Dan Aykroyd and Jane Curtin star in the 1993 sci-fi comedy Coneheads, directed by Steve Barron. The film centers on a family of cone-headed aliens and their daughter who become stranded on Earth. After blending into society, their home planet reaches out, forcing them to choose where their allegiances lie.

Based on an SNL sketch, Coneheads is a delightfully off-beat and often crude comedy. Equal parts love letter to and satire of classic Americana, Coneheads gets plenty of mileage from its premise, offering a surprisingly nuanced take on the immigrant experience without forgetting its signature wacky humor.

9 'But I'm a Cheerleader' (1999)

Few teen movies reflect their generation better than the 1999 satirical comedy, But I'm a Cheerleader. Natasha Lyonne stars as Megan, an ordinary teen cheerleader who gets sent to a conversion camp by her parents, who fear she might be gay. There, Megan meets Graham, an unashamed lesbian girl, and a deep connection blossoms.

Laced with a healthy dose of acidic irony, But I'm a Cheerleader is a mockery of tradition and a subversive take on the teen drama that borrows heavily from John Waters. Colorful, unapologetically bubbly, and delightfully campy, But I'm A Cheerleader is a technicolor explosion that successfully blends a thought-provoking social message with a hilariously meta screenplay filled with innuendo and chutzpah.

8 'Mars Attacks!' (1996)

Tim Burton went full camp with his 1996 sci-fi comedy Mars Attacks! Starring an impressive ensemble, including Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Pierce Brosnan, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Martin Short, the film follows a group of Martians arriving at Earth, leading the US President to take measures against the chaotic visitors.

Mars Attacks! is stupidly fun. The film is a homage to the sci-fi B-movies that shaped Burton's style, complete with over-the-top acting, nonsensical plot, laughable visual effects, and ridiculous plot twists – this is the movie where Sarah Jessica Parker's character gets her head switched with her Chihuahua, Poppy. Mars Attacks! is in on the joke, even if the joke is too much for some audiences.

7 'Jawbreaker' (1999)

Rose McGowan stars as one of the defining mean girls of American cinema in the underrated teen black comedy Jawbreaker. The plot centers on three popular girls who accidentally kill their friend with a Jawbreaker candy and attempt to hide their crime.

Jawbreaker is the '90s successor to Heathers. The film borrows heavily from the Winona Ryder classic, although it packs a harsher punch, with McGowan portraying one of the meanest mean girls in the teen genre. An exaggerated take on adolescence and the toxic dangers of unchecked popularity, Jawbreaker is a pastel-colored nightmare and a classic of '90s camp.

6 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' (1999)

1999's Drop Dead Gorgeous is among the best mockumentaries of the 1990s. The film features an ensemble cast, including Kirsten Dunst, Denise Richards, the late Brittany Murphy, and Allison Janney, and follows a small-town beauty pageant that becomes increasingly chaotic as the competitors fight to win the crown.

Drop Dead Gorgeous is a biting and ruthless satire of beauty pageants and small-town America, with a clever screenplay that pulls no punches. Wild but absurd, Drop Dead Gorgeous looks at subtlety in the rearview mirror, resulting in a lawless and spirited film that uses camp to emphasize its acidic message.

5 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Batman & Robin stars George Clooney and Chris O'Donnell as the dynamic duo. Partnering with the newly arrived Batgirl, played by '90s it-girl Alicia Silverstone, the heroes fight the joint threat of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Mr. Freeze and Uma Thurman's Poison Ivy.

What can be said about Batman & Robin that hasn't been said already? Schumacher's gonzo approach is infamous, creating a neon-colored world of homoerotic superheroes, vampy villains, and ridiculous jokes. Batman & Robin is a camp masterpiece, an assault on the senses that will leave audiences stupefied at the sheer absurdity on screen. However, to the initiated, the film is a heck of a good time.

4 'Bride of Chucky' (1998)

Jennifer Tilly is a bonafide '90s icon. The actor delivered slay after slay, always understanding the assignment, whether she starred in sardonic comedies or erotic thrillers. Tilly excels in Ronny Yu's dark horror comedy Bride of Chucky, playing Tiffany Valentine, an ex-girlfriend of Chucky whose soul gets transferred into a female doll.

Bride of Chucky knows exactly what kind of movie it is and runs with it. Meta to the point of self-parody, the film is a hell of a good time; it might not be scary, but it's witty, often hilarious, and a fresh take on a franchise that was quickly running out of steam.

3 'Serial Mom' (1994)

John Waters' 1994 crime comedy Serial Mom is an underrated gem of the '90s. Oscar-nominee Kathleen Turner stars as Beverly Sutphin, a suburban housewife who becomes a serial killer after being bothered by the most mundane incidents.

Like many of Waters' previous films, Serial Mom is a sardonic take on the mainstream values that prevailed over American society in the '90s. Opting for an ironic and absurd tone, Serial Mom is an indictment of suburban Americana, blending humor with PG horror to craft a sensational and disruptive comedy that embraces camp while remaining accessible to mainstream audiences.

2 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' (1997)

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino and Emmy winner Lisa Kudrow joined forces for the 1997 comedy classic Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. The duo plays the titular characters, two quirky twenty-year-olds who invent fake careers to impress their former classmates at an upcoming ten-year high school reunion.

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is a masterclass in camp. From the duo's flashy, colorful wardrobe to the goofy screenplay, the film is an off-beat celebration of uniqueness elevated by the electrifying chemistry between its bubbly leads. Romy and Michele's High School Reunion is endearing and cheerful, an exercise in camp that honors and uplifts what many others might consider stupid or laughable, and a classic '90s comedy that will never get old.

1 'Death Becomes Her' (1992)

Robert Zemeckis directs Oscar winners Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn in the 1992 dark comedy Death Becomes Her. The iconic actors star as lifelong frenemies who drink a magic potion that grants them eternal life but brings unexpected side effects. Bruce Willis also stars as the object of their affection.

Death Becomes Her is a savage and satirical take on the youth-obsessed celebrity culture of the 1990s. The film is also a biting take on fame and ageism, elevated by Streep and Hawn's delightfully campy performances. Clever but insightful and wickedly hilarious, Death Becomes Her is a camp classic that, much like its two leading characters, will never die or go out of fashion.

