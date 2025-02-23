While horror movies will always be able to create genuine tension, scares, and mature thematics, there will always be an ingrained audience dedicated to horror films that take a campier approach. As opposed to a more standard horror movie experience, campy horror movies relish the absurdity and chaos of their premise and execution, focusing more on creating an electrifying and entertaining horror experience above all else. This increased focus on the wildest and most entertaining filmmaking aspects has made many films more approachable than standard horror offerings.

There has been a vast and expansive history of campy horror movies that has lasted decades, with multiple films becoming massively influential, not only for other campy horror films but for the horror genre as a whole. The overall style and approach to campy horror lends itself to becoming underground fan favorites and cult classics, not always widely accepted by general audiences but always finding a niche with dedicated, horror-loving fans.

10 'Drag Me to Hell' (2009)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Universal Pictures

Sam Raimi has always had an inherent strength when it comes to creating wildly entertaining and campy horror experiences, with his premier camp-fueled horror outing of the 21st century easily being Drag Me to Hell. The film follows loan officer Christine Brown (Alison Lohman), who after denying an older woman an extension to keep her home, enters a terrifying downward spiral as she believes that she's been cursed. She now finds herself in a mad frenzy and scrambles for answers to save her soul before she ends up being dragged to hell.

Raimi is at the top of his game when it comes to chaotic and campy filmmaking in Drag Me to Hell, whether it be through direct plot points like an evil possessed goat or production elements like using a giant fork prop to get the perfect angle for a shot. It finds a way to still be shocking and gruesome despite only being PG-13, and while the film is largely remembered for Drag Me to Hell's infamous and shocking ending, the entire film has this underlying absurdity and fun to its execution.