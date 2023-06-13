There are few movie franchises with as much sustained longevity as the James Bond series, spanning over 25 separate films released fairly frequently since 1962 (not counting two non-canon outings), with seven different actors donning the 007 title over the years. Any series that’s been going that long will receive some major changes to fit with the times, hence how the gadget-toting, womanizing, martini-sipping super spy has taken a far more “realistic” bend following Pierce Brosnan’s tenure. Much darker and more serious storylines have defined the movies helmed by Daniel Craig’s depiction of the character, think maniacal oil barons rather than men who want to flood the entire world and create an underwater utopia. Now that Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond has definitively ended, let's reappraise the character, as along the way, we lost some essential components that made the series truly iconic — mainly its camp.

Why Do Campy James Bond Movies Work Better?

There are few series with as many essential elements as the James Bond series. While the character might not have a consistent actor, James Bonds always cruise around in Aston Martins, they’ve always got a femme fatale waiting in the wings, and they always enjoy a martini (always prepared in that oh-so-familiar way). That’s not even speaking of side characters and villains; James Bond always gets his gadgets from Q, his orders from M (often after flirting with their secretary Miss Moneypenny), and in a few rare cases, the plot has been orchestrated by the villainous SPECTRE organization. It’s a series of continued habits; whether it’s in Morocco or a moonbase, these essential elements remain to make Bond movies what they are. However, these tropes feel like they’re starting to rub up against what the newer style of Bond is presenting.

Take, for example, the character of Ernst Stavro Blofeld, the closest thing that Bond has to a nemesis. Ernst Stavro Blofeld is such an iconic criminal mastermind that his design is practically the modern stereotype of a criminal mastermind. The leader of SPECTRE, Blofeld is often shown sitting in his chair, stroking his cat and sporting a huge scar across his face as he dictates orders to his many criminal underlings. The character only appears in three original James Bond novels, but proved so iconic that his presence was extended to eight James Bond movies. He’s a character that works really well with old classic Bond, a mastermind in charge of seemingly all evil in the world, wielding a fun and campy energy as he strokes his loyal lapcat. This type of confident, powerful, and slightly silly character is representative of many other iconic and similarly odd classic Bond villains, such as the gold-obsessed Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe) or the webbed finger-toting Karl Stromberg (Curt Jurgens) and his self-made Atlantis. Daniel Craig’s James Bond, for the most part, didn’t indulge in these tropey villains as much as the old movies did, but that changed with the release of Spectre, with Christoph Waltz taking the reins of the character.

Christoph Waltz does an admirable enough job, but the problem with his depiction is the same problem that most of the modern Bond movies encounter when looking at their lineage: there’s a sort of insecurity pervading it. The two most identifiable features of the character, his scar, and white cat, feel like shallow easter eggs and references, almost a joke about how the character is now too “silly” for the new direction that Bond is headed. The character also now has a familial relationship with Bond which feels so absurdly contrived and unnecessary that Austin Powers had already parodied the idea thirteen years earlier. Blofeld is just one example though; the new films seem to, for the most part, continuously eye-roll at its past. While the series has attempted to address more legitimate issues with the series, like its famous abuse of its female characters, most other changes feel embarrassed by the source material. When Q first shows up in the new movies he subtly mocks Goldeneye (the best of Pierce Brosnan’s James Bond movies) by joking that they “don’t do” things like exploding pens anymore. The series keeps running into the same problem over and over again, where it seems ashamed of the series’ own beloved tropes. The campy James Bond movies might’ve been a bit silly at times but that was a feature, not a bug; the movies were fantastical and ridiculous because the creators thought that made them more fun.

What Could New James Bond Movies Learn From John Wick?

So if new Bond doesn’t fit with the old tropes and movies that defined the character, why not jettison these tropes entirely? Remove all of the hints of wacky gadgets, super spy suave, and silly series staples and just do a straightforward action spy movie? Take the parts of James Bond that the new movies have done pretty well, such as their excellent action setpieces, and just focus on those. Well here’s the thing, Bond isn’t the only game in town anymore, and his competitor has cornered that hypothetical movie’s market quite well. This competitor is of course Keanu Reeves’ John Wick, now four movies strong with no sign of stopping.

As opposed to James Bond, the John Wick franchise's lore and lineage is brief and to the point: John Wick is an internationally renowned assassin who simply can’t be stopped once he gets moving against a target, and that’s essentially all you need to know. Does that mean there’s no lore at all? Absolutely not, the films continuously drip-feed the audience with information about this world of assassins and mysterious organizations catering to them that the film presents. All these components aren’t mandatory, acting more as supplementary material to the series’s excellent genre action scenes. Rather than being ashamed of its lineage like newer Bonds seem to be, John Wick movies revel in their roots, treating the films' form of “gun-fu” (famously popularized by John Woo) with respect and reverence. At no point do the Wick films feel insecure in their identity, no matter how silly or unusual things might get. It doesn’t feel the need to excuse itself, it simply does what it does and forces the audience to take it seriously.

If James Bond were to relinquish itself of its history and tropes, it would find itself completely outclassed by the newest kid on the playground. Not to say that there can’t be more than one type of straightforward action movie, but other than the parts of the world that feel a bit campy and silly today, there’s not much that makes the movies truly unique. The John Wick films have the Continental and the legions of colorful assassins to help it stand out, Kingsman: The Secret Service (itself clearly a love letter to old Bond movies) has its charming main cast and emphasis on political storytelling. Get rid of the camp and there’s nothing that helps Bond stand out, all that lineage gone to waste.

Why We Need To Return to Campy James Bond Movies

The grit and self-seriousness that defined the era that James Bond returned in is now becoming a bit outdated. Properties that sustain themselves on grit and a bend towards realism are finding the market much smaller than it used to be. Movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once (starring a former "Bond girl" funnily enough) show that quirky storytelling with bold, challenging delivery is no barrier to audience enjoyment – on the contrary, it seems to be a draw. Even Daniel Craig himself has moved on to campier pastures, finding critical acclaim as Benoit Blanc from Rian Johnson’s Knives Out series. Craig plays a character with a ridiculous southern accent that feels at risk of completely devolving into a Looney Tunes’ Foghorn Leghorn impression at any minute alongside a leader who has the mysterious trait of being unable to lie without throwing up – it’s silly, but it all works, because the film plays it straight and doesn’t allow room for a hint of self-mockery. There is no trope or character that the audience will not accept so long as the film doesn’t feel the need to take the wind out of its own sails.

With this in mind, the future of James Bond might actually rely on its past. There’s currently a full market of serious action-oriented blockbusters, but what about a classic non-parody spy movie? Mission Impossible comes to mind, but it’s never had the unique class and charm that old Bond emblemized. There are plenty of movies for those who like new, self-serious Bond that are better suited to deliver the same experience, but there are very few things that come close to recapturing the feel of the old campy James Bond films. Rather than being ashamed of the old tropes, the franchise could embrace them wholeheartedly – with some exceptions.

Which Tropes Should New Campy James Bond Movies Should Leave Behind?

One of the great barriers to entry for the old Bond movies is its flippant and cruel treatment of female characters. Bond girls often appear in one movie exclusively to sleep with Bond, and if they're lucky, they'll be discarded and disappear and if not, they'll die a horrific needless death (Often followed by a dark one-liner as well). The Bond girl trope is an outdated trend that definitely should be retired going forward, no matter the direction the series heads. No Time To Die showed that the old formula doesn't need to be the only one by giving Bond a more lasting relationship, proving that this doesn't need to be an essential part of the format. The movie also further subverted the series by having Lashana Lynch's character Nomi take over the 007 mantle briefly, marking the first time that the 007 code name has been given to a nonwhite, non-male character. The series doesn’t have to be sexless, just far more tactful with how it deploys it.

Audiences are always keen to embrace nostalgia, so why not make the series a period piece? Drench the films in that old '60s and '70s aesthetic, bring in some odd gadgets and villains that will monologue and speak of their plans without a hint of self-irony. It’ll make the series stand out from the crowd again, and feel like part of a far more cohesive whole than the other movies. Bond can’t be separated from its unusual tropes without it feeling completely “un-Bond” so indulge in them instead.

Love them or hate them, the old Bond movies are utterly unique. We might laugh at cheesy lines like Goldfinger’s “no Mr. Bond, I expect you to die”, his razor bowler hat-throwing henchman, and his plan to irradiate all of the US’s gold – but the movie is one of the best that the entire series has to offer for a reason. Rewatching them (once you get past the admittedly very poorly aged aspects) you’re struck with the knowledge that there just aren’t movies like this anymore. Even the worst movie from Roger Moore's tenure (Moonraker) is a complete blast to watch and tear to shreds with friends. The worst of Daniel Craig’s run (Quantum of Solace) is comparatively a complete and utter bore to sit through for a second watch. The film’s seeming callback to a similar plot point in Goldfinger (a side character being killed by being covered in oil as an obvious reference to a character being covered in gold) feels utterly morbid and unnecessarily brutal in comparison. The benefit of camp is that even if you fail, you often fail spectacularly. The old Bonds don’t always hit, but you’ll always remember them for one reason or another. If a turn toward camp doesn’t work, then the series can at least go out knowing that it was always Bond, rather than chasing the coattails of some other franchise that was inspired by it.