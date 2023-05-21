The modern era has proven to be a great time for campy movies. Although they aren't as common as they were during their '80s heyday, campy movies still exist on the big screen, especially as audiences become more aware of camp as a legitimate form of artistic expression.

Indeed, the 2010s saw camp slowly but assuredly creeping its way into the mainstream with uneven but decidedly entertaining results. From comedies deliberately made to capture campy sensibilities to would-be Oscar contenders that spectacularly blew up on the filmmakers' faces, these modern movies represent high camp at its purest and most entertaining.These are the campiest movies since the year 2010, ranked.

10 'A Simple Favor' (2018)

Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick shine in Paul Feig's deliciously twisty comedy-thriller A Simple Favor. Based on the eponymous novel, the film follows Stephanie, a young and overly-eager mother investigating the sudden disappearance of her elegant and elusive friend, Emily.

Driven by Feig's campy and playful approach, A Simple Favor is a fun, funny, self-aware, and twisting dark comedy that brings out the best in its well-chosen leads. Lively, in particular, is a riot as the mysterious Emily, deftly balancing camp with wicked glee and delivering arguably the best performance of her career.

9 'Birds Of Prey' (2020)

With a title like Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), of course this movie was going to be camp. Margot Robbie stars as Harley Quinn, venturing out on her own after separating from the Joker. Teaming up with a vigilante, a lounge singer, and a struggling cop, Harley fights Roman Sionis to protect a young orphaned girl.

Harley Quinn is already a one-of-a-kind character; however, her wild antics, vibrant color scheme, and delightfully erratic personality make her a bonafide camp icon. The film embraces this style, delivering a deliriously entertaining adventure that represents a breath of fresh air amid the DCEU's gloomy and uneven efforts. Hopefully, the Birds of Prey characters will get another shot on the big screen, although chances are slim.

8 'The Final Girls' (2015)

Slasher movies can easily get campy - indeed, many of the all-time best slashers have camp to spare; 2015's The Final Girls is one such example. The film follows a group of teenagers who become trapped in a slasher movie, Camp Bloodbath, and must fight to survive.

Hilariously meta and unafraid to go all-in on its bonkers premise, The Final Girls is a delightful romp and a love letter to the excess that dominated classic slashers from the 80s. With a fully committed cast, multiple worthy visual gags, and the perfect balance between humor and genuine thrills, The Final Girls excels as a scary slasher and an absurdly funny comedy.

7 'Burlesque' (2010)

Any movie starring Cher is bound to become a camp classic; however, adding Christina Aguilera to the mix results in an irresistible camp cocktail. Burlesque follows an aspiring small-town singer who becomes the star of a struggling burlesque lounge in Los Angeles.

Burlesque has everything a camp classic should have: flashy lights, catchy songs, sequins, feathers, and two larger-than-life divas fighting for the spotlight. Uneven but undeniably entertaining, Burlesque was engineered to be a camp masterpiece and passed the test with flying colors.

6 'Freaky' (2021)

Freaky stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton in a classic body-swap story with a dark twist. The plot follows a middle-aged serial killer and a shy teenager who accidentally switch bodies after he stabs her with an ancient dagger.

Clever and subversive, Freaky is among the best horror comedies of the past five years. The film makes the most of its familiar premise, finding new and clever ways to surprise audiences thanks to Vaughn and Newton's hilarious performances and a refreshingly intriguing screenplay. Biting but silly, Freaky is a blood-soaked cult classic in the making.

5 'M3GAN' (2023)

There are campy horror movies, and then there's M3GAN. The film stars Allison Williams as a young woman who develops M3GAN, an AI doll for her recently-orphaned niece. However, M3GAN develops consciousness and becomes murderous towards anyone she perceives as a threat to her "friendship" with the girl.

Ridiculous in all the right ways, M3GAN is among 2023's most pleasant surprises. The film is shamelessly dumb without losing its bite, resulting in a near-perfect mix of laughs and chills. The titular killer doll is admittedly ridiculous and an instant camp icon thanks to her speech pattern, clothing, and now-iconic dance sequence; indeed, M3GAN is entertaining enough to give Chucky a run for his money.

4 'Do Revenge' (2022)

Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke star in the pastel-colored teen revenge comedy Do Revenge. A modern adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's classic Strangers on a Train, Do Revenge follows two high school students at an elite Miami school who team up to fulfill each other's revenge plans.

Do Revenge shamelessly borrows from campier teen films like Heathers and Jawbreaker; however, it also updates the tropes for modern audiences, resulting in a refreshing new classic in the teen genre. With two excellent leads bringing out the best in each other and a genuinely surprising twist to boot, Do Revenge is the rare teen flick with a harsh bite to match its loud bark.

3 'Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World' (2010)

Edgar Wright translated the beloved Scott Pilgrim graphic novels to the big screen with his groundbreaking 2010 masterpiece Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. Michael Cera stars as the titular character, a Canadian slacker who must fight his new girlfriend's seven evil exes to win her heart.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World is a comic book brought to life. Kinetic, hilarious, and erratic, the film is an explosion of color and style, unlike anything the big-screen comic book genre has ever delivered. A worthy successor to the camp legacy of Flash Gordon, Scott Pilgrim is high camp, a non-stopping visual feast that will leave audiences fascinated and maybe a tad overwhelmed.

2 'Cats' (2019)

Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper tried to adapt Andrew Lloyd Webber's infamous musical Cats after his success with Les Misérables. However, he misunderstood the musical's appeal; what is quaint and acceptable on stage most definitely isn't on the big screen.

The live-action Cats is a hilariously horrifying nightmare straight out of the uncanny valley. Overblown, aimless, self-important, and ridiculously misguided, Cats is the epitome of a guilty pleasure, a movie so bad that it's good and a masterpiece of camp. However, the film will find a second life in the underground circuit, with fans attending sing-along screenings dressed as their favorite feline characters.

1 'Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar' (2021)

In the pantheon of camp classics, few films will reign higher than the deliriously charming Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar. Oscar nominees Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo star as Barb and Star, two lifelong friends who go on vacation for the first time in their sheltered lives, only to find themselves embroiled in a dangerous plot to destroy the town of Vista del Mar.

Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar is pure and unadulterated camp and a brilliant showcase for Wiig and Mumolo's comedic talents. Unashamedly silly and proud of it, the film is a love letter to friendship and uniqueness, served with a healthy dose of bright colors, laughs, musical numbers, and culottes.

