"Camp" in movies is difficult to define, but you know it when you see it. An aesthetic characterized by excess, campy films are often scoffed at by high-brow critics. But for regular movie-goers, the commitment to being knowingly extravagant is part of their undeniable charm. Whether it’s over-the-top stylization, nonsensically fun plotlines, or artificial yet charming protagonists, camp movies are aware of their trashiness, often amassing cult followings despite their ostensible B-movie status.

The paradox of camp is that the genre’s cheesy qualities make it so appealing. While kitschy cinema was most prominent in the ‘80s and ‘90s with titles like Cry Baby and Barbarella, the qualities of the genre lingered well into the 2000s, adopting noughties sensibilities that brought camp to a new era. Love them or hate them (or, more accurately, love to hate them), these campy movies from the 2000s prove that one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

'Charlie’s Angels' (2000)

The plot of Charlie’s Angels — Joseph McGinty Nichol’s 2000 reboot of the 1970s original series — is objectively unoriginal. But with polished set pieces and undeniable sex appeal, the actual espionage of the titular trio is hardly the point. The film, led by a totally game cast comprised of Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore, is much more concerned with sheer entertainment, be it with physics-defying stunts or a cartoonish villain in Crispin Glover’s aptly named "Thin Man."

The epitome of style over substance, Charlie’s Angels dismantled international crime rings with a knowing wink and embraced the sex factor once criticized in the original series. More discerning spy cinephiles should look elsewhere for a thought-provoking flick, but there’s more pulpy fun to be had in the world of catsuited crime-fighting.

'Catwoman' (2004)

You needn’t look further than Tim Burton’s Batman to understand that the DC universe was synonymous with camp for many years. Cartoonish villains (see Jim Carrey’s Riddler) and showy costumes were a staple of Gotham City, and nowhere are these qualities more outlandish than in the Batman-adjacent antihero that is Catwoman.

Catwoman was universally loathed upon its release, taking the absurdity of superheroism to its extremes, and currently boasts one of Rotten Tomatoes’ lowest-ever critic's scores (a measly 9%). And yet, Halle Berry’s unapologetic take on the feline femme fatale still warrants a rewatch on sheer trashiness alone, with a plot that includes ancient cat rituals and half a dozen cans of tuna. Recent Batman iterations have transitioned towards a more gritty depiction of the hero, which is somewhat of a shame given the inherent silliness which characterized the early canon.

'Josie and The Pussycats' (2001)

Glitzy, on-the-nose, and above all fun, Josie And The Pussycats is far from a high concept film. What it lacks in common sense (the story follows a tween girl band dismantling the subliminal messaging of their label), it more than makes up for in overly-stylized aesthetics.

Every scene has the sheen of a Y2K music video, and the original soundtrack arguably spearheaded what the current pop-punk sound of today is. Daring (if a little belaboring) in its critique of consumerism, Josie And The Pussycats was ahead of its time, even if its message of corporate greed feels self-consciously hypocritical.

'Legally Blonde' (2001)

On its surface, Legally Blonde is pure kitsch. The film’s bubblegum color palette, saccharine protagonist, and fundamentally unrealistic storyline hallmark delightful camp signs. Yet, where other movies might rely solely on these aesthetics, Legally Blonde marries them with a sneakily feminist tale without losing sight of the carefree fun.

Legally Blonde exists in a pink, hyperreal fantasia and sets a tone where you can both laugh at and root for Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods. So, while other entries on this list might be trashy for the mere fun of it, Legally Blonde uses its camp sensibilities to unpack something deeper. The lasting relevance of the franchise is evident today, with a third film slated for release this year.

'Scooby-Doo' (2002)

One glance at the cast photo alone and viewers of Scooby-Doo know what they’re in for. The storylines across all iterations are primarily interchangeable; The Mystery Inc. gang discovers a monster, uses their talents to fight it, and ultimately restores peace to Crystal Cove. The franchise’s continued staying power is a testament to Scooby-Doo’s lasting formula, but its commitment to camp is an underappreciated quality of this success.

Whether it’s the central cast's technicolored costumes, Shaggy’s slapstick comedy, or the monsters themselves (lavish CGI included), 2002’s Scooby-Doo achieves a level of zaniness that’s enjoyable for both children and adults alike.

'Jennifer’s Body' (2009)

Jennifer’s Body has experienced somewhat of a renaissance since its 2009 release. Recent revisitations of the film, which was then-panned by critics, have recast the horror as decidedly ahead of its time. While the Megan Fox vehicle might have some interesting takes on queer and feminist themes, they’re still buried under a limitless supply of camp and gore, making Jennifer’s Body an exercise in both high(ish) concept filmmaking and thoughtless fun.

Granted, a film following the flesh-eating antics of a high school cheerleader needn’t be bogged down by too many ambitions, but Jennifer’s Body’s rightful reevaluation makes a convincing case for camp as a medium for fascinating storytelling.

'Scary Movie' (2000)

We’ll call this movie meta-camp. Exaggerating the preposterous and overdone tropes of the films it spoofs, Scary Movie is kitsch of the highest order. From overblown slapstick performances from the likes of Anna Faris to the inconceivably ridiculous pastiche of late '90s horror, the parody franchise’s debut is aware of its low-brow tendencies.

Crass and almost wholly reliant on cheap laughs, Scary Movie isn’t concerned with thoughtful filmmaking so much as it is with outdoing its absurdity. While it’s not to all tastes, the movie was successful enough to spawn an entire series and offer a comedic foil to the oft self-righteous horror genre.

'Snakes on a Plane' (2006)

The title alone is straightforward enough to synopsize the entire film while giving you an idea of its sheer ridiculousness. Snakes on a Plane goes all-in on its laughable premise, led by a fearless Samuel L. Jackson, to the point of the titular reptiles biting more than their share of passengers’ naughty bits.

Excess defines almost all the film’s runtime, from the grossly stereotyped characters (blonde, chihuahua-wielding passengers included) to the legions of CGI snakes that offer cheap scares from every conceivable opening in the airline. Snakes on a Plane is an over-the-top guilty pleasure that you’d expect — thoroughly mindless schlock.

'Mamma Mia!' (2008)

Busting out randomly into choreographed sequences, there’s an element of camp to any movie musical, but few films take their exclamative title quite as seriously as Mamma Mia! An exercise in retroactively building a storyline around ABBA’s scattered discography, the 2008 film is tongue-in-cheek for the sake of it, with all the glittery ostentation of the pop music it honors.

In the Mamma Mia! universe, shirtless torsos and frilly leotards abound, and so too does a trio of tone-deaf would-be fathers, which still remains an interesting casting choice for a film billed as a musical.

'Hairspray' (2007)

John Travolta dressed in drag is campy enough to fill out any other movie’s runtime, but Hairspray lays it on extra-thick with extravagant dance numbers and a welcome dose of the titular aerosol. To squeeze timely racial commentary into a film otherwise concerned with show tunes is no small feat, but director Adam Shankman pulls it off with a high-quality period set design. Just as starry-eyed as protagonist Tracy Turnblad is Hairspray’s cast, which touts A-listers in Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer, James Marsden, and Zac Efron.

