Science fiction has proven to be one of the most prolific and adaptable genres in film history, lending itself to a wide variety of stories in different tones, styles, and approaches to filmmaking. Some of the most legendary and acclaimed films of all time are a part of the sci-fi genre, ranging from classic blockbusters like Star Wars to recent hits like Poor Things. While there will always be an ingrained appeal for serious sci-fi stories, the endless potential of the genre has also led to many over-the-top masterpieces of campiness.

Whether it be an initially serious sci-fi film that has only grown more comedic and campy as time has passed or a wildly absurd sci-fi venture built from the ground up to be as campy and chaotic as possible, campiness has been ever-present in the genre since its inception. As much as serious stories are told within the genre, the ability and concepts of using technology, space, and other creatures to tell stories outside of reality lend themselves to perfect camp-fueled movies.

10 'Southland Tales' (2006)

Directed by Richard Kelly

Image via Universal Studios

Director Richard Kelly had already proven himself to be an effective experimental visionary with his abstract cult classic Donnie Darko, yet Southland Tales proves to ramp up the chaos and absurdity to campy comedic levels. The film takes place in a futuristic Los Angeles on the brink of economic and environmental disaster, following the stories of various intricate personalities with their own strange stories. These range from an action star stricken with amnesia to an adult film star creating a reality television project and a police officer uncovering a vast conspiracy.

Southland Tales holds nothing back in terms of creating the strangest, most chaotic viewing experience imaginable, with many of these strange occurrences being so awkward and unexplainable that audiences can't help but laugh. The style of campiness certainly isn't for everyone, with the film garnering a notorious reputation and becoming wildly overhated by audiences, yet those who are on the same wavelength as the film can't help but fall in love with it.