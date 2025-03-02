The Oscars weekend delivered rather soft numbers this year, as expected. Captain America: Brave New World capitalized on the lack of competition to retain its number one spot on the domestic box office charts, having led the field for two full weeks. But the superhero movie is still operating on a lower scale compared to previous Marvel Cinematic Universe hits. In fact, it still hasn't overtaken the first film in the Captain America franchise, Captain America: The First Avenger, which debuted back in 2011 and grossed $176 million domestically.

This weekend, Brave New World added an estimated $15 million to its domestic haul, pushing it past the $150 million mark. The film's current domestic total stands at $163 million, putting it within touching distance of The First Avenger's final haul. That being said, it hasn't done nearly as well as expected. Brave New World is still among the lowest-grossing Marvel movies of all time, having only overtaken The Marvels and The Incredible Hulk so far. This could be attributed to its poor audience reception and mediocre reviews, or it could be blamed on general superhero fatigue. But then, even Venom: The Last Dance made more globally in 2024, with a lower Rotten Tomatoes score.

Debuting at number two with almost $8 million, the survival thriller Last Breath doesn't seem to have made the most of the largely positive response that it has received. Starring Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu, the deep sea thriller is based on a real-life story, which inspired a documentary feature as well. Last Breath holds a "fresh" 77% rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, where it has also earned an even better 91% audience score. Opening day crowds awarded it an encouraging B+ CinemaScore, which is on the higher end of the spectrum for genre films. Perhaps these metrics will come into play during this week.

No Oscar Contender Found a Spot in the Top Five on Oscars Weekend