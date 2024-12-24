How does one reconcile religious convictions with a love for the horror genre? Movies like The Exorcist and The Conjuring are all about the horrors induced by spiritual forces, but how does one’s belief that demons are, in fact, real contribute to watching those pictures? How do you watch a fictional exorcism if you’ve seen an authentic deliverance occur before your eyes? Growing up, I never quite knew how to answer those questions, so I wrote off the horror genre completely. In fact, I downright hated horror movies for a long time. But over the years, my perspective shifted, and I realized that my fears about the genre were unfounded. It was faith that made me whole, and (certain) horror movies only encouraged that.

I Used to Think Horror Movies Were Connected to the Devil

As I said, I couldn’t stand horror movies for a long time. They made me uncomfortable, and watching simulated demonic possessions when I knew that there were authentic ones out there just didn’t sit particularly well with me. Instead, I felt much more at home in the worlds of comic book superheroes, classic Westerns, Star Wars, and The Lord of the Rings. Though I loved The X-Files, I made sure to avoid some of the more frightening episodes, such as "Die Hand Die Verletzt" (which is, ironically, now my favorite of the series). After all, horror is all about being afraid, and who wants that? The Apostle Paul once asked the rhetorical question in 2 Corinthians 6:14, "What fellowship has light with darkness?" That’s how I felt about being a Christian and watching horror movies. They were clearly of the Devil, right? And I was to be a child of the light.

Over time, my view on horror began to change. I realized that, despite the stereotypes, the genre itself isn't all about blood, guts, fear, and death. That's only window dressing that paints an often inaccurate picture of what's at the heart of the issue. In reality, horror says something much deeper, if we only listen. At the end of the day, horror is all about the darkness of human nature and the battle between true good and pure evil that it incites. I realized that the demons on the screen had no real power over me, nor should they. These devils were fake, made up entirely of Hollywood "movie magic" that gave these creatures more bark and bite. Horror movies weren’t some Ouija board one could use to summon a powerful spiritual presence; they were merely a vehicle of storytelling that I had ignored for far too long.

In the Christian faith, we believe that Jesus Christ has power over all dark and spiritual forces. This is a foundational doctrine in the church, and no matter which denomination one hails from, it remains true throughout Christian circles. And yet, so many are told (with pure intention, mind you) that horror movies are to be feared, that they might "open a door" to the very evils they convey. Some faithful believers avoid movies like The Exorcist because they feel "too real." They're scared by it because of their beliefs and aren't willing to think deeply about the concept. I, too, believe in demonic possession and have experiences that testify to that harsh reality. To that end, I was one of those people. So I sympathize with any who might struggle with watching stories that deal with the ugliness of sin and the reality of Satan in this way. But, one day, I realized that avoiding horror out of fear didn't fit in line with what I claimed to believe. If Christ is indeed Lord of all, then why should I fear the Devil in person, let alone a very fake, Hollywood-made, pea-soup-vomiting demon on a screen?

‘The Conjuring’ Shifted My Entire Perspective on Horror Movies

But what sparked this change? Well, it was only after my brother made me watch The Conjuring — a film based on an allegedly true story about Catholic demonologists, written by Baptists, and focused entirely on the battle between God and the Devil — that I realized that there was something about horror that gave the name of Jesus more power than most genres could fathom. Horror's clear distinction between good and evil, and benevolent and diabolical forces, feels starkly in line with biblical cosmology. Of course, this depends on the type of horror we're talking about, but it's largely true throughout the genre. It became fundamentally clear to me that stories about exorcisms/possessions, in particular, were a powerful tool to help understand and explore the spiritual battle around us spoken of in Ephesians 6, even if these events are fictional. Christians have no problem enjoying faith-based fiction like Frank Peretti's supernatural thriller, This Present Darkness (a favorite of mine as well), but too often refuse to acknowledge these tales for what they are: horror stories.

The truth is that the horror genre can say something profound about human nature, the unseen realm, and the in-between, just as the Bible itself does. It was only after watching Ed and Lorraine Warren (played masterfully by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) battle the forces of darkness that I realized the potential of the medium. The film’s rich characters, dynamic representation of believers, and sound perspective on hauntings were infatuating. I craved more. But what really sold me on the notion that people of faith like myself ought not to fear horror movies was how The Conjuring ends. Just before the credits, director James Wan leaves us with an inspired quote by the late (and real-life) Ed Warren:

"Diabolical forces are formidable. These forces are eternal, and they exist today. The fairy tale is true. The devil exists. God exists. And for us, as people, our very destiny hinges upon which one we elect to follow."

Aside from, say, Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ and maybe a few other faith-based flicks, one would be hard-pressed to find such a distinctly Christian message delivered in most motion pictures. Yet, the horror genre is chock-full of stories like these. Even outside the Conjuring Universe, there are plenty of stories about believers and skeptics wrestling with supernatural forces, and all leverage the power of faith as the answer. Movies such as The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Deliver Us from Evil, Dominion: A Prequel to the Exorcist, Nefarious, and even the 2024 Netflix film, The Deliverance, all hinge on this same idea — and some of them are likewise "inspired by" true events. Though not all are theologically sound, they each open the door (not in that way) for further conversation.

Horror Offers Audiences a Uniquely Spiritual Worldview