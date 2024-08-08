The Big Picture Deadpool's rise to fame on the big screen parallels Iron Man's, solidifying him as an A-list hero with Reynolds at the helm.

Deadpool's unique powers stem from a dying factor, unlike traditional healing factors seen with characters like Wolverine.

Deadpool's immortality may be tied to Thanos and Lady Death, resulting in an enduring inability to die.

Though it might be hard to believe following the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Deadpool wasn't always a household name. Similar to how Robert Downey Jr. made Iron Man an A-list hero, Ryan Reynolds' take on Wade Wilson has brought Deadpool into his peak era. Once that test footage was "leaked," his reign became unstoppable. Deadpool was a new breed of superhero flick, and Deadpool 2 successfully carried the torch. Now, with his third entry and his introduction to the MCU, virtually everyone knows his name. How much do we truly know about Deadpool, though? He seems practically immortal, so he'll be around for quite some time.

Among the countless memorable moments in Deadpool & Wolverine, we were gifted with Hugh Jackman at his absolute best. Livid and relentless in an extended monologue, when he and Wade were tearing into each other (literally and figuratively) in a van, he uses one of Wade's greatest strengths against him to levy the most piercing insult. "I wish I could say you die alone, but it's one of God's best jokes that you can't die, except that's on all of us!" For all his faults, ranging from mildly annoying to downright intolerable (at least to the characters stuck with him), Wade is a formidable hero, anti-hero, mercenary, or just a pal, depending on his mood. He always pulls through, in the sense that he finds the righteous path and physically regenerates, surviving even the most gruesome hindrances, but is he genuinely immortal? Can Deadpool die?

What Are Deadpool's Powers Anyway?

In the comics, which have been loyally adapted into live-action, Deadpool is a mercenary boasting expert hand-to-hand combat, impeccable marksmanship, durability, and, above all else, the ability to break the fourth wall. Then there's his supposed immortality. As a result of Weapon X experimentation, which Wade enlisted in after a terminal cancer diagnosis, Wade was gifted with one of Marvel's most miraculous cases of regeneration. As Deadpool, he has seen himself beaten, bloodied, and torn to shreds, and yet, he goes on.

Black Panther Explained How Deadpool's Healing Abilities Work

The Black Panther himself, T'Challa, gave us some of the most valuable insight into Deadpool's regenerative ability. In Black Panther vs Deadpool #1, Wade's arm is blown off by a weapon that shoots "star cells," a Wakandan invention that instantly heals the wound it creates in someone. Surprisingly, his arm didn't grow back. "The star cells are neutralizing his healing factor where they made contact," T'Challa exclaimed. This means Wade's regeneration is unique in that it's his dying, cancerous cells that replace his wounded flesh, rather than new, healthy ones. T'Challa aptly coined a better term for Deadpool's regeneration, unlike that which we'd find in characters like Wolverine. "You never had a healing factor. You have a dying factor." This is why Wade's skin is perpetually distorted. His powers were gained after developing cancer, so the cancer in his body can survive just like every other cell in his body.

Deadpool 2 gave us a taste of a potential fatal end for Wade, with the mutant inhibitor collars nullifying all powers, including Wade's ability to regenerate. Assuming the MCU doesn't retcon this possibility, it seems like an almost definite yes to whether Deadpool can die (the current movie version, at least). Moments after the inhibitor collar is placed on Wade, his cancer resumes the act of killing him.

Deadpool and Thanos Have a Complicated Relationship

If we disregard Wade's dying factor, he seems unable to die even without the ability to regenerate. That is to say, sometimes Death either will not or cannot allow it. You see, Lady Death and Deadpool have had an on-and-off fling over the years. (Leave it to Wade to court Death in the romantic sense.) The Marvel Comics saga titled Deadpool: Operation Annihilation put his infatuation on full display, with Wade even doing whatever possible to return to Lady Death. "Soon, your healing factor will drag you back into the world of the living," she reluctantly admitted to Wade during his brief time in Death's realm. "I'm gonna do it, baby, I swear." Wade was adamant on finding a way to die. "I'm gonna get Hulk to kill the hell outta me -- smash me to a bloody pulp, 'til I'm nothin' but a red smear on the concrete. Nothin' left to regenerate." However, Wade would regenerate. He always does. Wade has returned to life from a severed head, a puddle of blood, and even total ash.

The love affair with Death runs deep and even sparks a rivalry with Thanos, leading to enduring fan theories surrounding the Mad Titan's involvement in Deadpool's inability to die. Thanos loves Death; he wants her to be his queen, ruling the universe at his side. Because of Death's mutual infatuation with Wade, Thanos desperately wants to prevent him from entering Death's realm. In Deadpool #64: Funeral for a Freak, Thanos rants through his envy. "The woman I love seems to love you," he reluctantly admits, referring to Deadpool. He continues his tirade before a particular choice of words has us speculating. "Hear me well, Deadpool... you will find that there is a fate worse than death... which is not being able to die! Consider yourself cursed, my adversary. Cursed with life!" While this seems to implicate a force outside of Deadpool's regenerative ability as the culprit of his immortality, Thanos' verbiage is often colorful. There's no real evidence to suggest he wields the magic to prevent Deadpool from dying.

Ultimately, we need only turn to Stan Lee's words for the true answer. Ten years ago, in an edition of the Stan's Rants YouTube series, the late and ever-beloved Marvel patriarch summed up the means of settling any question of this sort. "So, one question I'm always asked -- who would win in a fight?" Lee posited. "Who would win in a fight if Galactus fought the Hulk or if Thor fought Iron Man? And there's one answer to all of that. It's so simple. Anyone should know this. The person who'd win in a fight is the person that the scriptwriter wants to win!" While Deadpool is set to be immortal, no power can thwart a writer's will.

