Can Homelander Be Killed? ‘The Boys’ Showrunner Eric Kripke Weighs In

Season 2 of Amazon’s darkly comedic superhero drama The Boys is premiering this weekend, once again pitting the titular group of ragtag anti-heroes against deranged superheroes and their corporate overlords. Chief among the “Supes” is Homelander (Antony Starr), a sadistic Superman analog who would just as soon murder a plane full of innocent people than actually save them. Collider recently got to speak with producer Eric Kripke about the show, and specifically asked whether or not Homelander can be killed, and if he even has any weaknesses at all.

“That’s been an ongoing discussion in the writers room,” Kripke said. “At the moment there aren’t many physical ones, but there’s so many psychological ones that that’s what we kind of lean to. Antony has said many times, and I agree, that Homelander is the weakest character in the show. So we’ve never really gotten into the ‘How do you stop him physically?’ But there are a lot of ways to stop him psychologically.”

After jokingly (but sincerely) answering that he doesn’t think it’s possible for Homelander to get food poisoning or even get drunk, Kripke reiterates the fact that while the character doesn’t have any physical weaknesses, his emotional weaknesses are both very apparent and extremely exploitable.

“He finds his human vulnerability so hateful and he hates that part of him and he tries to subsume it, and yet it is part of who he is,” he said. “And so he hates a part of him that he can’t ultimately control, and so that kind of leads to a snake’s nest of psychoses. At the moment, that is his current weakness.”

Having the primary villain of your sure be literally invincible is just one of the many things that makes The Boys so engaging. It’ll be interesting to see how Butcher (Karl Urban), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and the rest of the group try to deal with Homelander this season knowing that they can’t simply drive a speedboat through him (unlike a certain whale featured in the Season 2 trailer). You can check out the full clip below.

