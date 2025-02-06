Filmmakers have particularly been instrumental and relentless in the campaign against global warming. Through skillful storytelling, they've raised awareness and advocated for policy changes, warning of the existential threats around the globe. The latest to lend her voice to this great cause is Canadian-Japanese filmmaker Ann Marie Fleming, who presents her submission in the form of a utopian sci-fi fable titled, Can I Get A Witness? The film reunites her with Killing Eve and Grey's Anatomy alum, Sandra Oh, with whom she previously collaborated on the animated feature Window Horses. Can I Get A Witness? which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, is now headed for US theaters, and ahead of its imminent arrival comes a trailer.

Can I Get A Witness? is a thought-provoking piece that puts the environment's protection at the fore. The plot revolves around Ellie (Oh) who shares her home with her teenage daughter, Kiah (Keira Jang), who is stepping into her new role as a documenter — an essential position in this dystopian, restructured society. With printing and photography outlawed, she captures end-of-life ceremonies through her artistry, brought to life in striking animations and drawings. Assigned to work alongside Daniel (Joel Oulette), the young man responsible for overseeing the logistics of each farewell, Kiah quickly learns the weight of her duty. While Daniel guides individuals through their final choices and handles the burials with practiced detachment, his new partner struggles to process the emotional toll of witnessing so many goodbyes. Soon, she would also have to come to terms with the fact that her mother is soon doomed to the same fate.

The trailer previews key elements of Fleming's piece which seems to argue against extremity in the fight against climate change. In it, global poverty is a thing of the past and the environment is serene and safe. However, this comes at a steep cost; humans would have to live a life of collective sacrifice, laying their desires down for the collective good. But the most extreme measure of all? A universal decree ensures that no one lives past the age of 50. It's an idea that the central character increasingly struggles with throughout the trailer and, while everyone else seems to be fine with the program, the trailer shows one aged man who resists this ultimate sacrifice, wishing that perhaps there was another way.

Who Else Stars In 'Can I Get A Witness?'

Much of the critical praise showered on Can I Get A Witness? has been directed at Fleming's bold imagination and the outstanding performances of its cast. The film is led by newcomer, Keira Jang in what marks the feature debut of her career. Joel Oulette (Trickster) plays her colleague Daniel, while Ben Immanue plays the role of Peter. Can I Get A Witness? is produced by Fleming, Raymond Massey (Meditation Park), and Ruth Vincent (Ed, Edd and Eddy), with Haydn Wazelle (Hector and the Search for Happiness) and Oh serving as executive producers.

Can I Get a Witness? is set to be released in select US theaters soon, but will first debut in Canada on March 14, 2025. Check out the trailer above and click here for our interview with the movie's cast and writer-director, Fleming.