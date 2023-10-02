The Big Picture Season 1 of Loki stood out from other MCU content, delivering a unique blend of drama, comedy, mystery, and game-changing moments.

Fans connected with Sophia di Martino's character Sylvie, who had the mischievous nature of Loki but sought justice for something beyond her control.

Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of Loki has consistently elevated the MCU, from his smarmy villain in The Avengers to his transformation into a complex and compelling character in his titular show

There's no denying that the MCU is in a bit of a lull at the moment. Except for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, they haven't exactly been knocking it out of the park of late. Secret Invasion was underwhelming, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania couldn't recapture what made Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp special and fun, and other releases haven't been able to live up to the lofty standards of previous Phases of the MCU. They've become a victim of their own success to a degree, having peaked with Avengers: Endgame and having nothing substantial to follow it up. This is the MCU world that Season 2 of Loki, which premieres on Disney+ October 5, 2023, enters. It's a vastly different landscape than the first season — everyone was still happy, the MCU was stronger than ever, and it was the only MCU serving at the time. Can Season 2 of Loki pull Marvel out of mediocrity? It sure as Hela can.

'Loki' Season 1 Is a Departure from Marvel's Norm

Image via Marvel Studios

The wildly successful first season of Loki begins immediately following 2012 Loki picking up the Tesseract and disappearing in Avengers: Endgame. He ends up in the headquarters of the Time Variance Authority (TVA), an organization that exists solely to keep the sacred timeline in check. Should the timeline encounter a disruption, a "variance," the TVA resets the events to the correct timeline and removes whoever is responsible, "pruning" them from the timeline to HQ. It's here that Loki meets his caseworker, Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson). Mobius believes that Loki could be an asset to the TVA, and recruits him. The pair go on a mission to stop a female Loki variant, Sylvie (Sophia di Martino), who has been killing agents and taking their timeline TemPads. However, at their first encounter with her, Loki uses the opportunity to escape with Sylvie. They soon decide to try and reason with the Time Keepers, but are attacked by Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and her team and escape to Lamentis-1 — a moon on the verge of destruction — in 2077, where they board a train en route to a spacecraft.

On the way, Sylvie explains that the TVA agents are all variants of human beings who have had their memories erased, and that she has been hiding from the TVA since she was a child. The pair form a romance, but are caught and pruned by Renslayer, as is Mobius. Loki is sent to a void at the end of time, and comes across multiple Loki variants, including a presidential warlord (Hiddleston), Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), and an Alligator Loki. The Lokis warn Loki that Alioth, a giant cloud-like creature, is destroying the void, and together they venture toward Alioth, encountering Mobius and Sylvie along the way.

Loki and Sylvie get past Alioth and enter a citadel where they encounter He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), the last standing variant following a multiverse war between multiple variants of himself. He Who Remains then offers them a choice: kill him, opening the door to another multiverse war with his variants, or replace him as the heads of the TVA and its one timeline. Loki can see the danger in killing him, but Sylvie, angered by years of evading the TVA, sends Loki back to the TVA and proceeds to kill He Who Remains, shattering the timeline into a multiverse of alternative timelines. Loki is trapped in one where Mobius doesn't recognize him, and the walls are adorned with statues of He Who Remains variants.

RELATED: Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino Reunite at McDonald's in New 'Loki' Season 2 Footage

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki Is an MCU Fan-Favorite

Image via Marvel Studios

Season 1 of Loki had a lot to cover, and it delivered while setting itself apart from the other MCU fare. The series introduced a whole new element into the MCU and paced the exposition of it to perfection. Season 1 doesn't fit in a box, existing as a drama, a comedy, a mystery, and a game-changer all in one. Di Martino's Sylvie is a fascinating character, with the mischievous nature of Loki paired with a soul-seeking justice for something not of her own making, a character that fans really connected with. Bringing in Wilson as Mobius was a brilliant move as well, welcoming a beloved actor into the MCU who, like Paul Rudd, can virtually do no wrong in the public eye. If Season 2 can also set itself apart as a unique entry in the MCU, then that alone goes a long way towards success.

But what it really comes down to is Tom Hiddleston himself, who can pull the MCU out of its doldrums single-handedly. What he has been able to do with Loki is, in one word, unmatched. In that first season, Hiddleston took Loki from his unrepentant 2012 self at the beginning to a fully-realized man with deep convictions, knowing what is right but powerless to stop what is wrong at the end. He has an undeniable charm that draws you in — a glint in his eye and a wry smirk on his face in one moment, a look that betrays his racing thoughts and feelings the next.

The thing is, it's what Hiddleston has been doing in the MCU all along. It's no coincidence that some of the MCU's finest entries have Loki in them; his smarmy villain in The Avengers to his turn from heel to hero in Thor: Ragnarok. He can steal the scene in the briefest of moments, like when he slyly darts his eyes before picking up the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. So if it's true that Loki's presence helps elevate an MCU film, it would stand to reason that his absence would have the opposite effect, meaning that the mediocrity the MCU finds itself in since his last appearance in Season 1 isn't coincidental either. And so long as Hiddleston's Loki shows up as the titular character in Season 2 of Loki — and that, oddly enough, does appear to be the case — there's hope for a brighter MCU tomorrow.