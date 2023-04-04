Can Wonder Woman fly? It seems like a simple enough question, but depending on who you ask, you might get some different answers. As many DC Comics fans well know, the legendary heroine Wonder Woman (also known as Diana Prince) is an Amazon from the mythical island of Themyscira. The society of warrior women is well known across the DC universe for its unparalleled combatants, valuing their many ancient traditions and valued secrets. One of those secrets certainly isn't the power of flight, as the Amazons were not blessed with such a gift. The same can't be said for Diana, who has various powerful artifacts that grant her the power to soar above the clouds like her Justice League teammate, Superman.

Wonder Woman Most Famously Flies Using Her Invisible Jet

Wonder Woman does occasionally get to fly without the use of this iconic vehicle, but the Invisible Jet, for the longest time, has served as the hero's primary form of transportation. As the name implies, Diana's choice of air travel is a plane that has the ability to turn completely invisible, allowing the Justice League member to travel across the globe virtually undetected. In recent iterations, the interior of the plane is concealed from those on the outside, but in its early days, Wonder Woman could hilariously still be seen sitting down in the invisible plane, making the stealth aspect slightly redundant.

The origins of the Invisible Jet have varied over the years. In fact, the original iteration didn't even have a proper origin, with Diana just happening to discover the unusual piece of technology. In Earth One, the Jet gets a much more fantastical origin story, where the Greek Goddess Athena gifts Diana a Pegasus before turning the winged horse into the Jet for a more modern way to travel the world. In DC's current New 52 continuity, the jet gets its most personal origin yet. Here, the plane that eventually becomes the Invisible Jet is the same plane that Diana's historic love interest, Steve Trevor, crash lands on Themyscira in. That major event in DC Comics history is what effectively starts Diana's superhero career as Wonder Woman, so the fact that her iconic jet is the same one that indirectly started her heroic journey is a pretty stellar case of dramatic irony. This version of the plane is also repaired through the use of Eighth Metal, the slightly weaker but still inhumanly strong cousin to Nth Metal.

Wonder Woman Has Hermes to Thank for her Ability of Self-Propelled Flight

As mentioned above, the Amazons don't have the ability to fly, likely because they would have no need for such an ability given they don't ever wish to leave their small and reclusive island. However, as many likely know, Diana is no mere Amazon, as her father is none other than the patriarch of the Greek Pantheon of Gods, Zeus. That effectively makes Wonder Woman a demigod, and a particularly powerful one being half-Amazon and half-Greek God. Though her godly heritage does lead to unique abilities like superior strength and durability, it's not what immediately gives her the ability to fly.

What her heritage does gift her is a connection to her family members and allies in the Greek Pantheon of Olympus. We already mentioned that Diana's half-sister Athena has gifted the hero the Invisible Jet in some iterations, but that's not the only godlike assistance that she's received in her long decades-spanning career. She's also received boons from other members of the legendary band of gods, such as Zeus, Poseidon, Hephaestus, Artemis, and even her long-time rival and nemesis, Ares. However, the source of one of her most useful abilities is her half-brother Hermes, the swift Messenger of the Gods.

Regardless of the continuity, whenever Diana is given the ability to fly, it's always because of her sometimes deceitful half-brother Hermes (sometimes referred to by the Greek equivalent of Mercury). Like most of the Greek Gods, Hermes is often solely motivated by his own wants and desires, being more than willing to betray his half-sister Diana if it will help him in the long run. However, when he does decide to help, he typically does so by gifting Diana some remarkably powerful artifacts - the Sandals of Hermes. Thanks to the magical wings attached to the footwear, Diana is able to fly at incredible speeds. Speeds so fast that she's able to sometimes keep up with the well-documented swiftness of both The Flash and Superman.

The Sandals are the most common way that Diana achieves the ability to fly, but the New 52 continuity also offers a unique spin on the pivotal moment in Wonder Woman's career. Like the prior continuities, Hermes is still the one who grants Diana this ability, this version of the Messenger God being even more shady and deceptive than his alternate versions. Still, this variant of Hermes gives Diana the ability, this time doing so by simply pricking Diana's skin with one of his magical feathers. This lets Diana fly virtually anytime, and anywhere she pleases, no longer needing a specific form of shoe-wear to do so.

Does Wonder Woman Fly in the DCEU?

In the DCEU, which is soon to be rebooted thanks to new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, we first see Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) properly fly in Wonder Woman 1984. Well, technically, she sort of glides, but still. The sequence where she first takes to the skies all on her own is shortly after Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) causes pandemonium across the globe by granting every person's wish, leaving Diana and her beloved Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) with a difficult choice. Diana isn't able to use her full power as long as her wish to bring Trevor back remains, so she must renounce her wish if she hopes to stop Lord. Reluctantly, Diana does just that and uses her Lasso of Truth to take to the skies. Once she does, she sees that she can use the Lasso's power as a propellor of sorts, using the clouds to swing across great distances.

Earlier in the film, when Diana and Steve steal a jet, we also get a fairly clever nod to the famed Invisible Jet, when Diana is able to turn the jet translucent so they can avoid any unwanted attention.