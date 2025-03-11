If there's one thing the Brits have mastered, it's the sitcom, with some of the greatest comedy titles in television's illustrious history hailing from across the pond. Now, one of the modern comedic greats, Dawn French, is set to bring a new BBC sitcom to our screens, titled Can You Keep a Secret? The series follows French as a bullish grandmother, Debbie, who will let nothing get in the way of her family's happiness, although she is perhaps doing more damage than good.

However, one great comic doesn't make a great sitcom, with Can You Keep a Secret? benefiting from a strong ensemble cast announced thus far. Alongside French in the cast is Mark Heap of Friday Night Dinner and Green Wing fame, Submarine's Craig Roberts, and former Doctor Who companion Mandip Gill, known best for her role as Yasmin Khan in the sci-fi series. Currently, other names cast in the series are being kept tightly under wraps, with more information likely to arrive in the coming months.

Created by Simon Mayhew-Archer and directed by Simon Hynd, Can You Keep a Secret? is set to be split into six episodes, produced by the trio of CBS Studios, Mayhay Studios, and Big Talk Productions. Kenton Allen, Toby Welch, and Mayhew-Archer are executive producers on the project, with producer credits going to Lauriel Martin and Joe Scantlebury. Filming on the series is reported to have already begun, with shooting taking place in the West Country of England.

What is 'Can You Keep a Secret?' About?