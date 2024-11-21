O Canada! A new season of Canada's Drag Race is here, and it's buzz-worthy! Eleven queens are flying into the Werk Room as they compete to become the winner of Canada's Drag Race Season 5. Beginning on Thursday, November 21st, the Queen Bees will attempt to use their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent to snatch the crown and the title of Canada's Next Drag Superstar.

After four regular seasons and two competitive seasons of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs the World, Season 5 is destined to be another smash hit season. With a solid group of contestants, a brilliant line-up of guest judges, and Canada's favorite trio back to judge, Canada's Drag Race Season 5 has all the makings to be the best one yet!

8 When Is 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 5 Coming Out?

Image via World of Wonder

Get ready, cuz the buzz is real! Canada's Drag Race Season 5 premieres Thursday, November 21.

7 Where Can You Watch 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 5?

Image via World of Wonder

Canada's Drag Race Season 5 streams exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide. It airs locally on Crave in Canada at the same time! WOW Presents Plus is available for purchase either monthly at $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually.

6 Can You Watch 'Canada's Drag Race' On TV?

Image via World of Wonder

Sadly, no, you must subscribe to WOW Presents Plus.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 5?

Yes! There sure is! In the exclusive trailer, they tease that Canada's Drag Race Season 5 is the most buzz-worthy season yet. The trailer introduces the eleven new legendary queens, as well as the exciting guest judges who will be gracing the panel with their presence. Based on this trailer, expect a brand-new twist as they tease that the bottom three won't be determined by the judges but by the queens themselves. If you can't handle the sting, get out of the hive! Oh, and will someone quit? Oh, honey. Things are about to be sweet up north!

4 Who Stars in 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 5?

11 fly girls are about to spread their wings and share the nectar of the gods. Spanning the entire country of Canada, Canada's Drag Race Season 5 is bringing out some of the best queens from the hive. The eleven fierce queens sashaying into the Werk Room are Helena Poison (32, Toronto), Jaylene Tyme (52, Vancouver), Makayla Couture (21, Toronto), Minhi Wang (39, Toronto), Perla (29, Toronto), Sanjina DaBish Queen (32, Toronto), Tara Nova (23, St. John's), The Virgo Queen (25, Toronto), Tiffany Ann Co. (32, Vancouver), Uma Gahd (36, Montreal), and Xana (26, Vancouver). Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories for the chance to be crowned Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.

Back to judge the girls once again are Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor. This season, they will be joined by special guest judges including media personality Ts Madison, award-winning musician Orville Peck, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5 winner Shea Couleé. Additionally, expect appearances from Lauren Chan (Model, fashion editor for Glamour magazine, and size-inclusion activist), LU KALA (JUNO Award-nominated Canadian pop singer/songwriter), Peaches (Musician, producer, director, and performance artist), Sarain Fox (Canadian activist, broadcaster, and filmmaker), Simone Denny (JUNO Award-winning and Billboard Dance Chart-topping Canadian vocalist), and Steph Tolev (Canadian comedian and actor). Plus, Season 5 also features the return of Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 Miss Congeniality winner Suki Doll and resident choreographer Hollywood Jade.

3 What Is 'Canada's Drag Race' About?

Image via World of Wonder

Like the flagship program in the United States, Canada's Drag Race celebrates the brilliant artistry of drag. Hosted by previous RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Brooke Lynn Hytes, Canada's Drag Race pits a group of Canadian drag superstars against one another as they fight to snatch the crown in the end. Each week, the queens will compete in an assortment of challenges where they must showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent. The lowest placing queens will then be forced to Lip Sync for Your Life, hoping to remain in the competition. In the end, only one queen will be crowned Canada's Next Drag Superstar, joining the ranks of some of the best drag queens on the planet.

2 Who Is Making 'Canada's Drag Race' Season 5?

Image via World of Wonder

In association with Crave, Season 5 of Canada’s Drag Race is produced by Blue Ant Studios with World of Wonder. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Matthew Hornburg, Mark J.W. Bishop, Donna Luke, and Laura Michalchyshyn. Trevor Boris is the Executive Producer/Showrunner, and Lori Greenberg is the Supervising Producer. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is the Executive Producer; the Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson; Sarah Fowlie is the Head of Production, Original Programming; Carlyn Klebuc is the General Manager, Original Programming; Justin Stockman is the Vice President, Content Development & Programming; and Karine Moses is the Senior Vice President, Content Development & News.

1 Who Has Previously Won 'Canada's Drag Race?'

Close

Since Canada's Drag Race premiered in 2020, the series has celebrated four brilliantly diverse winners. The winners are Priyanka (Season 1), Icesis Couture (Season 2), Giselle Lullaby (Season 3), and Venus (Season 4). In the spin-off, Canada's Drag Race: Canada's vs the World, the winners are Ra'jah O'Hara (Season 1) and Lemon (Season 2).

