Buzz buzz! 11 new drag queens are flying out of the hive and into the Werk Room for Canada's Drag Race Season 5! Back for another twist-filled season, Canada's Drag Race continues to bring high-class art and competition to the screen. Set to begin on November 21st, the season is bound to be buzz-worthy, dripping with drama.

Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes with Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor, Canada's Drag Race will feature a brilliant roster of guest judges. Dropping onto the mainstage for Season 5 are Lauren Chan (Model, fashion editor for Glamour magazine, and size-inclusion activist), LU KALA (JUNO Award-nominated Canadian pop singer/songwriter), Orville Peck (JUNO and GLAAD Media Award-nominated country musician), Peaches (Musician, producer, director, and performance artist), Sarain Fox (Canadian activist, broadcaster, and filmmaker), Shea Couleé (Drag artist, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5, and Season 7 finalist of the all-winners edition), Simone Denny (JUNO Award-winning and Billboard Dance Chart-topping Canadian vocalist), Steph Tolev (Canadian comedian and actor), and Ts Madison (Reality television personality and actress).

Helena Poison

32, Toronto

Helena Poison is a designer who spends her weeks performing drag in Toronto and her weekends taking out-of-town gigs. She is a skilled makeup artist who knows her way around prosthetics and special FX makeup. Her drag career started when she grew tired of doing makeup for others, and her friends pushed her to step onto the stage.

Jaylene Tyme

52, Vancouver

Jaylene Tyme has been a drag performer based in Vancouver for more than 30 years. Her show, Legends Cabaret, celebrates the art of drag and world-class celebrity impersonations, where she transforms into a variety of iconic divas, including Dolly Parton, Cher, Marilyn Monroe, and Barbra Streisand. Jaylene’s legendary status has garnered her the title of Empress 35 of Vancouver and Chairperson of the International Court Council.

Makayla Couture

21, Toronto

Makayla Couture attended a musical theater high school, where she first discovered her passion for performance. She appeared in Season 2 of Canada's Drag Race, where she participated in a makeover challenge and met her Drag Mother, Icesis Couture. She proudly represents both the trans and Black communities with confidence and strength.

Minhi Wang

39, Toronto

Minhi Wang is a busy queen who works a full-time government job, is a part-time physiotherapist, and volunteers at a long-term care home by performing drag. She was a founding Pit Crew member in Season 1 of Canada's Drag Race and is an active water polo player and a member of the queer water polo team, The Toronto Triggerfish.

Perla

29, Toronto

Perla has a unique editorial perspective on fashion and has worked in the industry for 10 years. She prides herself on having an arsenal of skills, including singing, acting, and doing versatile makeup. However, she is best known for her wig styling and famous hair whips in the drag scene. She is the winner of the Absolut Empire’s Ball 2022, an annual event founded by Scarlett Bobo, which celebrates the dazzling artistry and creativity of drag.

Sanjina DaBish Queen

32, Toronto

Sanjina DaBish Queen calls herself the Trans, Fijian, Bolly-hood queen of Toronto. Her signature drag style features a powerhouse of dance performances that incorporate her Fijian background and magical energy. She is a lead instructor in the Drag Masterclass run by the City of Toronto.

Tara Nova

23, St. John’s

In just a few years, Tara Nova has climbed her way to the top of the Newfoundland & Labrador drag scene and has become one of the most booked queens in the capital. She is a self-taught seamstress who was recently awarded a grant from Arts NL to continue designing and creating. She wants to carry the mantle for the East Coast and show the world just how resourceful Atlantic Queens are.

The Virgo Queen

25, Toronto

The Virgo Queen has been dancing and singing her whole life. Before beginning her career in drag, she was a finalist on the Canadian reality series The Next Star and had her taste of fame at the young age of 14. She embraces her full heritage as someone who is biracial and half-Indigenous, using it as inspiration to craft her unique voice as a drag artist.

Tiffany Ann Co.

32, Vancouver

Tiffany Ann Co. is a proud 1st generation Vietnamese immigrant, and she is excited to represent her community on screen. She has a background in competitive hip hop, and with a little wind machine, head mic, and a rhinestone or two, Tiffany can make every performance feel like the Super Bowl half-time show.

Uma Gahd

36, Montreal

One of the top queens in her city, Uma Gahd is in high demand, hosting and performing 15-30 shows every month. Uma Gahd is enthralled by old-school drag and can effortlessly put together silly and conceptual performances that touch on gender and politics. She sold out her one-woman drag comedy play, Are You There, Margaret? It’s Me, Gahd, three nights in a row at The Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Xana

26, Vancouver

Xana is the Drag Mogul & CEO of Vancouver. She is fiercely protective of her community and passionate about creating a safe, diverse scene – including advocating for better pay, inclusive spaces, and reclaiming her Indigenous roots. She has raised thousands of dollars for Canadian charities which go to performer funds for disenfranchised communities and Trans health care. When asked why she devotes so much time to these causes, Xana says, “If not me, then who?”

