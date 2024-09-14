BAM! Alexis Mateo is a certified Drag Race legend. First appearing on the third season of the flagship reality competition series, Alexis Mateo not only has made a name for herself, but she has also established herself as one of the most popular drag artists on the planet. After three tries in America, the Puerto Rican native took her talents to Canada to compete against some titans of the world. For Alexis, coming back for the fourth time was simply put: "It felt like my first time."

Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2 watched nine drag superstars compete for the title of Queen of the Motherpucking World. Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes, the cast comprised of Canada's Drag Race's Lemon, Miss Fiercalicious, and Tynomi Banks, RuPaul's Drag Race's Alexis Mateo, Kennedy Davenport, and Eureka, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Le Fil and Cheryl, and Drag Race France's La Kahena. While only one queen could walk away with the crown, the season brought high-octane drama alongside some of the best drag in the world.

'Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2' Was a Different Experience

For Alexis, competing on this season was like the first time. It was the first time she was competing on Canada's Drag Race and alongside an international cast. As fans remember, she made a name for herself during the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race 3 that earned her the opportunity to compete on the inaugural season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars. With the season being team-based, she didn't quite get the opportunity to showcase her full potential, so when the time came to try again, she took it. She returned for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 5 and came up just shy of the finale. But not this time. Not only did Alexis Mateo make the grand finale, but she was in the final two lip sync. Alexis' strong showing this season proved that no matter how long it's been since she first entered the scene, she is a tried and true performer.

With three seasons performing in front of RuPaul, this season was different. This time, she had a different judge to impress. So what was it like having Brooke Lynn Hytes judging her this time around? Alexis revealed, "I felt like Brooke Lynn has more experience on what my feelings and emotions were on stage because she has also been in my shoes. It’s calming!" And it certainly showed. There was a great ease in Alexis' time. Whether it was the circumstances or her vast experience in front of the camera, Alexis popped. Alexis was one of the unofficial narrators of the season. She had some of the sassiest confessions all season long. Call her the confessional queen! Regarding her comedy through her talking heads, she shared, "It feels great to know that I had fun in this competition and, honestly, in life I remind myself to always have fun because it can be scary, but I’m just glad people loved my sassiness!" they certainly did.

Alexis Had Stiff Competition

Going into the season, Alexis knew some of the queens, including her sister Kennedy Davenport. But when it came to being nervous to go against anyone, the name she mentioned was Tynomi Banks. "I was terrified to compete next to Tynomi. I had watched her glow up so much, and I know she is hungry for it," she said. As revealed on the show, Alexis and Tynomi have a bond that goes back to their time working in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Even though they were close, Alexis' alliances were to herself and Kennedy.

Even with stiff competition, nothing rattled Alexis. Most of the time when Alexis found herself in the bottom, it was due to circumstance and not necessarily by performance. In the first challenge of the season, she was in the bottom as it was a team challenge. When she hit the bottom in the Reading Battle, it was because she was judged in pairs and her partner was slightly better. For "Snatch Game: the Rusical," with only five queens left, it was a game of numbers. While her track record may not have been as fervent as some of her other competitors, Alexis continued to prove her worth challenge after challenge. No matter her placement, she had fun along the way. Did she have a favorite challenge thought? "Reading battles were so fun. New and crazy. Kennedy and I were chaos, and it felt like home!" Had the challenge been judged individually, it's possible that her and Kennedy would have been in the top.

The Golden Beaver of It All