Sometimes, herstory on Drag Race is in a manner that you don't want to happen. But when you can spin the negative into something positive and flashy, being eliminated first on an international television program may not be as bad as it seems! For La Kahena, new doors have been opened as La Kahena has introduced herself to a brand-new fandom. Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2 has united nine international Drag Race superstars as they compete for a cash prize of $100,000, a crown and scepter, and the title of Queen of the Motherpucking World!

Hosted by RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynne HyteFs, with Brad Goreski and Traci Melchor, Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2 is the spin-off of the Canadian version of the American flagship program. The second iteration of the series features a cast including Canada's Drag Race's Lemon, Miss Fiercalicious, and Tynomi Banks, RuPaul's Drag Race's Alexis Mateo, Eureka, and Kennedy Davenport, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Cheryl and Le Fil, and Drag Race France's La Kahena.

La Kahena Became the First Double Porkchop in 'Drag Race' History

When it comes to these newfound "Versus the World" seasons on Canada's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race UK, the opportunity to include queens from around the globe in hopes of expanding their profile has allowed countless queens another opportunity to shine. Many hope that a second, or third or fourth, shot at the crown will be their moment. For La Kahena, her main objective was to get past the first episode. As the sole representative from the first season of Drag Race France, La Kahena was remembered for setting herself on fire twice, but also being the French Porkchop. Being the first queen eliminated from the franchise, La Kahena hoped her time on Canada's Drag Race vs the World 2 would allow her a second chance. Instead, she made herstory as the first ever Double Porkchop. As the first queen in the entire franchise to be eliminated first, twice, it's time to spin that title into something positive and flashy.

"I do think it's something positive and flashy. I still have a crown. I'm happy about it. The OG Porkchop is now the goddess, and I'm the queen of this castle. It's pretty iconic. I wouldn't say I worked my ass for it, but I worked very hard to get that title," declared La Kahena. At DragCon La 2024, she was able to speak to some of the other girls as they discussed the importance of a queen like her appearing on this season. She said, "Seeing Gothy Kendoll on UK vs the World and myself on TV back again, makes them hope and gave them hope that, yeah, anybody wherever you got sent home, which is your placement, you can still go back on the show, be cool, and have a great time."

La Kahena Represented More Than Just 'Drag Race France'