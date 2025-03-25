Michael Moore's satirical comedy Canadian Bacon bombed at the box office on release in 1995. It’s not hard to see why; despite some excellent set-pieces, critics such as Roger Ebert derided the film for its habit of making jokes to be read rather than seen, and the film's final act is underwhelming. Moore never again made another comedy, instead devoting his energies to documentaries such as Fahrenheit 9/11 and Where To Invade Next. But – for obvious reasons – a rewatch in 2025 hits viewers in some very unusual feels.

‘Canadian Bacon’ Satirizes American Politics of the 1990s

Canadian Bacon benefits from an excellent cast, including John Candy in his final film role, Alan Alda, Rhea Perlman, and Rip Torn. The underlying premise involves the American president (Alda) looking for a war to fight in order to revive flagging approval ratings. Before long, his aides decide to flood the airwaves with anti-Canadian propaganda, causing ultra-patriotic sheriff Bud Boomer (Candy) to "invade" Canada with a group of ragtag friends.

Moore was taking his cues from the world around him. George H. W. Bush, the American president in the early 1990s, had suffered from flagging approval ratings until his successful prosecution of the Gulf War at the head of a massive coalition of countries. The overwhelmingly successful offensive that liberated Kuwait from Iraqi rule catapulted his rating to 89%, the highest in American history. Moore understood that, in a pinch, most politicians will do anything to take attention away from their failings – and what better way is there to do that than by precipitating a war you’re almost certain to win? A manufactured conflict against good old Canada, one of the US’s closest and dearest allies, cranked the satire up to preposterous levels – or so it seemed back in 1995.

‘Canadian Bacon’ Shows Exactly Why Canada Could Never Be the US