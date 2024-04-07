Canadian cinema is one of the most fascinating national filmographies of any country in the world. Though hundreds of Hollywood movies are shot in Canada every year, the country has a cinematic voice of its own that's massively underrated and worthy of more attention from international movie fans. Starting in the mid-1910s, the country has produced many outstanding feature films that prove the talent of filmmakers native to the Great White North.

Although some might not know, Canada has produced many of the best filmmakers working today. Some of today's most talented directors, from David Cronenberg to Denis Villeneuve, began their careers working in their homeland, honing their skills before making the jump to Hollywood. From seminal horror thrillers like Videodrome to jaw-dropping mystery dramas like Incendies, Canada has produced some outstanding movies that shouldn't be overlooked.

10 'Dead Ringers' (1988)

Director: David Cronenberg

The master of body horror and perhaps the most influential Canadian director of all time, David Cronenberg has made dozens of deeply unsettling horror films, but not many are as incredible as Dead Ringers. In it, twin gynecologists take advantage of the fact that nobody can tell them apart to pull elaborate deceitful schemes until their relationship starts to deteriorate over a woman.

Dead Ringers has an outstanding Jeremy Irons playing dual roles to perfection, amplifying the creepy power of a movie that takes full advantage of its already-pretty-chilling premise. What really makes the film stand out, though, is just how understated and virtually absent Cronenberg's knack for visceral gore is here. Ironically enough, this approach makes the story all the more disturbing and harder to digest. Dead Ringers is eerie, often disturbing, and completely unforgettable, as every great Cronenberg film is.

9 'Laurence Anyways' (2012)

Director: Xavier Dolan

One of Quebec's most popular modern actor-directors, Xavier Dolan has been directing feature films since the age of 20. He was only 23 when he released Laurence Anyways, his third movie, a highly commendable achievement. It's a nearly 3-hour-long romantic drama that charts ten years in the life of a transgender woman and her relationship with her lover.

The movie is far more sincere and passionate than most other typical romantic comedies, and even though it sometimes struggles to justify its epic runtime, these struggles never last long. Raw, intimate, and deeply romantic, Laurence Anyways' sense of poignancy and realism may exhaust some viewers. Ultimately, it's a genuinely rewarding experience that's worth every minute invested into it.

8 'Mommy' (2014)

Director: Xavier Dolan

Xavier Dolan's fifth feature film, Mommy, might just be his best. In it, a widowed single mother raising her violent son by herself finds new hope when a mysterious neighbor inserts herself into their household. It's one of the most powerful movies about motherhood, shown in a unique 1:1 aspect ratio that really makes the audience feel as close as they possibly can to these fascinating characters.

Dolan's direction of Mommy is raw, deliberately intense, and often cathartic, bolstered by incredible performances by Anne Dorval and Antoine Olivier Pilon and an intricately layered script by Dolan himself. Not many movies, Canadian or otherwise, get as close to their characters as Mommy does. However, this high-gamble-high-reward approach is precisely what makes it such an intense and impactful cinematic experience.

7 'Stories We Tell' (2012)

Director: Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley first gained notoriety for her work as a child star on Canadian television. She would continue her work as an actress in various Hollywood productions, and wouldn't begin her work behind the camera until 2006. She has directed four feature films to date, and the best is perhaps Stories We Tell, a moving documentary that excavates layers of myth and memory to find the truth at the core of a family of storytellers — Polley's own family.

From the premise alone, one can guess just how personal and intimate a film Stories We Tell is. Peeling back the layers of the documentary genre and of storytelling itself, Stories We Tell explores the power and limitations of memory and what role it plays in a person's and even a family's sense of self. It's a complex, challenging documentary, but one that never forgets to be playful and fun, largely because of its inherent sense of intimacy.

6 'The Sweet Hereafter' (1997)

Director: Atom Egoyan

Starring Ian Holm and Sarah Polley, The Sweet Hereafter is a drama by acclaimed Canadian director Atom Egoyan, one of the poster boys of the 1980s' Toronto New Wave. In this visceral, melancholic, and demanding picture, a bus crash in a small town brings a lawyer to defend the families, but he soon discovers that everything isn't what it seems.

"Its melancholy slowness may not be for everyone, but those able to appreciate it won't soon forget about 'The Sweet Hereafter'."

The movie earned Egoyan his only two Oscar nods: Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay at the 1998 ceremony, bids it lost to Titanic and L.A. Confidential, respectively. Empathetic and mesmerizing in its approach to tragedy, the director pulls no punches as he dives deep into an exploration of its effects on human relationships and an entire town. Its melancholy slowness may not be for everyone, but those able to appreciate it won't soon forget about The Sweet Hereafter.

5 'Mon Oncle Antoine' (1979)

Director: Claude Jutra

For thirty years, the Toronto International Film Festival's Top 10 Canadian Films list was topped by Mon Oncle Antoine, a Quebec film set in a cold rural town at Christmastime. It follows the coming-of-age of a young boy and the life of his family, who owns the town's general store and undertaking business. It's tender and hauntingly beautiful, and many would rightfully still call Mon Oncle Antoine the best Canadian movie of all time.

"The boy at the center of the film is a fascinating protagonist, and his journey is one that audiences are inevitably enthralled by."

The movie is full of thoughtful commentary on Quebec's old society and all the sociopolitical changes that later transformed the province. The boy at the center of the film is a fascinating protagonist, and his journey is one that audiences are inevitably enthralled by. Despite its cultural specificity, Mon Oncle Antoine is a universally understandable and compelling work of art.

4 'Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner' (2001)

Director: Zacharias Kunuk

The film that put Inuit cinema on the map, Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner is a retelling of an Inuit legend about an evil spirit causing strife in a community and one warrior's enduring battle of its menace. Atanarjuat is unlike any other film that Canadian cinema—or any country's cinema, for that matter—has to offer, not just because of its insightful look at Arctic culture but because its story of revenge and redemption is so distinctly executed.

Atanarjuat: The Fast Runner was a surprise hit at the time of its release, with critics commenting on its powerful message and jaw-dropping cinematography. In 2015, the Toronto International Film Festival named it the very best Canadian film of all time. With the general momentum-filled structure of a classic myth but the unique perspective of its Inuit director and crew, Atanarjuat is gripping, beautiful, and absolutely unforgettable.

3 'Incendies' (2010)

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Though Incendies is by far one of Denis Villeneuve's best films, it's definitely not one of his most rewatchable. This is because this drama about twins journeying to the Middle East to discover their family history at their mother's dying request is relentlessly brutal and profoundly disturbing. Even then, anyone who considers themselves a fan of Villeneuve ought to watch it at least once.

Anchored by a powerhouse performance by Lubna Azabal and a truly harrowing story, Incendies is a powerful story of identity, family secrets, and the absolutely devastating effects of war. Its melodrama gives it power, its haunting tone makes it impossible to look away from the screen, and its jaw-dropping final twist is one of the most shocking in movie history. If anyone were to call this Villeneuve's magnum opus, no one could blame them.

2 'Videodrome' (1983)

Director: David Cronenberg

One of the best experimental horror movies of all time, Videodrome is David Cronenberg's masterpiece. The film tells a story about a Toronto TV station programmer who specializes in adult entertainment. After he comes across a mysterious broadcast, he goes in search of its producers, finding that his quest may be significantly more dangerous than he'd accounted for.

Like most of its director's best works, Videodrome is profoundly disturbing, visually staggering, and so creative with its gore that it may make Cronenberg initiates squirm. Frankly, it may even make fans who have seen the movie multiple times do just the same. The story's exploration of how technology alters humanity and how depravity distorts reality is riveting, to say the least. In fact, it's prophetic to the point of being eerie, especially considering the current media landscape, where violence is commodified and exploited.

1 'My Winnipeg' (2007)

Director: Guy Maddin

Guy Maddin is one of Canadian cinema's most unique voices. With a highly experimental use of surrealism and unconventional cinematic elements that bear a resemblance to the work of David Lynch, he has made multiple of the country's most underrated arthouse films. One such masterwork is My Winnipeg, a part-documentary-part-fiction meta gem where Maddin weaves fact, fantasy, and memory together in his portrait of his hometown of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Head-scratchingly surrealistic and exquisitely complex, the surprisingly humorous documentary is a one-of-a-kind film that must be seen to be believed. My Winnipeg is what happens when a brilliant documentarian who's had well over a decade of experience in surrealistic filmmaking is given free rein to craft a deeply intimate piece. It's charming, unpredictable, and truly subversive; My Winnipeg is nothing short of genius, not to mention unapologetically Canadian.

