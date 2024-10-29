It’s been only a year since Kate Beckinsale starred alongside Adrien Brody in Fool’s Paradise, which also served as Charlie Day’s directorial debut, and now her latest spy thriller is a smash hit on streaming. Beckinsale features opposite the late Ray Stevenson and Jaz Hutchins in Canary Black, the action flick that recently began streaming on Prime Video and immediately jumped to the #1 spot on the chart. The film follows Avery Graces (Beckinsale) as she is blackmailed by terrorists to betray her country to save her husband. In addition to Beckinsale, Stevenson, and Hutchins, Canary Black also stars Rupert Friend, Ben Miles, Saffron Burrows, and Michael Brandon, and the film currently sits at a 29% score from general audiences with no critics' score on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Matthew Kennedy wrote the screenplay for Canary Black, with Pierre Morel directing. Kennedy made his writing debut in 2020 on Inheritance, the mystery thriller starring Simon Pegg and Connie Nielsen, and he’s also penned the script for Werewolves, the werewolf/zombie horror flick premiering later this year starring Frank Grillo and Sam Daly. Morel is best known for his work on Taken, the 2008 classic Liam Neeson action movie, which he helmed four years after making his directorial debut on District B13, the 2004 sci-fi thriller starring Cyril Raffaelli and David Belle. Before directing Canary Black, Morel helmed John Cena in Freelance, the Netflix Original action movie that also stars Alison Brie and Christian Slater. Morel has also been tapped to direct Reactor Motors, the action film written by Mike Bundlie that’s currently in production.

What Else Is Streaming on Prime Video?

Canary Black narrowly beats out Infinite, Mark Wahlberg’s sci-fi action flick which sits in the #2 spot on Prime Video. Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage’s comedy, Brothers, is also holding strong on Prime Video in the #4 spot, with the Citadel spin-off series, Citadel: Diana, sitting comfortably in the #6 spot. Dev Patel’s Monkey Man recently premiered on Prime Video after previously only being available on Peacock and has also been a major hit on the platform, along with Terrifier 2, the horror film which is enjoying a bump while its sequel, Terrifier 3, is dominating movie theaters everywhere.

Canary Black stars Kate Beckinsale and Ray Stevenson and was written by Matthew Kennedy and directed by Pierre Morel. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Canary Black on Prime Video.

Canary Black (2024) Avery Graves, a CIA operative, must betray her country to save her husband, relying on underworld contacts and her elite skills to prevent a global crisis. Director Pierre Morel Cast Kate Beckinsale , Rupert Friend , Saffron Burrows , Ben Miles , Goran Kostic , Jaz Hutchins , Ana Cilas , Emma Gojković , Igor Pečenjev , Andrei Lenart , Romina Tonković , Luka Alagić Runtime 103 Minutes Writers Matthew Kennedy

WATCH ON PRIME VIDEO