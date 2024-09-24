While Prime Video has one of the most popular shows in the world currently airing its second season with The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, there's another project coming to the platform soon that just debuted its first look. Prime Video officially unveiled the first trailer for Canary Black, the upcoming action thriller starring Kate Beckinsale which will release on October 24. The film will follow Avery Graves (Beckinsale) as she is blackmailed by terrorists into betraying her country to save her kidnapped husband. In addition to Beckinsale in the leading role, Canary Black has also assembled a star-studded cast around her, with Saffrron Burrows (Mozart in the Jungle, The Bank Job), Rupert Friend (Hitman: Agent 47, The Death of Stalin), Ben Miles (Andor, The Crown), and the late Ray Stevenson (Ahsoka, Kill the Irishman), all set to star.

Matthew Kennedy penned the script for Canary Black, and it will be the follow-up to his screenwriting debut, Inheritance, which came in 2020 and stars Simon Pegg, Lilly Collins, Connie Nielsen, and Chace Crawford. He also wrote the script for Werewolves, the horror thriller which is due in theaters on December 6 and stars Frank Grillo. He's also been tapped to write the screenplay for A Man Called Death, but little is known about the project at this time. Pierre Morel will direct Canary Black, and he's best known for helming Taken, the 2008 action film starring Liam Neeson. More recently, Morel helmed Freelance, the action flick starring John Cena, and The Ambush.

What Else Has Kate Beckinsale Been in Recently?

Beckinsale most recently appeared alongside Charlie Day and Adrien Brody in Fool's Paradise, the slapstick comedy which is currently streaming on Hulu. Before that, she starred in Prisoner's Daughter, the 2022 drama which stars Brian Cox and is also streaming on Hulu. She also plays the lead role of Beth Burgress in Guilty Party, the Paramount+ original dark comedy series which only received one season. Prior to Guilty Party, she starred in the one-person action comedy adventure film Jolt, which features major names such as Stanley Tucci and Bobby Cannavale, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. Other than Canary Black, she'll next appear alongside Ryan Phillippe in The Patient.

Canary Black premieres in October. Check out the new trailer for the film above and watch Beckinsale in Prisoner's Daughter, now streaming on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU