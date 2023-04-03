Starting with the legendary so-bad-it's-good Howard the Duck in 1986, Hollywood has been adapting many of Marvel Comics' characters and stories into big-screen blockbusters for superhero fans to enjoy.

However, for every few Marvel movies that audiences got to see, there were others that never saw the light of day. Whether because the circumstances took a while to become right (like with The Hands of Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu) or because the canceled film's predecessor was a huge disappointment (like with Fant4stic 2), it's up to fans themselves to judge how tragic it is that they'll never get to watch these films.

10 'Silver Surfer' — One of Marvel's Biggest Characters

As the first superhero team in Marvel, the Fantastic Four have great historic value. But when Fox tried its hands at a live-action adaptation, the results were underwhelming. The efforts ended with the failure of Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Prior to the sequel's release, Fox was already planning a solo spin-off outing for the Silver Surfer, one of Marvel's most important and beloved characters. However, when the studio decided that Rise of the Silver Surfer hadn't been enough of a success at the box office, future plans for the franchise — including the proposed spin-off — died immediately.

9 'The Hands of Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu' — Kevin Feige's Passion Project

In 2021, fans were treated to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a delightfully fun martial arts movie which felt like one of the MCU's most unique offers yet, and undoubtedly one of its most rewatchable.

Many fans don't know that Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, has admitted that Marvel had wanted to make a Shang-Chi film for years. At some point in 2001, Stephen Norrington was set to direct an adaptation of the character. The project died and revived a few times over the years until fans finally got Simu Liu's fantastic take on the hero.

8 'Silver and Black' — An Iconic Pair of Antiheroes

Black Cat and Silver Sable may not be particularly prominent figures within the Marvel Universe, but for fans of Spider-Man's gallery of rogues and allies, they are two of the most iconic characters in the Wall Crawler's mythos.

Although the pair hadn't teamed up in the comics before, a film with the two as leads was announced in the late 2010s alongside the first Venom with Tom Hardy, and Gina Prince-Bythewood was set to direct. However, as an increasing number of obstacles were thrown its way, the movie was eventually canceled.

7 'Inhumans' — The One Turned Into a Disastrous TV Show

Image via ABC

Although it was set in the MCU, arguably the most popular movie franchise of modern times, you'd be forgiven for not having seen (or even remembering) ABC's Inhumans, a TV show so unsuccessful that it was canceled after one season.

However, the story was originally supposed to be turned into a movie, which most fans agree would have been a much better way to bring the characters into the franchise. Marvel eventually decided it would be less risky to do a television series instead, and the result was sadly underwhelming.

6 'Sinister Six' — The Webslinger's Greatest Foes

Fans knew that something very exciting was in the works when The Amazing Spider-Man 2 not-so-subtly introduced the prospect of the Sinister Six, a team-up of Spider-Man's mightiest foes, entering the franchise.

Sony's big plans for their interconnected universe included a Sinister Six movie from Drew Goddard. However, with the disappointing performance of Andrew Garfield's second tenure as Spidey and the studio completely changing their strategy, the movie never took off.

5 'X-Men Origins: Magneto' — A Character Study of the X-Men's Archnemesis

Fox's X-Men from the year 2000 pretty much ignited the flame that became the superhero movie genre in the 21st century. The rest of the franchise had its ups and downs, but one of its lowest downs came in the form of X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

The X-Men Origins concept was planned to be expanded beyond Wolverine's film. The franchise's main antagonist, Magneto, was planned to have a solo prequel explaining how he became Ian McKellen's iconic villain, but the movie never came to be. Nevertheless, audiences did end up getting a younger version of the character with Michael Fassbender wearing the helmet, and the result was extraordinary.

4 'Spider-Man 4' — A Script That Never Came Together

Spider-Man has been one of Marvel's coolest and most beloved characters since his creation, but Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy made him an even more important part of pop culture.

The hero, played by Tobey Maguire, had a terrific first two movies that did well with critics and audiences alike and a third installment that wasn't quite as successful despite performing well at the box office. Raimi was unhappy with how Spider-Man 3 turned out, so he wanted the fourth film to be the best one yet. Sadly, the script never came together, and Sony rebooted the franchise instead.

3 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3' — Another Failed Spidey Adaptation

Although The Amazing Spider-Man movies starring Andrew Garfield in the title role were never as successful as the trilogy that came before them, they certainly had—and still have—their fair share of fans.

The first installment fared relatively well at the box office, but the second one (on top of receiving a mixed reception from audiences and critics alike) didn't meet Sony's economic expectations. This, and other issues, led executives to cancel the planned threequel, fire Garfield from the role, and approach Marvel for the MCU plans that audiences are now familiar with.

2 'X-23' — The Followup to a Modern Classic

Image via 20th Century Fox

Logan, one of the best genre-bending superhero movies out there, took the world by storm. It bid a riveting and emotional farewell to Hugh Jackman's legendary portrayal of Wolverine. In it, Dafne Keen played X-23, a girl created from Logan's DNA.

Keen's portrayal of the character was surprisingly nuanced and endearing, leading fans to clamor for more of her. A spin-off film was reportedly being considered, but it's widely accepted that the Disney-Fox deal probably killed the project. Considering how it's been years, and there has been no news from it, that sadly sounds likely.

1 'Fant4stic 2' — A Sequel That Absolutely No One Wanted

Image via Marvel

No one expected much from Fantastic Four (styled as Fant4stic). But even then, it managed to disappoint fans with its messy story, dull tone, and uninspired take on a team as easy to make entertaining and fun as the Fantastic Four.

The movie underperformed in almost every possible sense, so it was no surprise when Fox announced that plans for a sequel had been scrapped. With the MCU's version of the team now well under production, fans can only hope that the movie will turn out much better than previous iterations.

