A season finale can explore a new territory whether it's a new setting, a new challenge, or even a return of a major character. On the other hand, a series finale should give the characters a proper send-off. This could include the last major battle, a friendly reunion of characters, or characters that have decided to move on.

RELATED: The 11 Most Satisfying Television Finales Of The 21st Century, Ranked

Not all shows have the chance to finish their storyline, and not all TV shows like Manifest (2018 -) or You (2018 - ) can be saved by other networks or by their passionate fan base. Some shows get canceled at the very start of their stories like Cursed (2020) or Batwoman (2019). What might disappoint viewers just as much as their favorite shows being canceled is when the show ends on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger.

'The Glades' (2010 - 2013)

Image via Fox

The Glades (2010 - 2013) was a police procedural drama that centered on Jim Longworth (Matt Passmore) a Chicago homicide detective who moved to the Sunshine State, Florida. Each episode focused on a murder investigation where Jim worked with forensic specialists Carlos Sanchez (Carlos Gómez) and Daniel Green (Jordan Wall) to uncover who's the suspects, how did they murder the victim, and why.

The TV series also went beyond just solving the cases and explored Jim's relationship with Callie (Kiele Sanchez). The Glades was canceled after four seasons and its last episode left the protagonist fending for his life as he was shot in the chest and bled on the kitchen floor of an empty home. The Glades is currently streaming on Hulu.

'Revolution' (2012-2014)

Image via NBC

Science-fiction shows such as Supernatural finished their 15th season, while other shows like Doctor Who are airing their 37th season. Unfortunately, Revolution (2012-2014) won't hold a place among those shows, after being canceled at the end of season 2. The show was about a dystopian future where the United States and the world suffered a blackout. The cause of the blackout was unknown, but it definitely disrupted the social class system.

In season 2, Miles (Billy Burke) and Charlie (Tracy Spiridakos) discovered the reason for the blackout. Aaron (Zak Orth) started to unpack exactly what this foreign nanotechnology was capable of doing. Luckily, viewers had a chance to finally find out what happens in Revolution in the digital book. Revolution is currently available on Tubi.

'Hannibal' (2013 - 2015)

Image via Dino De Laurentiis Company

In Hannibal (2013-2015), Mads Mikkelsen portrayed Dr. Hannibal Lector, a serial killer whose actions could only be understood by the criminal profiler, Will Graham (Hugh Dancy). Will was able to understand the motives of any serial killer in a murder investigation and help the FBI solve murder cases in Maryland. However, the more Will started to analyze the killers, the more it affected his perception of right and wrong.

RELATED: 7 Must-See Mads Mikkelsen Performances, From 'Hannibal' To Casino Royale'

Hannibal's influence on Will drove him toward becoming a killer. The grisly mystery show took the term "ending on a cliffhanger" literally as Hannibal and Will were seen hugging and jumping off a cliff at the end of the finale. Hannibal is available on Hulu.

Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019)

Image via Netflix

Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019) was a TV show with a lighter comedic take on the zombie trope than the TV series The Walking Dead (2010-2022). Santa Clarita Diet starred Drew Barrymore as Sheila and Timothy Olyphant as Joel Hammond, the neighborhood's friendliest realtors. Sheila started showing signs of becoming a zombie.

Santa Clarita Diet ran for three seasons and ended on a game-changing cliffhanger. Out of the Hammond pair, Sheila was infected with the zombie virus. However, when a creepy-looking spider crawled into Joel's ear, Sheila bit Joel. What left viewers wondering is what would have happened to Joel, would he become a zombie? Santa Clarita Diet is currently on Netflix.

'Cursed' (2020)

Image via Netflix

In the 2020 show, Cursed, those who harness magic were hunted. Based on the book written by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, Nimue (Katherine Langford) searched for the legendary sword while on her journey to Merlin. The show was inspired by the Arthurian legend, but it didn't resonate with audiences like other medieval fantasies such as The Witcher (2019 -) or Game of Thrones (2011 - 2019).

Cursed's cliffhanger ending was foreshadowed at the beginning of the season. It's not until the actual end of the season that viewers find out how exactly Nimue ended up in a pool of her own blood, but there wasn't an answer revealed whether she survived or what happened to the sword. Cursed is available on Netflix.

Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2020-2021)

Image via NBC

After a doctor's appointment, Zoey's (Jane Levy) life became a live-action musical. Only Zoey could see a random flash mob break out in the middle of a coffee shop. The hit songs that the people sang (and that only Zoey) heard gave Zoey insight as to what they were thinking.

Just when Zoey thought she finally learned how to live with her new power, she finds out that she might not be the only one with the power. As she revealed her true feelings to Max (Skylar Astin), she sang her feelings to him. Could it be that Max also had Zoey's power too? Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (2020-2021) is available on Peacock.

'Prodigal Son' (2019 - 2021)

Image via Fox

Being the son of Dr. Martin Whitly (Michael Sheen) notorious serial killer has its disadvantages, but it also has its perks at least for Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne) in Prodigal Son (2019-2021). At first glance, Prodigal Son may be similar to the FBI mystery series Criminal Minds (2005 - 2020). Unlike the profilers on Criminal Minds, Malcolm was fired from the FBI and hired as a consultant for New York Police Department. Raised by a serial killer, he holds a particular set of skills that makes it easier for him to think like the killer.

RELATED:'Dollface' Cancelled After 2 Seasons At Hulu

Malcolm's past haunted him, and he couldn't completely separate himself from his manipulative father. In the season 2 finale, Malcolm and Dr. Whitly (who escaped from prison) were in Vermont closing in on a final case when Dr. Whitly refused to turn himself in. The series ended on a jaw-dropping cliffhanger as the police finally arrived at the scene and found Malcolm holding a knife covered in blood. Prodigal Son is currently streaming on HBO Max.

'Cowboy Bebop' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Netflix's 2021 newest show, Cowboy Bebop (2021) based its story on the original anime. John Cho starred as Spike Spiegel, a bounty hunter who worked with Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) despite not always agreeing with each other. Set up as a western but in space, these three chased after dangerous criminals within the solar system.

Surprising details were revealed about Spike's past, even if he tried to conceal it and move past it. Even though the series ended with the powerful villain, Vicious, in handcuffs, there is some tension still between the bounty hunters. Sadly, the series finale ended with Spike trying to build his life back up and other characters turning towards the dark side. Cowboy Bebop is available on Netflix.

'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' (2016 - 2022)

Image via The CW

The CW aired popular superhero shows such as Arrow (2012-2020) and The Flash (2014- ). Even though those shows featured few crossover episodes, there was one series that felt as if it was a crossover show each week. In DC's Legends of Tomorrow (2016 - 2022) heroes and villains such as White Canary (Caity Lotz), Citizen Cold (Wentworth Miller), and John Constantine (Matt Ryan) teamed up to fight powerful villains.

In DC's Legends of Tomorrow, there was no telling where the heroes would end up when time traveling each season. Though their journey came to an end in March when the TV show aired its season 7 finale. The finale didn't tie up loose ends, as the team ended up being arrested for committing time crimes. DC's Legends of Tomorrow is available on the CW and Netflix.

NEXT:7 Shows Netflix Cancelled Too Quickly

How 'Legacies' Revitalized Itself by Making its Protagonist Evil

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Karina Kosmala (50 Articles Published) Karina Kosmala is a TV/Movies List Writer for Collider. She enjoys watching new movies and TV shows as well as rewatching them to catch the intricate details or Easter eggs. She is a recent graduate of Northwestern University and a former editor-in-chief of her undergraduate campus newspaper. When she's not watching TV shows or Movies, she hosts "Uncovering the Corners of the World," podcast. More From Karina Kosmala

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe