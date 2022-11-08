These animated movies almost made it to the finish line, but couldn't go the distance for one reason or another.

Animated films have told some incredible stories on the silver screen. But sometimes, the most remarkable stories are the ones that never even made it to the finish line. Whether the concept was thrown out entirely or evolved into another form, canceled projects are some of the most documented and well-regarded, especially in animation.

Those ideas usually fail to come together due to production difficulties, story problems, or corporate mismanagement. Sometimes the stories could have changed the face of the genre, but for others, the fact that they remain unmade remains the most exciting part. Regardless, they remain fascinating looks into what could have been.

'American Dog'

This film was a project helmed by director Chris Sanders. After achieving great success with Lilo & Stitch, Sanders proposed a similarly offbeat idea for his next project—a road trip film about a dog actor traveling across America with his companions, a large rabbit, and a cat with an eyepatch.

But Sanders ran into disagreements with the studio and was eventually replaced on the project, as Ben Fritz of Variety reported. While American Dog would evolve into the 2008 hit Bolt, Sanders would go on to co-direct the first How to Train Your Dragon movie for DreamWorks.

'Larrikins'

When it comes to DreamWorks’ canceled projects, none are more infamous than Larrikins. The story takes place in Australia, with a timid little bilby named Perry crawling out from his rock for the first time. He traveled with a band across the country, encountering much of the land down under’s exotic and dangerous wildlife along the way.

With songs from famed Australian entertainer and Broadway composer Tim Minchin, it would have been a one-of-a-kind musical. Sadly, as Deadline reported, the film was canceled after DreamWorks merged with Universal, though the characters’ designs would be used in the short film Bilby.

'Dumbo 2'

A follow-up to the story of a flying elephant was, as Warp Factor discusses, the last of the direct-to-DVD Disney sequels announced, even going as far as making a behind-the-scenes teaser trailer revealing the designs of the characters and the central storyline.

Dumbo is joined in this film by several animals, each with their own personality, as they must band together after separating from the circus. Unfortunately, while in production, the film was canceled after former Disney Animation head John Lasseter assumed the initial job and ordered an immediate cancelation of all direct-to-DVD sequels.

'Newt'

Some animated projects get canceled because the story doesn’t come together. Others get canceled because the story’s just been done. For example, Newt was a Pixar project revolving around two blue-footed newts meeting each other to prevent the extinction of their species.

There are two main reasons why this was canceled—one because the team realized it was too similar to the Blue Sky film Rio, which also involves two members of an endangered blue species trying to mate. The other reason was that planned director Pete Docter preferred to work on another idea he had planned. That idea became Inside Out.

'Kingdom of the Sun'

Kingdom of the Sun would have been a "The Prince and the Pauper"-style narrative set in South America. It involved a selfish emperor named Manco who switches places with an identical Llama herder named Pacha. But there’s trouble brewing in the kingdom when the evil sorceress Yzma plots to snuff out the light and plunge the world into eternal darkness.

It would have been managed by Lion King director Roger Allers and featured songs by rock star Sting. But because the film wasn’t coming together the way the executives wanted it, it was re-written, re-directed, and eventually recast until it just didn’t exist in the same way anymore. So instead, it evolved into The Emperor’s New Groove.

'Wild Life'

Disney prides itself on having a family friendly-brand, relying on fairy tales and content appropriate for families and children. But that doesn’t mean there haven’t been times when the company was willing to experiment. For example, a project called Wild Life would have been Disney’s first PG-13 animated film, complete with references to drugs, alcohol, and adult relationships.

It would have been inspired by 70s pop culture, set in a nightclub wherein an elephant goes from shy newbie to superstar. But the film was canceled after former executive Roy E. Disney objected to the film’s content, as Anthony Spencer of The Things reports.

Gendy Tartakovsky’s 'Popeye'

Perhaps one of the most infamously recent unfinished animated projects. In 2012, it was announced that Gendy Tartakovsky, creator of Samurai Jack and the Hotel Transylvania movies, would direct a Popeye film for Sony. The film went as far in production as having a full animatic and test footage highlighting what the finished product would look like.

Despite the positive reception, Tartakovsky announced in March 2015 that he was no longer directing, and no further word has come from Sony since. While Tartakovsky, in a July 2022 with Decider.com, claimed “basically it’s dead,” the animatic leaked a few days later, so who knows what’s in store for the one-eyed sailor man.

'Gigantic'

The film planned to be Walt Disney Feature Animation’s 59th film would have been a retelling of Jack and the Beanstalk set in Spain during the age of explorers. The main plot would have involved Jack traveling to the land of giants, wherein he would have befriended a 60ft 11-year-old girl named Inma.

After getting off to a rocky start (wherein Inma treats Jack like a doll), the two have an adventure encountering 120ft storm giants. Sadly, according to the studio, the story just didn’t seem to come together, and on October 10th, 2017, Gigantic was postponed indefinitely.

Guillermo Del Toro’s 'The Wind in the Willows'

Guillermo Del Toro has many ideas that have tragically failed to materialize. Among his more intriguing ideas was for an adaptation of The Wind in The Willows for Disney.

According to Del Toro, he wanted to pay adherence to the book's natural and atmospheric elements. Unfortunately, the studio executives at the time wished for more comedy and merchandise appeal—specifically, Mr. Toad on a skateboard and acting more like a Ninja Turtle than a character from 1908. Del Toro quickly realized he and this team wouldn’t work well together, so he cut his losses and left.

'B.O.O: Bureau of Otherworldly Operations'

This canceled supernatural comedy was to involve a secret government agency protecting humanity from ghosts. While this premise certainly sounds familiar, this ghostbusting agency has a twist—the agents are ghosts themselves, targeting evil supernatural forces.

And the two newest agents were to be voiced by Seth Rogen and Melissa McCarthy, going after the afterlife’s most wanted and saving the world from an undead threat. While no official cancelation was announced, the film has not seen any notable development or announcements since its planned 2015 release date.

