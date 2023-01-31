Beloved popular cultural icons Superman and Batman have overcome all manner of challenges during their respective existences. However, some obstacles have been impossible to overcome as certain Hollywood figures have attempted to get their visions of either — or both — on the silver screen.

RELATED: DC Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

Movie lovers know that, despite the regard in which these fictional characters are held, their respective cinematic outings have been inconsistent. At their best, such films, like Richard Donner’s Superman: The Movie and Christopher Nolan’sThe Dark Knight, have reached the heights of the greatest of Metropolis’ skyscrapers; at their worst, as with Superman IV: The Quest for Peace and Batman & Robin, they have sunk to the depths of the darkest of Gotham City alleyways. That said, plenty of proposals have never reached audiences' eyes.

1 Superman: The New Movie

According to Jake Rossen in his book Superman vs. Hollywood, producer Ilya Salkind wanted to revisit the Christopher Reeve Superman franchise after the box office success of Tim Burton's BatmanBatman, producer Ilya Salkind wanted to revisit the Christopher Reeve Superman franchise. To this end, Salkind began working with comic writer Cary Bates and screenwriter Mark Jones. The creative forces wrote their script with an older Superman in mind, one to be played by Reeve.

The plot involved Superman returning from the dead, resurrected in Kandor, a miniature-sized Kryptonian city within a bottle. The villain, Brainiac, was behind Kandor's miniaturization, as well as a number of other cities and planets, for keeping in his immense spaceship. Salkind was enthused. “It was a very exciting script,” he said. “It was completely the Superman universe.” However, Warner Bros was not as keen, nor was Reeve, who felt the mantle should have been handed to a younger actor.

2 'Superman Reborn'

In his book, Rossen addressed another Superman project, Superman Reborn. In the mid-1990s, producer Jon Peters reached out to screenwriter Jonathan Lemkin with the task of scripting a new Superman film. Lemkin faced significant restrictions. He was required to present his ideas to Warner Bros before 1995’s Toy Fair, which would have enabled studio executives to engage with toy companies about merchandising. Peters also instructed Lemkin to avoid any scenes with Superman flying.

In the initial Lemkin treatment, Superman is killed by the monstrous Doomsday. While dying, Superman impregnates Lois Lane by infusing her with his spirit. The child of Superman and Lane develops at a rapid rate and manages to deal with the threat posed by the murderous antagonist. Lemkin was asked to complete a full screenplay, although the Warner Bros heads deemed it lacked sufficient reverence for the titular character.

3 'Superman Lives'

As Jon Peters continued his quest to develop a Superman film, Warner Bros invited filmmaker Kevin Smith to its offices, Rossen explains in his comprehensive analysis. Smith had been responsible for Clerks and Mallrats, and there were those at the studio who believed his ability to connect with a younger audience and his love of comic books would make him a nice fit for the "Man of Tomorrow."

RELATED: Death of Superman in Movies History Explained

Smith was far from impressed with what had been turned in to the studio up to that point. Warner Bros acknowledged Smith’s observations and subsequently hired him. Upon meeting Smith, Peters again outlined his demands: no flying, minimal use of the standard red-and-blue outfit, and black-and-silver would be the way to go. Peters was also set on a giant spider, polar bears, and a dog for Lex Luthor. Features of Smith’s story more acceptable to fandom included Superman being powerless for most of the film; Superman and Lois having an extensive conversation atop Mount Rushmore; Brainiac; a gang led by Deadshot; Lex Luthor; and many other DC Comics references. Tim Burton was approached by Warner Bros to direct, and Nicholas Cage was to star, but Burton had little interest in Smith’s ideas and pursued his own vision. Seemingly doomed to fail, the infamous project was never completed.

4 'Batman Triumphant'

In a 1997 interview with Variety, director Joel Schumacher, who had overseen both Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, revealed his intention to create his third Batman picture and the fifth in the original franchise. Schumacher promised a less-expensive film that would go in a different direction from his previous family-oriented fare, appeasing long-time fans. Screenwriter Mark Protosevich was thus brought on board to establish a script.

RELATED: Batman: Best Live-Action Villains Ranked

In a later interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Schumacher recalled asking Nicholas Cage to take on the role of Scarecrow. Harley Quinn was also set to feature. A key scene saw a hallucination caused by Scarecrow’s fear gas, giving Batman visions of past rivals, including those played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Danny De Vito, Tommy Lee Jones, Jim Carrey, and Jack Nicholson. Despite the promising premise, Batman Triumphant’s fate was sealed by the disappointing response to Batman & Robin.

5 'Batman vs. Superman'

Director Wolfgang Petersen, with a track record of strong cinematic releases — including Das Boot, The Perfect Storm, and Air Force One — proposed bringing Batman into the ailing Superman franchise, arguing it would assist in the latter’s rejuvenation. Petersen developed a script with Se7en’s Andrew Kevin Walker, focusing on the central characters initially clashing but ultimately unifying to defeat a great foe.

RELATED: The Original Batman vs. Superman Movie You Never Saw

The screenplay saw a retired and depressed Batman face off against a virtuous Superman following the Joker’s murder of Bruce Wayne’s wife. Throughout the film, both heroes attempt to track down the villain. When the Last Son of Krypton clashes with the Dark Knight, the latter is decked out in armor laced with Krypton. The studio backed the screenplay, and Jude Law and Colin Farrell were the preferences for Superman and Batman, respectively. However, Warner Bros decided to back another Superman picture, to be helmed by McG, instead. In an easter egg to fans, a billboard advertising the never-to-be-seen film was featured in Will Smith’sI Am Legend.

6 'Superman: FlyBy'

Joseph McGinty Nichol, informally known as McG, captured modern audiences’ attention with Charlie's Angels in 2000 while taking in more than $200 million at the box office. In 2002, Jon Peters connected with McG to direct his Superman flick, as outlined in Rosen’s history. Having had a background in music videos, McG’s vision for Superman involved substantial visual and audio effects.

Going against Peters’ vision, McG’s "Man of Steel" was to fly. With no existing script consistent with McG’s dream, he proposed the burgeoning J. J. Abrams as the writer. Both men were keen on developing a trilogy, although many key features of Superman lore were missing. For example, Krypton had not been destroyed; Lex Luthor was a CIA agent of Kryptonian heritage; Clark Kent and Lois Lane were college peers. The McG-Abrams collaboration was accepted by Warner executives but got cold feet when the budget ballooned to over $200 million, as revealed by writer and editor Simon Ward in The Greatest Movies You’ll Never See.

7 'Batman: Year One'

In David Hughes’ Tales from Development Hell, auteur director Darren Aronofsky revealed his idea for a Batman origin story. When pitching his vision to studio honchos, Aronofsky had Clint Eastwood as the adult hero, and the movie being shot in Tokyo. On the back of these radical but fascinating suggestions, Aronofsky won the job.

RELATED: Batman Movies Ranked from Worst to Best

The director made some further stunning revelations to Empire, the film magazine. “The film will be very different from anything (in the graphic novel) and anything you’ve seen,” Aronofsky said. “Toss out everything you can imagine about Batman… We’re starting completely anew.” Comics superstar Frank Miller, who had penned the seminal Batman: Year One for DC in 1987, worked closely with Aronofsky on the screenplay. In the Aronofsky-Miller version, Bruce Wayne is not a member of Gotham high society, and the orphan of murdered parents is found wandering the streets by a mechanic. As he grows older, Wayne takes on the role of vigilante, his vehicle of choice a blacked-out Lincoln Town Car, and his initial attire a cape and hockey mask. Film critic Cleaver Patterson suggests the studio’s vision and that of the two creators were vastly different, possibly contributing to the project’s demise.

8 'Justice League: Mortal'

Comic fans were hyped in 2007 when it was announced George Miller, the man behind the Mad Max franchise and the recent Three Thousand Years of Longing, had been tapped to direct Justice League: Mortal. The film was to be produced in Australia due to the perceived financial benefits of doing so.

RELATED: George Miller's Justice League Had Superman vs. Wonder Woman

According to journalist Tyler Golsen, the film would not star Brandon Routh and Christopher Bale, who were the current cinematic versions of Superman and Batman. Instead, Superman was to be played by D. J. Cotrona, and Batman was to be played by Armie Hammer. Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and Aquaman were to fill out the team’s roster. The Hollywood writers’ strike of 2007 and 2008 negatively affected the film’s production. Following this, Miller was denied tax cuts which he believed would come from filming in Australia. Without the tax cuts, production did not continue, and the studio decided not to renew the actors’ contracts once they lapsed.

9 'Batgirl'

Image via HBO Max

Distinct from other canned DC projects, Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace, had proceeded beyond treatment and a script. Indeed, principal photography had been completed, and the film was well into post-production when the proverbial wall was hit.

RELATED: Batgirl: Leslie Grace Reveals Photo of Final Costume

Brendan Fraser had been cast as the evil Firefly; J. K. Simmons had been cast in the role of Commissioner Gordon; and, in an exciting development for old fans, Michael Keaton was reprising his role as the caped crusader. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallahand set to debut on streaming service HBO Max, the film was canned for tax purposes in August 2022 by Warner Bros Discovery after $90 million had been invested in it. The decision caused outrage, with several of its stars and others, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Joe Russo, speaking out about it.

10 'Batman Beyond'

While there has been talk of a Batman Beyond live-action movie for many years, in recent times, there has been renewed discussion. Movieweb.com reported that then-president of DC Films, Walter Hamada, had announced there were plans for simultaneous Batman projects, one being Matt Reeves’ The Batman and another unannounced film in 2020.

RELATED: Why Ian McKellen's Mr. Holmes Is Secretly a Batman Beyond Movie

A subsequent report on Small Screen referred to Michael Keaton and Timothee Chalamat being possibilities for the roles of an older Brice Wayne and his protégé, Terry McGinnis, the men operating in a Gotham City of the future in Batman Beyond. It has been suggested Christina Hodson, the writer behind Birds of Prey, The Flash, and Batgirl, had scripted the film. Fast-forward two years to December 2022, and multiple news outlets reported new co-CEOs of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran, had ditched plans foran adaptation of the beloved animated series.

KEEP READING: Lois Lane's Pregnancy in the Snyder Cut Was Setting Up the Next Batman