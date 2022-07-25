Ah Netflix, how you love to cancel your shows. Just as was the case in 2021, the streaming platform has continued to give many beloved and intriguing series the ax. While there are still many hits that have run for multiple seasons, okay mainly Stranger Things, there are also a whole host of cancellations in 2022. Of course, while many of these may have gained a following, there are also a fair share that never really caught on. No matter the reason for their untimely end, here are all the shows that the streaming behemoth has decided will be no more.

RELATED: The Best Netflix Shows and Original Series to Watch Right Now

Another Life

Image via Netflix

The first series on this list is the Katee Sackhoff science fiction series Another Life, which centered on a group of astronauts on a mission into space that, you guessed it, ends up encountering dangers along the way. It received mixed reviews, though did get a couple of seasons before being ultimately cancelled in March of this year. One can now only imagine whether the astronauts are still out there, floating aimlessly in the cold emptiness of space.

Archive 81

Image via Netflix

Next is the show that not only had the most promise but had one of the shortest runs of any on this list. Archive 81 was a strong series centered around the supernatural that made the successful leap from a podcast to the screen with compelling performances by Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi to boot. It was gently unraveling a mystery that packed a whole lot of menace about old tapes that got left behind from research being done into a building and the residents that lived there. There were hauntings and heart, drawing us deeper into the story with each passing episode that all got generally positive reviews. Alas, after premiering back in January, it was cancelled only a couple of months later in March. It left us all on quite a significant cliffhanger, one that will now be left hanging forever unless another streaming service decides to pick it up.

Cooking With Paris

Image via Netflix

You can be forgiven if you didn’t know about this one as this series came and went in the blink of an eye. Cooking With Paris was a reality cooking show hosted by Paris Hilton that was released on August 4, 2021. It received generally negative reviews and low viewership, leading to its rapid cancellation only a few months later in January.

Gentefied

Image via Netflix

Now is where we start to get into the ones that really stung for a lot of people. This fan favorite sitcom set in Los Angeles followed three Mexican-American cousins who are trying to save their grandfather’s taco shop from closing as the neighborhood faces rapid gentrification. The second season was released in November of last year and received generally positive reviews. Despite this, it was one of the first shows to be cancelled in the early days of 2022.

On The Verge

Image via Netflix

A 2021 English-language French comedy series created and starring the legendary Julie Delpy, On The Verge centered on the lives of four women in their forties. This one might not have been on your radar though it had been largely praised for its performances even as there was some criticism levied at its story. It was released in September of 2021 though Delpy announced on Instagram in April of this year that it had been cancelled.

Pretty Smart

Image via Netflix

Pretty Smart was an ostensible comedy about a smart person who moves in with a bunch of stupid people. No, that is not an exaggeration in the slightest even as it may sound like it is. What reviews it got were generally negative following its premiere in October 2021, and it never gained much of a following to speak of. It was then cancelled this April. It too ended on a cliffhanger that will now likely never be resolved.

Q-Force

Image via Netflix

The adult animated comedy series Q-Force centered around a group of LGBTQ+ spies as they battle national threats as well as workplace discrimination. It was scrutinized for its depiction of characters that critics said were stereotypical. Upon its release in September of last year, it received mostly negative reviews that also singled out its lack of humor. Its creator then revealed on a podcast this year that the show would not be returning for a second season.

Raising Dion

Image via Netflix

Based on the 2015 comic book and short film of the same name by Dennis Liu, Raising Dion centers on the struggles of raising a child who develops superhero-like abilities. When its first season premiered in October 2019, it received generally positive reviews which praised it as being a kid-friendly show that could also get a little bit messy here and there. It was also moderately popular into a second season that got released this February. A month later, it was announced that it would be the series’ last.

The Baby-Sitters Club

A series that still has its admirers for all that it managed to achieve, The Baby-Sitters Club was a new take on the children's novel series of the same name by Ann M. Martin. It was first released in July of 2020 and got a second season that was then released in October of 2021. Despite the widespread praise it received and a dedicated fan following, it was cancelled less than a year later in March of 2022 to the disappointment of many.

The Midnight Gospel

A unique series that was as reflective as it was riveting to behold, The Midnight Gospel was a sublime experience from the minds of Duncan Trussell and Pendleton Ward (Adventure Time). Premiering a little over two years ago on April 20, because of course it had to be on 4/20, it was essentially an animated adaptation of podcast episodes from the long-running Duncan Trussell Family Hour. It was then put through a blender of trippy visuals and an oddly melancholic story that really grabbed you. However, the show still proved to be short-lived as it was cancelled in June of this year after only running for one season.