Netflix too often cancels shows too quickly, never letting them grow and instead, they have given up on them way too quickly.

With the streaming war and the quest for marketable content well underway, streaming services are trying their hardest to find their next big show. The race for content is here to stay, and with that, many shows never get the chance they deserve, seeing their time in the limelight fade quickly. Netflix is probably the guiltiest of that. Over the years, they have cancelled many shows too quickly, never allowing them to grow from word of mouth and leaving those who had watched them from the beginning hanging without a proper conclusion.

The list of cancelled shows by Netflix is long, but some hurt more than others. Here are seven shows that Netflix just gave up on too quickly and deserved a second season.

7 The Get Down (2016-2017)

A group of teenagers finds themselves at the center of the rise of hip hop and disco music in the 1970s. The group must find a way to balance their love for music and their desire to make it out of The Bronx while also trying to survive the life that their circumstance seem to be leading them towards.

The Get Down was Baz Luhrmann’s baby, a show he spent more than a decade trying to make. He put all of his time and efforts in and was poised to be Netflix’s next big thing. At the time, The Get Down was the streaming service's most expensive show, having cost around 120 million dollars to make, exceeding the 7.5 million dollars that the show was initially supposed to cost them.

Released in two parts, the first – and only – season had a lot of expectations, not only because of the person behind it but also because of the massive budget. Less than a month after releasing the second part, Netflix announced that the show would not return. It was understandable but still disappointing since The Get Down was incredible in all aspects and deserved a second chance to conclude the story it was trying to tell.

6 Everything Sucks! (2018)

When a member of the A/V club destroys the Drama Club’s set for this year's play, the two clubs join together to film a movie. Through the filming, the teenagers are forced to deal with their issues such as finding their sexualities, mental health, and growing up.

After the release of Stranger Things, banking on nostalgia was something that many shows tried their hand at. Not all succeeded, but a few found a way to be original in the wave of it. Everything Sucks! was a prime example of that, banking on nostalgia while also trying to be authentic in many ways. It tried to tackle important subjects representing what most go through in high school. It was a breath of fresh air and had the flavor of shows like Freaks and Geeks or even Dawson’s Creek.

It was a show that got better and better with every episode and perfectly set up the second season it never got, a show that had the potential to be around for a long time, with a lot of the characters being first-year students in the first season. It was another example of Netflix simply giving up on a great concept instead of letting it maybe grow into something bigger and better.

5 The Society (2019)

When everyone in their town disappears, a group of teenagers must learn how to run their community. Incapable of contacting anyone with a telephone or the Internet, the teenagers must create their own rules to survive on the limited resources that the town has. The teenagers find themselves trapped in their town after a dense forest appears around it and the outside world no longer exists.

The Society, unlike most shows on this list, was quite popular and had a very active following after the first season premiered. It even got a second season renewal, with the cast making a video announcement to reveal it. It looked great for the show's future until the pandemic happened. This forced Netflix to backtrack on its renewal; the pandemic had taken a toll on their budget. With the struggle to find a way to schedule the cast with the uncertainty that the pandemic brought, the streaming service had to decide what to do with the show.

To this day, the show's fans continue to petition for the show to come back. Their love for it never flattered, and while the chances of a revival are slim, they will not hear of it. It is one of those cancellations that, looking back, still make no sense since it was so popular, but the pandemic's uncertainty created an environment where the cancellation made all the sense in the world.

4 I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

Sydney must navigate the trials and tribulations of high school while also dealing with her complicated family dynamics, sexuality, and the mysterious superpowers that have started manifesting within her.

From the producers of Stranger Things and The End of the F***ing World, I Am Not Okay With This was praised when it was released and looked like it would have a long run. Based on the comics of the same name, I Am Not Okay With This was poised to bring the fans of both shows together. And for the most part, the first season was a success. The performances were praised, and the show was popular on social media. Still, just like The Society, instead of renewal like everyone expected, Netflix decided to cancel the show because of the pandemic.

This was the second time Netflix cancelled a successful show because of the pandemic, opening the possibility of more shows finding themselves cancelled. The cancellation was surprising, mainly because of the team behind the show, a team that had worked with Netflix previously. On top of that, I Am Not Okay With This was popular, and many believed the show to have already been not only renewed but that the second season was already almost done being written.

3 Julie and The Phantoms (2020)

When Julie, a teenage girl who has a passion for music, meets a group of teenage boys in her mom’s old studio, she finds herself surprised when she realizes that they have been dead for the past 25 years. Together, they try to figure out what happened and bring each other closer by doing what they all love the most: playing music.

Julie and The Phantoms was one of those shows that arrived without much fanfare, but soon gathered a small but dedicated fanbase over the few months it lived in limbo. And that fanbase was vocal about wanting the show to continue. While it was marketed for a younger audience, Julie and The Phantoms found itself adored by the generation that had followed creator Kenny Ortega since his High School Musical days.

It wasn’t surprising when Ortega broke the news that the show would not be coming back after a year of no words about a second season. It was, however, disconcerting that it took so long to know what most fans of the show already guessed. This show had a positive message, a following, and actually grew over time, and yet, Netflix still decided to stop it before it even had a chance to start.

2 Teenage Bounty Hunters (2020)

After accidentally denting their father’s truck, fraternal twins Sterling and Blair find themselves entangled with a veteran bounty hunter who takes them as his apprentice. The twins must learn to navigate the world of bail, skipping baddies and the high stakes of teenage life while also earning money to repair their dad’s truck without him knowing anything.

Teenage Bounty Hunters was filled with potential, balancing the comedy with the drama perfectly. It was a show that surprised many, arriving out of nowhere and showing that sometimes hidden gems are the best. Except, Netflix just didn’t let the show grow, and two months after its premiere, the show was cancelled.

It was a blow since Teenage Bounty Hunters looked to be one of those shows that could last a very long time, with endless possibilities in terms of stories because of the way the show had built its first season. The main overarching arc and then fill the rest with episodic bounties, pair that with the hilarious premise of two rich teenagers trying to learn how to be bounty hunters. It was just waiting for a good chance; it just never got it.

1 The Irregulars (2021)

In Victorian London, a group of street teenagers is manipulated into solving crimes for the sinister Doctor Watson and his mysterious business partner, the well-known Sherlock Holmes.

Sherlock Holmes adaptations are not new; they have been done repeatedly, to the point where there is market saturation. The difference was that The Irregulars decided to do something different with its subject. Instead of focusing on Holmes and Watson, it made them supporting characters and focused on kids, making Holmes and Watson antagonists in their story. It was original and intriguing to watch, a show that diverted expectations and brought supernatural elements to a setting we already knew.

The show was rumored to be renewed, with reports that it would start filming during the summer, until Netflix announced in May 2021 that they had cancelled the series. No reasons were given why they had decided to cancel the show, but with the number of shows that the streaming service had released during that year, it was clear that The Irregulars got lost in the grand scheme of things. It's a shame because the show had a lot of potential and the possibilities were endless in terms of story with how much world-building had been done during its first season.

