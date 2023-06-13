Having produced 27 feature films over nearly three decades, Pixar has firmly established itself as a beloved purveyor of high-quality entertainment. Kicking off as a subdivision of Lucasfilm in the 1970s, the cinematic powerhouse is synonymous with animation, perhaps making it difficult to imagine the company trying its hand at live-action filmmaking. But that's what happened in the mid-aughts when Pixar announced plans to partner with Disney and Warner Bros. in adapting James Dalessandro's historical novel, 1906.

A sweeping story about various people and events, both real and imagined, amid the cataclysmic earthquake that struck San Francisco in the novel's titular year, 1906 would prove to be a very ambitious undertaking. Known for writing and directing Pixar's The Incredibles and Ratatouille, Brad Bird was hired to helm the project, and like Pixar, would be making his first foray into live-action filmmaking. But after years of hard work, including a skyrocketing budget and an unwieldy screenplay, development on 1906 stalled and remains in limbo to this day.

What is '1906' About?

At 5:12 a.m. on April 18, 1906, the San Andreas Fault was rocked by an earthquake measuring 7.9 on the Richter scale. Affecting a roughly 270-mile stretch of California, the quake wrought particular devastation on San Francisco. In addition, the city was consumed by fires for four days, laying waste to hundreds of city blocks and 28,000 buildings. All told, the disaster amounted to approximately $350 million (more than $11 billion in 2023) and took the lives of an estimated 3,000. Destructive and tragic on a massive scale, the event would serve as a historical lens through which to experience a grand collection of characters and narratives in James Dalessandro's novel. Exploring crime, corruption, and politics, 1906 debuted in 2004 and has been characterized as "an imaginative and dense interplay between fact and fiction."

'1906's Origins as a Film

Long before penning his novel, James Dalessandro conceived 1906 as a film. At the urging of his manager, the author began work on a treatment in 1998. Among production companies eyeing the project were Barry Levinson and Paula Weinstein's Baltimore/Spring Creek Productions, as well as Dreamworks, with the treatment ultimately going to Warner Bros. Though the novel wouldn't be published until six years later, its development as a film was well underway by the turn of the millennium, with Dalessandro cranking out multiple drafts and eventually attracting Disney/Pixar's attention. Working in tandem, Warner Bros. was prepared to finance its live-action component and Disney/Pixar would supply the visual effects.

After the massive success of 2004's The Incredibles, Brad Bird was tapped to adapt and direct 1906. As a filmmaker who'd never made a live-action feature, his hiring may have raised a few eyebrows around Tinseltown, but Bird exhibited great enthusiasm for the project and went to work writing. The film's period setting was a particular point of fascination for the filmmaker, as Western civilization was finding itself at a crossroads between the old and new within the technological revolution. Bird said of the era, "Prior to the earthquake, San Francisco is this really happening city that's somewhere between the Old West and the 20th century. So it's this fascinating moment in history where gaslight and electric light were co-existing, and cars and horses were co-existing."

In 2007, while promoting Ratatouille in the UK, Brad Bird remained optimistic about the state of 1906. Teasing the project as his first venture into live-action filmmaking, he told a reporter, "I was starting to work on a live-action film a couple of years before I came on board Ratatouille so I'm going to return to that and I'm quite excited by that idea. I don't want to tell you too much about it just yet." But this would be the last time film fans would hear about 1906 for quite some time. A few years later, Bird rolled cameras on what would ultimately be his first live-action film: Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol. So what happened to 1906?

Development on '1906' Stalls

Much has been made about the scale of the proposed film and why it's failed to materialize. In terms of financing, to the unfortunate dismay of those hoping to see it one day, movie studios' general reluctance to spend heaps of cash on films that aren't sequels, remakes, or adapted from popular IP is likely a major hindrance for a project like 1906. As an epic period piece seeking to bring early 1900s San Francisco to life, and no doubt accompanied by a host of technical obstacles in recreating the most deadly earthquake in American history, the film was likely beset by a skyrocketing budget (allegedly in the $200 million range) and daunting logistical challenges. While it's purely speculative, the notion of such an ambitious and complicated film being directed by a first-time live-action filmmaker may have also impacted 1906's trajectory.

But It wasn't just the film's budget that was becoming too unwieldy, which Brad Bird confirmed when discussing the complications he was having in getting the script just right. In 2018, more than a decade after the project's announcement and as Bird's sequel Incredibles 2 hit theaters, the filmmaker revealed, "I love the movie experience and I would want the earthquake to be on a movie screen, and yet I recognize that the story’s too big, so I’m kind of trying to get it done as an amalgam and people are kind of intrigued by it. I’m still interested in it but I want it to be done in a way that embraces all the possibilities and yet somehow stays near or part of it or something on the big screen, so we’ll see what happens."

Given that we've been blessed with a new Golden Age of Television for some time, it's unsurprising that the notion of transitioning 1906 from the silver to the small screen is worthy of consideration. While cinema offers a visual and audio experience incomparable to that of television, it's undeniable that the longer format of a miniseries would give the sprawling story room to breathe, allowing for a more expansive, faithful, and complete narrative experience. Bird explained, "Getting it in a movie-sized box, it’s too big a story for. If you do it for TV you’re missing the scale of motion pictures, so I keep trying to get it to kind of straddle these two worlds."

Will We Ever See '1906'?

As of now, 1906 continues to languish in development. But for the sake of optimism, it's arguable that certain developments in the entertainment industry may just contribute to its resurrection some day. Since first working on the adaptation, Brad Bird has more than proven himself capable of helming ambitious live-action films with Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and 2013's Tomorrowland, surely laying to rest any potential doubts or hesitance on the part of major studios.

And with the advent of streaming services, several of which are increasingly willing to tackle high-budget, large-scale films and TV series, an epic like 1906 could certainly be a contender for such an undertaking. Rich with scope, intrigue, and historical exploration, it's seemingly chock-full of hallmarks that draw audiences en masse. Though it's been years since he's publicly spoken about it, Bird's passion for the project is perfectly evident. "I’m still fascinated by the story. To be continued. I’m still interested in it but I want it to be done in a way that embraces all the possibilities."