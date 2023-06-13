Pixar is known for its excellence in animated films. And with many critically acclaimed projects, that reputation is well-deserved. From Toy Story to their newest film, Elemental Pixar holds itself to a high standard. But, like any studio, Pixar has begun developing movies that just didn't work out. Pixar has many alternate versions of their films that were drastically changed, not to mention things like 1906, The Shadow King, or Max & Sam, which never saw the light of day. Yet many of these films were scrapped early in development, making one of Pixar's canceled concepts stand out. Newt came much closer to being made before it was thrown out, receiving a public announcement, scheduled release date, and concept art. Despite how far along Newt was in the process, the studio realized it wasn't working, and it ultimately joined the list of Pixar films that were never made.

Although Newt never made it to screens, the film had a long and public journey, at least compared to its unfinished peers. Newt got an official announcement and was briefly part of Pixar's lineup until the studio removed it from the list. With an official description of the plot and several images of concept art released, more is known about Newt than most of Pixar's unreleased projects. Despite fan's anticipating the film. Pixar's reasons for killing Newt remain vague. We may never know what would have happened in this film, but the process of Newt's cancelation is a story in itself. The development and cancelation give Newt a unique legacy among Pixar films, which rarely make it so far and not to theaters.

What Would 'Newt' Have Been About?

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

With Newt's story set to center on the world's last surviving pair and blue-footed newts, the film would have explored the quest to save the species from extinction with one notable obstacle: the two remaining creatures can't stand each other. Newt, the last male of the species, and Brooke, the only female blue-footed newt, would have been opposites, but that wouldn't stop the scientific goal. The two wouldn't be able to get along, proving love is complicated, even with limited options. The story would have shown the unlikely pair going on a dangerous journey together and likely realizing they aren't so different.

This story blends in with Pixar's filmography by once again personifying a non-human character. It would have added newts to the list of bugs, toys, monsters, cars, and so many other things that Pixar has turned into memorable characters. The concept art proves the film would have been as visually stunning as Pixar's other projects, and the theme is on brand as well. Pixar is no stranger to discussing environmentalist themes in kid-friendly ways. With examples like WALL·E and Monsters, Inc., it's clear that Pixar can handle these important topics in unique and creative ways. The animal-focused conservationist idea of preserving an endangered species would be the basis for Newt. Although what Pixar would have done with it is a mystery, the idea fits well with the studio's brand.

Why Did Pixar Struggle with 'Newt'?

Originally, Newt was going to be the feature-length directorial debut of the award-winning sound engineer Gary Rydstrom after his short, Lifted, was nominated for an Oscar. Pixar announced Newt in 2008 for a 2011 release, but things went horribly wrong for the film. The project wasn't coming together as seamlessly as they desired, so it was pushed back to the 2012 slot, where Brave eventually replaced it. Even then, Pixar believed a reset would help to fix the film's issues. So they turned to Pete Docter, making him the new director. His success with Monsters, Inc. and Up suggested that he could get Newt going in the right direction. But the plan quickly changed. As they restarted work on Newt, Docter brought up another idea he had, a story about the emotions in a person's head. The concept was developed into Inside Out, which Pixar prioritized, leaving Newt to be quietly removed from the lineup. After that, Newt was permanently shelved, ending the film's journey.

Though there were many reasons for Newt's end within the project itself, outside factors didn't help. Nothing indicates it, but the similarities to the 2011 Blue Sky Studios film, Rio, are undeniable and couldn't have helped the situation. Rio featured a sheltered male Spix's macaw paired with an adventure female as the last of their species, struggling to work together and hopefully preserve the Spix's macaw population. With these two films in development at the same time, they would have been in direct comparison, which may have contributed to Newt's demise.

'Newt's Strange Legacy

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

With its public announcement and quiet cancelation, Newt has a strange legacy, emphasized by its appearance in Easter eggs in other Pixar films. The studio often plans things in advance, and Newt's cancelation threw a wrench into their system, leaving behind a few references in Pixar's films. Toy Story 3 features a "Newts Crossing" sign on Andy's wall. Additionally, a carving of a newt is in the Witch's cabin in Brave. Both were made while Newt was still in development. But, interestingly, The Good Dinosaur, which was released after Newt's cancelation, also features a close-up of a prehistoric newt. This reference may be for those who remember the film that was almost made. Or perhaps, it was added before Newt got axed and was never taken out.

Pixar is known for heartwarming stories, and Newt was nearly one of them. But perhaps harsh cancelations are part of that. Pixar has strict expectations for its content, and Newt simply wasn't working. But the reality is, there was more to the story of Newt that the audience will never get to see. It may not have worked out, but it had enough potential for the studio to develop it, at least to a certain point. That potential will never be fully realized, which is a shame. The vague story and beautiful concept art certainly piqued interest, yet those things were not enough to make a film, at least not one to Pixar's standards. While the whole truth of what happened to Newt will probably never be clear, Pixar's decision to cancel may have been the right call. Though another Pixar movie is always a good thing, Pixar's quality requires them to uphold a high standard for themselves, and the studio didn't think Newt cut it, so now it's a question of trust.