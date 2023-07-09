As the world continues to pick up pace in the way it handles things, so does the audience's time span. Weekly procedural shows are now able to be watched in under a day on various streaming platforms and moved on to the next. Gone are the days of waiting until that select weeknight to gather in front of the tv screen to see fan-favorite characters. With the constant need for new entertainment, many networks and streaming platforms have changed their formula to better gauge how viewers react to shows. This new formula comes at a price.

In today's show landscape, shows are canceled just after a few seasons if not meeting a certain viewership standard. Giving a show a chance to breathe allows for a long shelf life and many shows get another chance at life. When a show clicks, its fans are willing to do anything to preserve its characters. From renting planes to fly overhead studios to amassing thousands of signatures to email to network execs, if the passion is there, so are the fans.

10 'Arrested Development' (2003-2019)

Arrested Development follows the fictional ultra-wealthy but dysfunctional Bluths family. As the show progresses, the Bluths family continues their everlasting pursuit of high social status as their world crumbles around them. The show's formula helped launch various other similar style shows like 30 Rock and Community.

Premiering on Fox to critical acclaim, the show ran for three seasons before the network canceled it. Arrested Development creator Mitchell Hurwitz credits the fans for DVD sales and constant campaigning that involved shipments of banana crates. After seven years, Netflix revived the show for two full seasons to the delight of fans.

9 'Longmire' (2012-2017)

A&E's Longmire is a Western crime drama that stars as the titular character, Walt Longmire (Robert Taylor) a sheriff of the fictional town of Absaorka County, Wyoming. The show became one of the network's highest-rated crime dramas but was ultimately canceled after its third season in 2014.

The show was praised for its inclusion of the Native American community while giving way to many Native American leaders to guest star. Longmire averaged close to 6 million in viewership during its run leaving many confused about its sudden cancelation. The show was picked up by Netflix in the summer of 2014 which Longmire actor Zahn McClarin says was largely in part to fans in an interview.

8 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' (2013-2021)

When Brooklyn Nine-Nine was announced for Fox, the show quickly became a smash hit for the network. The cop procedural comedy show follows the inner workings of the NYPD's fictional Ninety-Ninth police district. The ensemble show was created by comedic show legends Micheal Schur and Dan Goor. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was well-received and liked among Hollywood stars and viewers.

After five seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine was canceled by Fox. Fans of the show immediately launched a widespread social media campaign to other networks to pick up the Golden Globe-winning show. The campaign was so large much of Hollywood joined in the efforts to see the show picked up. NBC picked up the show for three more seasons as NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt expressed regret for originally passing on the show as it went to Fox.

7 'Sense8' (2015-2018)

Created by the Wachowskis duo and Micheal Straczynski for Netflix, Sense8 is a sci-fi show about eight strangers who are mentally and emotionally linked. The show gained traction for its intense topics around race, politics and sexuality. Despite the critics' reviews and reception, Netflix canceled the show within just two seasons. The large cliffhanger of the series finale really angered Sense8 fans.

Like many Netflix canceled shows, the fans took to social media to rally behind their beloved show. Netflix gave in and ordered a two-hour-and-a-half series finale to give Sense 8 closure.

6 'Community' (2009-2015)

Community was a show created by Dan Harmon based on his own similar community college experiences. The show followed a small study group as they navigated the weird and humorous fictional Greendale Community College. The ensemble cast featured Donald Glover, Alison Brie, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong and Yvette Nicole Brown. As the show struggled in viewership, the show gained a massive cult following.

Community continued to struggle before NBC ultimately pulled the plug after five seasons. By that time, the following has grown beyond the show and Yahoo! picked it up for a sixth and final season. Due to the streaming era boosting its popularity, Harmon has since confirmed a full-length Community movie in the works for NBC's streaming platform, Peacock.

5 'The Expanse' (2015-2022)

Based on the series of the same name, The Expanse is a sci-fi show about a distant future in which humanity has colonized the rest of the Solar System. The Expanse premiered back in 2015 on SYFY with praise for its production and sound design. After three seasons, SYFY canceled the show.

After its cancelation, fans took to a large-scale campaign to bring the show back. An online petition, which acquired over 100,000 signatures, helped boost the support. Will Wheaton and George R.R. Martin, well-known celebrities in the sci-fi community, joined in the campaign for the show's return. Fans even crowdfunded a plane to fly a "#SavetheExpanse" banner around Amazon Studios. Amazon Prime Video finally picked up the show for three more seasons.

4 'Lucifer' (2016-2021)

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson helped launch a #SaveLucifer campaign in an effort to deter Fox from canceling the show. During its hashtag run, #SaveLucifer became the highest trending topic after the cliffhanger season three, with #PickupLucifer trending soon after. The show was then picked up by Netflix for three more seasons with the penultimate episode of the fourth season titled "#SaveLucifer," in reference to the social campaign.

3 'Young Justice' (2010-2022)

Young Justice is an American-animated superhero series based on DC Comics characters created by Cartoon Network. The show focuses primarily on a group of young adult superheroes under the watchful eye of their more well-known mentors, the Justice League. The show originally ran for two seasons on Cartoon Network before it was canceled in 2013.

After the cancelation, fans spent the next three years trying to get Cartoon Network to revive the beloved series. Many people in the superhero world, including Kevin Smith, spoke out against the cancelation of the cult-favored show. Many of the Young Justice cast express their desire for the show to return. The show was revived for season three on DC's streaming platform after ratings and viewership skyrocketed on Netflix. The show was canceled after season four in 2019.

2 'Designated Survivor' (2016-2019)

Kiefer Sutherland stars in the political thriller Designated Survivor, based on the real-life political position within the United States government. In an effort to safeguard a presidential line of succession in case of a mass attack, one member (dubbed "designated survivor") is taken to an undisclosed location during State of the Unions or other events where all members of the presidential party are present. The show picks up as Sutherland takes on the role of the President of the United States

The show originally premiered on ABC for the first two seasons until it was canceled. Following a successful marketing campaign from fans, the show was picked up by Netflix for a third and final season. It was canceled again due to contract issues with the actors.

1 'Nashville' (2012-2018)

Nashville centers on various fictional country music stars, with the main plot centering on the rivalry between a fading legendary country star Rayna Jaymes (Connie Britton) and the rising new country star Juliette Barnes (Hayden Panettiere). Throughout the show's run, many famous country stars have guest-starred on the show.

After making its debut on ABC in 2012, Nashville was canceled in 2016. Many fans and Nashville stars were shocked by the sudden cancelation which enraged fans. a social campaign was launched to help find the beloved country show a new home. A #BringBackNashville online petition reached over 170,000 signatures. Nashville eventually found its home with CMT for its sixth and final season.

