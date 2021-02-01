Superhero movies are clearly the biggest kinds of movies around at this particular point in cinematic history. In 2019 alone, the highest grossing film of the year – and in fact the highest grossing film of all time – was Avengers: Endgame, the culmination of years of superhero movies released by Marvel Studios. And in 2018, six of the top 10 highest grossing films of the year were superhero movies, ranging from Aquaman to Venom to Deadpool 2.

Hollywood adapting comics into blockbuster movies is nothing new, but for every successful comic book adaptation, there’s usually a history of false starts and scrapped storylines that litter the road to eventual release. So it seemed like an interesting idea to look back on some of the biggest superhero movies that were planned, some that were even written, and some that were months away from filming only for it all to come crashing down. The films on this list range from earlier versions of eventually successful films (like James Cameron’s Spider-Man) to full-on movies that were just never made (like George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal).

Below, I run down the history of these projects, what they were about, and why they ultimately fell apart, while also pointing out which successful movies some of them eventually became.

So without further ado, let’s get to it. These are the biggest superhero movies that never happened.

James Cameron’s 'Spider-Man'

Image via 20th Century Studios

Years before Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi rocked the box office with 2002’s colorful and trend-setting Spider-Man, many, many, many people had tried to get a Spider-Man movie off the ground. One of the most notable filmmakers to take a crack at the webslinger was James Cameron, who handed in a script in 1993 while he was still filming the thriller True Lies. The Aliens and Terminator 2 filmmaker intended to direct Spider-Man, which put a somewhat adult and action-heavy spin on the beloved comics character. The villains were Electro and Sandman, but Cameron reconceived their origin stories and how they fit into the story — the film’s Electro was a Donald Trump-esque businessman with full control over electricity who keeps trying to recruit Spider-Man to his criminal organization. The script also contained profanity and a full-on sex scene between Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson, to whom Peter reveals his Spider-Man identity at the end of the film.

Legal troubles relating to who owned the Spider-Man rights ensnared Cameron’s project post-True Lies and he moved on to make Titanic while the rights to Spider-Man were eventually licensed to Colombia Pictures, which formally acquired Cameron’s scriptment but opted not to bring Cameron aboard as writer or director. In 1999, the studio announced a new writer (David Koepp) taking over the project. That would eventually turn into the Sam Raimi movie we know and love today, even keeping a few ideas from Cameron’s work on adapting Spider-Man (including the organic webshooters), but the Oscar-winning Titanic filmmaker never got a chance to fully realize his somewhat radical take on the material. Hopefully he can find some sort of consolation in the nearly $3 billion in box office receipts earned by his original sci-fi blockbuster, Avatar.

Raimi’s Spider-Man, meanwhile, broke the box office record for an opening weekend and spawned two sequels – both commercially successful, but Spider-Man 3 took a bit of a critical drubbing. As we now know, the franchise was rebooted twice more and is now in the creative hands of Marvel Studios while Sony continues to license the character and release the films.

George Miller’s 'Justice League Mortal'

Image via Warner Bros.

Before The Snyder Cut there was George Miller’s Justice League Mortal. Indeed, a few years before Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder teamed up to reboot Superman, Warner Bros. was looking at kicking off a new slate of DC superhero movies with a Justice League movie first, courtesy of iconic Mad Max: Fury Road filmmaker George Miller. The project gained a lot of steam in 2007, after the success of Batman Begins but before The Dark Knight would change everything. Miller cast Armie Hammer as Batman, Adam Brody as The Flash, DJ Cotrona as Superman, Megan Gale as Wonder Woman and Jay Baruchel as the film’s villain Maxwell Lord (who was played by Pedro Pascal in the recent sequel Wonder Woman 1984).

The story would have found Maxwell Lord dying halfway through the movie and uploading his consciousness into a computer, providing a formidable foe for the young Justice League to tackle. It would all build to a finale with real stakes, as Brody’s The Flash would die tragically. The cast assembled in Australia, costumes were fitted, and rehearsals were underway, but a combination of budget concerns and the writers strike put a halt to pre-production in November 2007, and the film sadly never recovered. Miller hoped to resume filming in 2008, but when Australia denied the film a significant tax rebate, Warner Bros. looked to move production to Vancouver. By November 2008, WB was basking in the commercial and critical success of The Dark Knight and was mounting an Oscar campaign, and thus was touting development of individual DC comics adaptations vs. this team-up idea. Alas, Justice League: Mortal was effectively cancelled.

Alternate History: What If George Miller's 'Justice League' Wasn't Cancelled? If 'Mad Max' director George Miller's 'Justice League' movie not only hadn't been cancelled, but was a huge success, how would that have impacted the superhero movie landscape going forward?

Miller went on to make Mad Max: Fury Road, which offers a taste of what kind of action and superheroics we might have seen in his take on Justice League. As for the DC team-up, well, Warner Bros. did eventually make a Justice League movie, but it had its own share of troubles as the studio tried to creatively change course in the middle of production and Joss Whedon took over during reshoots. When it was released – the first-ever live-action Justice League movie – the film was greeted with a ho-hum response from audiences and critics alike.

Tim Burton’s 'Superman Lives'

Image via Disney

In the wake of the failure of 1987’s Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, Warner Bros. spent years trying to get a new Superman movie off the ground. Various reboots and even sequels were considered, but the biggest to gain traction was Tim Burton’s Superman Lives. Burton had already proved to be a DC Comics success for WB with his 1989 film Batman and its superior sequel Batman Returns, and he signed onto the project in 1997. At this time, the film had an existing script by Kevin Smith, but Burton wanted to make it his own so he brought in Wesley Strick (who performed rewrites on Batman Returns) to rework the screenplay.

Nicolas Cage signed on to play Superman in a story that would adapt the “Death of Superman” comics arc, with Kevin Spacey playing Lex Luthor, Chris Rock considered for Jimmy Olson, Jack Nicholson in the mix for Brainiac, and Sandra Bullock and Courteney Cox making the shortlist for Lois Lane.

Preparations got underway to shoot Superman Lives in Pittsburgh in 1998, but following the disappointments of costly sci-fi movies like Sphere and the cancellation of the TV series Lois & Clark, Warner Bros. got cold feet – especially considering the rising budget. Development continued with Dan Gilroy (Nightcrawler) being brought in to rework the script, but Burton and Cage eventually moved on and Superman Lives, well, died.

WB finally got their Superman reboot off the ground in 2006 with Superman Returns, but that movie also failed to reignite fan passion for the DC Comics character. It wasn’t until 2013’s Man of Steel that Warner Bros. successfully launched a new franchise.

Burton immediately moved on to Sleepy Hollow, one of his best films, and then scratched his blockbuster itch with 2001’s Planet of the Apes, one of his worst. But for a deeper dive into the lore behind Superman Lives I highly suggest checking out the late Jon Schnepp’s documentary The Death of Superman Lives: What Happened?.

Darren Aronofsky’s 'Batman: Year One'

Image via TWC

After the release of Batman & Robin in 1997, which was a critical dud and the lowest-grossing Batman movie of the modern era, Warner Bros. decided to try to revitalize the property with a reboot. They began by simultaneously developing two different Batman movies – a live-action adaptation of the animated series Batman Beyond and a gritty adaptation of Frank Miller’s origin story Batman: Year One. Pretty quickly, Warner Bros. favored going the Year One route and hired Darren Aronofsky to direct and co-write alongside Miller. At this point, Aronofsky had only made Pi and Requiem for a Dream but had announced himself as a visionary filmmaker to watch, and his hiring on the project was met with widespread positivity.

Aronofsky envisioned a pretty radical departure from the earlier Batman movies – a gritty reboot with realistic violence and an R-rating. The filmmaker hoped to cast Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, while the studio was leaning towards someone a bit more “hunky” like Freddie Prinze Jr. This difference in opinion grew wider as the script developed, with Warner Bros. eventually deciding it didn’t want to go this dark for its next iteration of Batman. And in 2002, the studio decided to drop Aronofsky’s Batman: Year One altogether in favor of making Wolfgang Peterson’s Batman vs. Superman (more on that in a minute). That film also never got made, but Warner Bros. did eventually find a happy middle ground for a “gritty reboot” of Batman in the form of Christopher Nolan’s 2005 film Batman Begins, which brings Batman into the real world in a grounded way but isn’t explicitly violent.

Aronofsky, meanwhile, moved on to developing a number of films that didn’t get made, including an adaptation of Watchmen, before eventually getting The Fountain to the finish line as his next film.

Wolfgang Peterson’s 'Batman vs. Superman'

Image via Warner Bros.

Before Zack Snyder’s epic, gritty, and epically gritty Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, there was supposed to be another Batman vs. Superman movie. This one was pitched to Warner Bros. all the way back in 2001 by Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, and Air Force One director Wolfgang Peterson (who was at the time circling a Superman reboot) signed on to take the helm.

The story for Batman vs. Superman was pretty dark. It took place five years after Batman had retired and the film opened with Alfred’s funeral, while Clark Kent was now divorced from Lois Lane. After Batman’s wife is killed by The Joker, he dons the Batsuit once more and seeks revenge, with Clark/Superman trying to stop him.

Colin Farrell was in line to play Batman while Jude Law was going to play Superman, but the studio became uncomfortable with the darkness of the script and eventually decided to focus their efforts on a standalone Batman movie instead, which would become Batman Begins. Peterson, meanwhile, refocused his efforts and teamed with Brad Pitt on the 2004 war epic Troy.

But you can still see a poster for Batman vs. Superman in the 2007 film I Am Legend as a nod to this unrealized project.

Superman Flyby

Image via Disney

After two failed attempts at bringing Superman back to the screen with Superman Lives and Batman vs. Superman, Warner Bros. took a chance on a young writer named J.J. Abrams with an idea for a Superman origin story. The resulting script was called Superman: Flyby, with Abrams signing on to write it in February 2002 for director McG.

Superman: Flyby was written as the first in a trilogy of films, and would have found Superman squaring off against Ty-Zor and three other Kryptonians – and losing. After his death, however, he’s resurrected, only to find that Lex Luthor (who in this iteration is a CIA agent obsessed with UFOs) has become president. In the film’s final moments, Luthor reveals that he’s actually a Kryptonian, and Superman sets off to his home planet to investigate, setting up the next movie.

It should be noted that Superman: Flyby was in development at the same time as Batman vs. Superman, and Warner Bros. decided to focus their energy on this Superman origin story instead. But as development and casting continued, McG fell out of and then returned to the director’s chair, signing Robert Downey Jr. to play Lex Luthor as the search for their Superman continued. But the project hit another hiccup when McG’s fear of flying forced him to vacate the director’s chair as Warner Bros. wanted to shoot in Australia for tax reasons. In their hunt for a new director, they landed on Bryan Singer who at the time was fresh off the successful superhero movies X-Men and X2. But when Singer signed on, he wanted to start from scratch and threw out Abrams’ script. Thus, Superman Returns was born.

Sam Raimi’s 'Spider-Man 4'

Image via Sony Pictures

It’s easy to forget now just how big of a deal Sam Raimi’s 2002 film Spider-Man was, but it was huge deal. The comic book adaptation broke the record for the highest-grossing opening weekend box office ever, and its marriage of a colorful and fun-loving attitude with human and grounded stakes for the characters finally cracked the “comic book adaptation” code that Hollywood had been trying to nail for the past decade or so.

Raimi’s film spawned two sequels, but in 2007 as Raimi was readying the release of Spider-Man 3, he was actually working on a Spider-Man 4 that never came to fruition. Spider-Man 3 received criticism for being overstuffed and convoluted, and Raimi didn’t entirely disagree. He was pressured into including the villain Venom in Spider-Man 3, and now hoped to “course-correct” the franchise with a Spider-Man 4. But that also meant he went into the next sequel with less eagerness to compromise, on account of how Spider-Man 3 turned out.

Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst were set to return, and Raimi was intent on finally bringing the villain Vulture to the screen (who he tried to include in Spider-Man 3 but was overruled). John Malkovich signed on to play the character, and Anne Hathaway was also in the mix to play Felicia Hardy who, in this film, would become the villain Vulturess.

But cracking the story was easier said than done, and as Raimi was still displeased with the script with a deadline looming, he and Sony Pictures agreed to part ways and Spider-Man 4 was cancelled. As it turns out, Sony had been concurrently developing a reboot, so the studio quickly greenlit The Amazing Spider-Man and found their new Spider-Man in Andrew Garfield. Raimi still regrets not being able to “end on a high note,” but what he accomplished with Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 remains impressive and genre-defining.

And now he’s finally returning to the superhero genre as the director of Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

And so that's that, and yet this is far from a comprehensive list — there are still countless other superhero movies that never got off the ground for one reason or another.

