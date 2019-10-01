TV Lifeline: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Cancelled?

0

Last Updated: October 2nd



Never get too comfy with the fates of your favorite shows — the game is afoot! Below, you’ll find the latest updates on the renewal or cancellation status of over 350 scripted broadcast and cable series for 2019 and beyond. For sanity’s sake, we are not including reality shows or all scripted shows, but noteworthy ones are here (with new ones being added with each new premiere cycle). Also, we do clear out old cancellations, so if you don’t see your show listed there’s a good chance it’s no longer running.

Almost every week there is new information about which shows are destined to live or die (or live on elsewhere), and of course there will be a ton of jockeying during new seasons, as well as announcements made during press events like TCA and the Upfront Presentations. With that in mind, be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back for updates (you can also follow the show links for more of our coverage).

For more, check out our TV Premiere Date calendar, and our Best Shows on TV Right Now.

The current index is as follows:

A-E | F-J | K-N | O-S | T-Z

#

9-1-1 (Fox): Renewed through Season 3

13 Reasons Why (Netflix): Renewed through Season 3 (final season)

The 100 (CW): Renewed through Season 7